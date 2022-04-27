Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited: Quarterly Activities Report

Sydney, Australia - During the quarter the Australian Government granted Major Project Status to the Broken Hill Cobalt Project. Major Project Status extends for a three-year period to support the project through its development phase.The awarding of Major Project Status provides Cobalt Blue Holdings Ltd. (ASX:COB) (FRA:COH) (OTCMKTS:CBBHF) with extra support from the Major Project Facilitation Office Agency, including a single-entry point for Australian Government approvals, project support and coordination with State approvals.The grant of Major Project Status by the Australian Government acknowledges the strategic significance of the BHCP as a key national project and is formal recognition of the national economic implications of the BHCP through its contribution to growth, productivity, government revenue, industry and regional development.To view the full Quarterly Report, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/CFC7Y60O





Cobalt Blue Holdings Ltd. (ASX:COB) (FRA:COH) (OTCMKTS:CBBHF) is an exploration and project development company. Work programs advancing the Broken Hill Cobalt Project in New South Wales continue. Our ambitious goals are subject to funding availability. Cobalt is a strategic metal in strong demand for new generation batteries, particularly lithium-ion batteries now being widely used in clean energy systems.





