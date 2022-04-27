Menü Artikel
Keynotes, Educational Panels and 88 Companies to Present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase on May 3-5, 2022 at Bally's Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, NV

09:00 Uhr  |  Accesswire

LOS ANGELES, April 27, 2022 - SNN Network presents the Planet MicroCap Showcase taking place on May 3-5, 2022, where 88 MicroCap public and private companies will be presenting at Bally's Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, NV.

Event website: www.PlanetMicroCapShowcase.com

The Planet MicroCap Showcase begins on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 with the "MicroCap Investing Workshop" starting at 12:00pm PST and featuring well-known financial influencers, investors, fund managers, and key opinion leaders, followed by 88 MicroCap public and private company presentations on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, and 1x1 meetings on Thursday, May 5, 2022.

If you would like to attend and participate in the Planet MicroCap Showcase, please register here to attend this IN-PERSON CONFERENCE and book 1x1 meetings with presenting companies: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

The "MicroCap Investing Workshop" and Full Agenda are available here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/agenda

On Wednesday, May 4, 2022, the following issuers will be presenting their companies in-person. Below are the webcasting links to view those presentations if you can't join us in Las Vegas.

Company Ticker Webcast Link
3DX Industries, Inc. (OTC PINK:DDDX) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45035
AirTest Technologies (VIRTUAL PRESENTATION) (TSXV:AAT)
(OTC PINK:AATGF)		 https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45125
Astra Exploration Inc. (TSXV:ASTR) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45096
Athabasca Minerals Inc. (TSXV:AMI) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45084
Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45072
Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45098
BANXA Holdings Inc. (TSXV:BNXA)
(OTCQX:BNXAF)		 https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45116
BioCorRx Inc. (OTCQB:BICX) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45086
Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB:BNET) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45043
Bitmine Immersion Technologies (OTC PINK:BMNR) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45272
Boardwalktech (TSXV:BWLK)
(OTCQB:BWLKF)		 https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45271
Camplify Holdings Limited (VIRTUAL PRESENTATION) (ASX:CHL) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45104
Candente Copper Corp. (TSX:DNT)
(OTC PINK:CCOXF)		 https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45073
ContraFect Corporation (VIRTUAL PRESENTATION) (NASDAQ:CFRX) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45047
Covalon Technologies Ltd. (TSXV:COV)
(OTCQX:CVALF)		 https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45114
CURE Pharmaceutical (OTCQB:CURR) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45112
DATA Communications Management Corp. (TSX:DCM)
(OTCQX:DCMDF)		 https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45075
Delic Holdings Corp. (CSE:DELC)
(OTCQB:DELCF)		 https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45080
DMG Blockchain (TSXV:DMGI)
(OTCQB:DMGGF)		 https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45118
Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOT) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45079
Eat Well Group (CSE:EWG)
(OTC PINK:EWGFF)		 https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45107
Edge Total Intelligence Inc. (TSXV:CTRL) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45074
ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45083
Exploits Discovery Corp. (CSE:NFLD)
(OTCQX:NFLDF)		 https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45056
FingerMotion, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNGR) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45032
First Au Limited (ASX:FAU) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45081
FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (TSXV:FLY)
(OTCQX:FLYLF)		 https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45088
Forbidden Spirits & Distilling (TSXV:VDKA) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45097
Fortitude Gold Corp. (OTCQB:FTCO) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45051
Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCQB:GLXZ) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45085
Geodrill Limited (TSX:GEO) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45057
Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45120
HAVN Life Sciences Inc. (CSE:HAVN)
(OTC PINK:HAVLF)		 https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45060
HS GovTech Solutions Inc. (CSE:HS)
(OTCQB:HDSLF)		 https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45036
HeliosX Lithium & Technologies (TSXV:HX) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45268
Hemisphere Energy Corporation (TSXV:HME)
(OTCQX:HMENF)		 https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45095
Honey Badger Silver Inc. (TSXV:TUF)
(OTCQB:HBEIF)		 https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45111
Infinity Gaming Media Private Company https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45352
Intouch Insight (TSXV:INX)
(OTCQX:INXSF)		 https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45070
Issuer Direct Corporation (VIRTUAL PRESENTATION) (NYSE American:ISDR) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45123
Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASADAQ:KTRA) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45089
Kodiak Copper Corp. (TSXV:KDK)
(OTCQB:KDKCF)		 https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45040
Lake Resources (ASX: LKE)
(OTCQB:LLKKF)		 https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45061
MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc. (VIRTUAL PRESENTATION) (NASDAQ:MMMB) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45094
Marijuana Company of America, Inc. (OTC PINK:MCOA) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45052
Messaben, Inc. (OTC PINK:CEHD) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45038
Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. (OTCQB:MCVT) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45117
Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American:MITQ) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45082
Nanalysis Scientific (TSXV:NSCI)
(OTCQX:NSCIF)		 https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45121
Nemaura Medical Inc. (VIRTUAL PRESENTATION) (NASDAQ:NMRD) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45042
NEXGEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGL) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45055
Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (TSX:NCP)
(OTCQB:NCPCF)		 https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45045
Noram Lithium Corp. (TSXV:NRM)
(OTCQB:NRVTF)		 https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45066
OneSoft Solutions Inc. (TSXV:OSS)
(OTCQB:OSSIF)		 https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45062
OverActive Media (TSXV:OAM)
(OTCQB:OAMCF)		 https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45050
Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (VIRTUAL PRESENTATION) (NASDAQ:PTPI) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45053
PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETV) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45071
Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB:PBIO) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45067
ProPhase Labs, Inc. (VIRTUAL PRESENTATION) (NASDAQ:PRPH) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45058
ProStar Holdings Inc. (OTCQX:MAPPF)
(TSXV:MAPS)		 https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45039
Pyrogenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYR)
(TSX:PYR)		 https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45113
Quest Patent Research Corporation (OTCQB:QPRC) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45119
Radiopharm Technologies (VIRTUAL PRESENTATION) (ASX:RAD) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45124
Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45115
Redishred Capital Corp. (TSXV:KUT) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45108
Renoworks Software Inc. (TSXV:RW) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45041
Reyna Gold Corp. (TSXV:REYG)
(OTCQB:REYGF)		 https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45087
Reyna Silver Corp. (TSXV:RSLV)
(OTCQX:RSNVF)		 https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45034
Sabio Holdings Inc. (TSXV:SBIO) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45046
Satori Resources Inc. (TSXV:BUD) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45090
Silver Scott Digital Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:SILS) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45092
Skye Bioscience (NASDAQ:SKYE) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45269
Smart Employee Benefits (TSXV:SEB) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45078
Society Pass Incorporated (NYSE American:SOPA) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45270
Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC PINK:SIRC) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45109
Starfleet Innotech, Inc. (OTC PINK:SFIO) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45122
SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45091
Swarmio Media Holdings Inc. (CSE:SWRM) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45054
The Gummy Project (CSE:GUMY) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45194
Trillium Gold Mines Inc. (VIRTUAL PRESENTATION) (TSXV:TGM)
(OTCQX:TGLDF)		 https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45110
US Gold Corp (NASDAQ:USAU) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45320
Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ:VEV) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45049
Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45059
VolitionRx Limited (NYSE American:VNRX) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45076
Western Exploration Inc. (TSXV:WEX)
(OTCQX:WEXPF)		 https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45093
Westwater Resources Inc. (NYSE American:WWR) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45077
WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American:WYY) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45044
World Copper Ltd. (TSXV:WCU)
(OTCQB: WCUFF)		 https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45037

We would like to thank our 2022 sponsors for their support:

Lead Sponsors

Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management - Leishman Catling Group

Precious Metals Summit

GeoInvesting.com

Premier Sponsors

Friedman LLP

Lucosky Brookman

Issuer Direct Corporation

MZ Group

Independent Investment Research

CORE IR

Data Sponsor

Data Vault Holdings

Gold Sponsors

B. Riley Securities

Harter Secrest & Emery LLP

Marcum LLP

Skyline Corporate Communications Group

The Money Channel NYC

Exhibitor Sponsors

Albeck

Alpha Wolf Trading

Alta Fox Capital

Anthony L.G. PLLC

Assurtrak

The Benchmark Company

The Universal Hip Hop Museum

Bevilacqua PLLC

Colonial Stock Transfer

Eventus Advisory Group

FitzGerald Kreditor Bolduc Risbrough LLP

Glendale Securities

Greentree Financial Group, Inc.

M2 Compliance

Marcum BP

Mitchell Silberberg & Knupp LLP

Small Cap Discoveries

Pacific Stock Transfer

Porter, Levay & Rose

PondelWilkinson

PULLP

Ridgewood Investments

Sheppard Mullin

Stock Loan Solutions

Sophic Capital

Spartan Capital Securities

Venture Law Group

Triage MicroCap Advisers

Weinberg & Co.

MicroCap Review Magazine

Planet MicroCap Podcast

About Planet MicroCap Showcase

The Planet MicroCap Showcase brings together the most promising companies and the top dealmakers in MicroCap Finance for three (3) days of company presentations, 1x1 meetings and educational panels in The Premier Event in MicroCap Finance in the Business and Entertainment capital of the world, Las Vegas.

If you would like to attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase, please register here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

About SNN.Network

SNN.Network is your multimedia financial news platform for discovery, transparency and due diligence. This is your one-stop hub to find new investment ideas, check in on your watchlist, gather the most up-to-date information on the Small-, Micro-, Nano-Cap market with the goal to help you towards achieving your wealth generation goals. Follow the companies YOU want to know more about; read and watch content from YOUR favorite finance and investing influencers; create YOUR own watchlist and screen for ideas YOU'RE interested in; find out about investor conferences YOU want to attend - all here on SNN.Network.

SNN Network
info@snnwire.com

SOURCE: Stock News Now



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/699056/Keynotes-Educational-Panels-and-88-Companies-to-Present-at-the-Planet-MicroCap-Showcase-on-May-3-5-2022-at-Ballys-Hotel-Casino-in-Las-Vegas-NV


