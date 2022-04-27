Defense Metals Corp. Drills Longest High-Grade Intercept To Date 3.09% Total Rare Earth Oxide Over 251 m

VANCOUVER, April 27, 2022 - Defense Metals Corp. ("Defense Metals" or the "Company") (TSXV: DEFN) (OTCQB: DFMTF) (FSE: 35D) is pleased to announce results for the final five diamond drill holes totalling 1,079 metres from the Company's 29 hole, 5,349 metre diamond drill program completed during fall 2021. Drill holes WI21-57 through WI21-61 were collared from the two sites within the eastern area of the Wicheeda Rare Earth Element (REE) deposit.

Resource definition drill hole WI21-58 in conjunction with WI21-59 collared from the same setup yielded two of the three highest grade x width intercepts of the 2021 drill campaign, with WI21-58 averaging 3.09% TREO over 251 metres, including 3.92% TREO over 80 metres; and WI21-59 returning 2.76% TREO over 212 metres; including 3.25% TREO over 90 metres from surface.

Luisa Moreno, President, and Director of Defense Metals stated: "We are extremely pleased to publish the last assay results for our 2021 Wicheeda REE Deposit drill campaign with some of the highest-grade and widest drill intercepts encountered to date on the Project. Our first hole of 2021 yielded 3.17% TREO over 196 metres within the untested northern zone (WI21-33). With the final holes released today we have WI21-59 collared 200 metres to the south besting that result with exceptionally REE high grades over a 250-metre interval."

Infill drill hole WI21-57 (-50o dip / 290o azimuth) testing a gap within the central area of the Deposit returned a high-grade dolomite carbonate interval averaging 3.45% TREO over 116 metres from surface, giving way to mixed syenite at depth averaging 1.37% TREO over 96.5 metres along the western contact (Table 1 and Figure 1).

Delineation drill holes WI21-58 (-60o dip / 355o azimuth) and WI21-59 (-70o dip / 015o azimuth) targeted inferred resources at depth along the eastern contact and intersected two of the three highest grade x width intercepts of the 2021 drill campaign, with WI21-58 averaging 3.09% TREO over 251 metres, including 3.92% TREO over 80 metres; and WI21-59 returning 2.76% TREO over 212 metres; including 3.25% TREO over 90 metres from surface (Figure 2).

Infill drill hole WI21-60 (-55o dip / 205o azimuth) targeting the southern area of the Deposit returned 2.93% TREO over 154 metres; including 5.47% TREO over 39 metres from surface representing the third highest-grade reported drill intercept (Figure 3).

Like WI21-57, drill hole WI21-61 (-50o dip / 210o azimuth) targeted the central gap area from a pad 200 metres north. The hole collared into east side limestone host rock before intersecting a broad high-grade dolomite carbonatite interval averaging 3.44% TREO over 114 metres, giving way to mixed xenolithic carbonatite and syenite rocks at depth returning 0.93% TREO over 79 metres (Figure 4).

Table 1. Wicheeda REE Deposit 2021 Diamond Drill Intercepts

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) TREO[1] (%) Ce 2 O 3 (%) La 2 O 3 (%) Nd 2 O 3 (%) Pr 2 O 3 (%) Sm 2 O 3 (ppm) Gd 2 O 3 (ppm) Eu 2 O 3 (ppm) Dy 2 O 3 (ppm) Tb 4 O 7 (ppm) Ho 2 O 3 (ppm) WI21-57 (290/-50) 21.6 137.5 115.9 3.45 1.68 1.24 0.35 0.13 318 140 68 36 13 4 and 137.5 234 96.5 1.37 0.67 0.48 0.15 0.05 158 77 36 23 7 3 WI21-58 (355/-60) 1.8 252.6 250.8 3.09 1.51 1.08 0.33 0.12 315 134 62 29 11 3 including 51 131 80 3.92 1.93 1.39 0.40 0.14 358 153 71 34 13 3 WI21-59 (015/-70) 2.4 214 211.6 2.76 1.32 0.99 0.29 0.10 279 120 56 27 10 3 including 2.4 92 89.6 3.25 1.58 1.18 0.32 0.12 302 123 60 32 11 3 WI21-60 (205/-55) 1.3 154.9 153.6 2.93 1.43 1.01 0.31 0.11 320 145 67 36 12 4 including 1.3 40 38.7 5.47 2.69 1.93 0.55 0.21 490 217 99 56 18 6 WI21-61 (210/-50) 57 170 113 3.44 1.64 1.22 0.38 0.13 368 168 71 31 12 3 and 170 248.5 78.5 0.93 0.45 0.28 0.12 0.04 151 84 36 31 8 4 WI21-33 (350/-80) 5.00 201.00 196 3.17 1.52 1.07 0.37 0.13 382 181 81 42 14 4 including 5.00 55.25 50.25 3.63 1.74 1.26 0.41 0.14 396 181 84 52 16 6 including 146.00 201.00 55.00 4.29 2.07 1.48 0.47 0.17 489 232 112 52 18 5 WI21-34 (040/-55) 3.00 117.00 114.00 2.97 1.46 1.02 0.33 0.11 323 134 58 23 9 2 including 3.00 70.00 67.00 3.84 1.89 1.34 0.41 0.15 379 160 69 29 11 3 WI21-35 (080/-55) 1.20 121.00 119.80 3.87 1.87 1.34 0.43 0.15 434 200 88 52 17 6 WI21-36 (108/-80) 1.10 174.00 172.90 2.34 1.14 0.78 0.27 0.09 293 134 59 35 11 4 including 1.10 35.65 34.55 3.45 1.66 1.21 0.38 0.13 374 170 72 37 13 4 including 136.00 174.00 38.00 3.02 1.46 1.05 0.33 0.12 337 157 68 40 13 4 WI21-37 (108/-45) 2.00 139.85 137.85 3.19 1.56 1.10 0.35 0.12 351 144 66 30 11 3 including 2.00 57.00 55.00 4.00 1.96 1.38 0.42 0.15 427 164 76 35 12 3 WI21-38 (220/-70) 1.35 82.00 80.65 3.08 1.50 1.07 0.33 0.12 346 154 70 40 13 4 including 1.35 24.75 23.4 6.01 2.91 2.14 0.62 0.23 607 246 114 60 20 6 WI21-39 (285/-60) 4 114 110 2.62 1.28 0.87 0.30 0.10 320 158 73 42 13 5 and 114 224.8 110.8 0.72 0.35 0.21 0.10 0.03 129 75 31 30 8 4 WI21-40 (345/-65) 2.75 165 162.25 3.23 1.57 1.11 0.36 0.13 370 158 70 39 13 4 including 2.75 47.5 44.75 4.21 2.05 1.46 0.46 0.16 452 197 92 61 18 7 including 96 167 71 3.67 1.79 1.26 0.41 0.14 411 173 75 35 13 3 WI21-43 (045/-85) 10.75 124.1 113.35 0.55 0.26 0.17 0.07 0.02 121 84 33 35 9 5 WI21-44 (240/-60) 17.5 125.6 108.1 1.72 0.83 0.57 0.20 0.07 266 141 69 47 14 6 including 35 89 54 2.59 1.24 0.87 0.29 0.10 384 205 102 70 20 9 WI21-45 (240/-75) 47.8 106.9 59.1 1.46 0.67 0.51 0.17 0.06 230 134 83 43 13 6 including 47.8 74 26.2 2.48 1.13 0.88 0.29 0.10 384 225 151 67 21 8 WI21-46 (190/-50) 18.9 135.3 116.4 1.66 0.80 0.56 0.20 0.06 229 108 47 28 9 3 including 48 90 42 2.27 1.09 0.79 0.25 0.09 271 112 48 22 8 2 including 117.55 135.3 17.75 2.32 1.12 0.74 0.30 0.09 350 170 75 42 14 5 WI21-47 (280/-60) 17 98.36 81.36 0.58 0.28 0.18 0.08 0.02 108 67 30 29 7 4 WI21-48 (145/-45) 12 188 176 2.50 1.22 0.84 0.29 0.10 306 130 57 27 10 3 including 12 32 20 6.15 2.98 2.11 0.69 0.24 669 311 142 80 25 9 WI21-49 (190/-70) 33 183 150 3.79 1.80 1.36 0.41 0.14 430 197 86 45 16 5 including 82 142 60 4.77 2.28 1.71 0.51 0.18 520 228 103 54 18 5 WI21-50 (215/-50) 23 149.7 126.7 1.60 0.76 0.55 0.18 0.06 205 110 47 34 10 4 including 50.35 85.65 35.3 3.34 1.59 1.23 0.33 0.12 341 166 72 40 13 4 WI21-51 (030/-55) 4.25 92.7 88.45 2.47 1.18 0.88 0.26 0.09 267 127 56 25 9 3 and 92.7 251 158.3 1.27 0.62 0.39 0.17 0.05 206 103 46 32 9 4 WI21-52 (260/-45) 3.25 72.8 69.55 3.31 1.58 1.16 0.37 0.13 395 188 84 53 17 6 WI21-53 (260/-65) 2.7 83 80.3 3.06 1.48 1.08 0.32 0.12 319 148 68 37 13 4 WI21-54 (320/-45) 2.4 147 144.6 3.06 1.48 1.10 0.31 0.12 306 132 61 32 11 3 WI21-55 (320/-65) 2.2 119 116.8 3.81 1.85 1.36 0.39 0.15 364 169 77 36 13 4 including 2.2 41 38.8 4.33 2.11 1.51 0.46 0.17 459 208 92 45 16 5 including 67 104.5 37.5 4.87 2.36 1.79 0.47 0.18 403 188 87 39 14 4 WI21-56 (065/-45) 5.35 56.5 51.15 3.56 1.74 1.27 0.35 0.14 323 140 66 33 11 3 and 56.5 225.2 168.7 1.41 0.69 0.47 0.16 0.06 196 89 43 20 7 2

About the Wicheeda REE Property

The 100% owned 2,008-hectare Wicheeda REE Property, located approximately 80 km northeast of the city of Prince George, British Columbia, is readily accessible by all-weather gravel roads and is near infrastructure, including power transmission lines, the CN railway, and major highways.

The Wicheeda REE Project yielded a robust 2021 PEA that demonstrated an after-tax net present value (NPV@8%) of $517 million, and 18% IRR 2. A unique advantage of the Wicheeda REE Project is the production of a saleable high-grade flotation-concentrate. The PEA contemplates a 1.8 Mtpa (million tonnes per year) mill throughput open pit mining operation with 1.75:1 (waste:mill feed) strip ratio over a 19 year mine (project) life producing and average of 25,423 tonnes REO annually. A Phase 1 initial pit strip ratio of 0.63:1 (waste:mill feed) would yield rapid access to higher grade surface mineralization in year 1 and payback of $440 million initial capital within 5 years.

Methodology and QA/QC

The analytical work reported on herein was performed by ALS Canada Ltd. (ALS) at Langley (sample preparation) and Vancouver (ICP-MS fusion), B.C. ALS is an ISO-IEC 17025:2017 and ISO 9001:2015 accredited geoanalytical laboratory and is independent of the Defense Metals and the QP. Drill core samples were subject to crushing at a minimum of 70% passing 2 mm, followed by pulverizing of a 250-gram split to 85% passing 75 microns. A 0.1-gram sample pulp was then subject to multi-element ICP-MS analysis via lithium-borate fusion to determine individual REE content (ME-MS81h). Defense Metals follows industry standard procedures for the work carried out on the Wicheeda Project, with a quality assurance/quality control (QA/QC) program. Blank, duplicate, and standard samples were inserted into the sample sequence sent to the laboratory for analysis. Defense Metals detected no significant QA/QC issues during review of the data.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release as it relates to the Wicheeda REE Project has been reviewed and approved by Kristopher J. Raffle, P.Geo. (BC) Principal and Consultant of APEX Geoscience Ltd. of Edmonton, AB, a director of Defense Metals and a "Qualified Person" as defined in NI 43-101. Mr. Raffle verified the data disclosed which includes a review of the sampling, analytical and test data underlying the information and opinions contained therein.

About Defense Metals Corp.

Defense Metals Corp. is a mineral exploration and development company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral deposits containing metals and elements commonly used in the electric power market, defense industry, national security sector and in the production of green energy technologies, such as, rare earths magnets used in wind turbines and in permanent magnet motors for electric vehicles. Defense Metals owns 100% of the Wicheeda Rare Earth Element Property located near Prince George, British Columbia, Canada. Defense Metals Corp. trades in Canada under the symbol "DEFN" on the TSX Venture Exchange, in the United States, under "DFMTF" on the OTCQB and in Germany on the Frankfurt Exchange under "35D".

____________________________ 1TREO % sum of CeO 2 , La 2 O 3 , Nd 2 O 3 , Pr 6 O 11 , Sm 2 O 3 , Eu 2 O 3 , Gd 2 O 3 , Tb 4 O 7 , Dy 2 O 3 and Ho 2 O 3 . 2 Independent Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Wicheeda Rare Earth Element Project, British Columbia, Canada, dated January 6, 2022, with an effective date of November 7, 2021, and prepared by SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc. is filed under Defense Metals Corp.'s Issuer Profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).