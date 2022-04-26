Scorpio Gold - Debentures Matured

VANCOUVER, April 26, 2022 - Scorpio Gold Corp. ("Scorpio Gold" or the "Company") (TSX-V:SGN) elected to settle its final semi-annual interest payment on its US$7,015,000 secured subordinated convertible debentures (the "Debentures") by the issue of common shares at $0.0850 per share as announced on April 21, 2022. Having received the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, the Company today issued a total of 5,194,976 common shares to settle its final semi-annual interest payment of $441,573 (US$349,789).
As announced on March 10, 2022, the US$7,015,000 Debentures matured on April 26, 2022, and have been settled by the issuance of common shares of the Company at an issue price of US$0.08 per share for a total of 87,687,500 common shares.
Chris Zerga Tel: (775) 753-4778 Email: czerga@scorpiogold.com Website: www.scorpiogold.com
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!