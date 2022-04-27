Ellis Martin: Metallic Minerals Corp.: Defines Massive 985 Million Pounds of Copper Equivalent in Inaugural NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate

Malibu, CA, United States - Metallic Minerals Corp. (CVE:MMG)(OTCMKTS:MMNGF) is pleased to announce the first National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") mineral resource estimate (the "2022 Resource Estimate") on the Company's La Plata project, which focuses on the central Allard copper-silver porphyry deposit.Join Ellis Martin for a conversation with Greg Johnson, CEO and Scott Petsel, President of Metallic Minerals, trading as MMG on the TSX Venture Exchange and as MMNGF in the US on the OTCQB.The Company acquired the project in 2019 and, with modest drilling, sampling and confirmatory work has quickly generated a NI 43-101 compliant resource estimate consisting of 115.7 million tonnes at an average grade of 0.39% copper equivalent ("Cu Eq") (0.35% Cu and 4.02 g/t Ag) using a 0.25% Cu Eq cut-off grade.The Allard deposit remains open to significant expansion within the resource area. In addition, the greater La Plata silver-gold-copper project remains underexplored and open to new discoveries of both additional copper porphyry centers as well as high-grade epithermal silver and gold systems. A robust campaign of follow-up drilling and geophysical surveys is planned for the project in 2022 with the objective of expanding the 2022 Resource and advancing new targets.Metallic Minerals will host a live webinar on Wednesday April 27th at 10am PT (1pm ET) to discuss the 2022 Resource, current activities, and upcoming plans for the La Plata and Keno Silver projects. Go to www.metallic-minerals.com for details.To listen to the Interview, please visit:https://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/110138/mmg





About Metallic Minerals Corp.:



Metallic Minerals Corp. (CVE:MMG)(OTCMKTS:MMNGF) is a growth stage exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of high-grade silver and gold projects within under explored districts proven to produce top-tier assets. The company's objective is to create value through a disciplined, systematic approach to exploration, reducing investment risk and maximizing probability of long-term success. Their core Keno Silver project is located in the historic Keno Hill Silver District of Canada's Yukon Territory, a region which has produced over 200 million ounces of silver and currently hosts one of the world's highest-grade silver resources.



Metallic's La Plata silver-gold-copper project is located in the high-grade La Plata district of the prolific Colorado Mineral Belt. The company is also building a portfolio of gold royalties in the historic Klondike Gold District. Metallic Minerals is led by a team with a track record of discovery and exploration.





Source:

Contact:

Chris Ackerman VP Corporate Development (TPX) E: cackerman@mmgsilver.com W: http://www.metalic-minerals.com T: +1-604-629-7800 ext. 1 Toll Free: 1-888-570-4420