CMC Metals Ltd. Appoints Douglas Coleman to Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, April 27, 2022 - CMC Metals Ltd. (TSX-V:CMB)(Frankfurt:ZM5N)(CMCXF:OTC PINKS) ("CMC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Mr. Douglas Coleman has agreed to join the Board of Directors of CMC Metals Ltd. His skill sets will be particularly useful as the Company is advancing several significant exploration efforts in Yukon and British Columbia in geological environments similar to many areas previously worked by Mr. Coleman.

Mr. Coleman ("Douglas") is an experienced executive and geological engineer with over 30 years of experience in the mineral sector and in particular Mexico. Douglas holds a Bachelor of Science in Geological Engineering from the Colorado School of Mines and has completed graduate studies in Geological Engineering from the University of Arizona. He is currently the co-founder, President and CEO of Mexico Mining Center, which is the largest digital media serving the Mexican mining community and which hosts the Annual Discoveries Mining Conference which is recognized as one of the best technical conferences in Latin America focussed on mining exploration, innovation and development. Douglas is also the Director of Business Development for Layne, a granite company, and is a Member of the Society of Economic Geologists Inc. ("SEG') where he also acts as the Regional Vice President for Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean. Douglas has also held numerous senior geological, engineering, and operations management roles with Riverside Resources Inc., GlobeExplore Drilling S.A. de C.V., Tiger Drilling, Dateline Drilling, Newmont Exploration and Wharf Resources.

Mr. John Bossio, Chairman noted, "CMC is very fortunate to have someone of Douglas' experience and numerous industry connections to join our Board of Directors and help guide the Company as it advances its exploration efforts. His unique talents and field experience significantly strengthens our geological and engineering expertise. He is also well connected and very well respected within the Mexican and Canadian mining communities. We are honored and excited to have Douglas on our Board."

In connection with this appointment, the Company has grated a total of 300,000 stock options to Mr. Coleman. The options are exercisable at a price of $0.21 for a period of five years from the date of grant and subject to the vesting requirements set forth by the board of directors.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this release has been reviewed and approved by Kevin Brewer, P.Geo, President and CEO of CMC Metals Ltd. and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About CMC Metals Ltd.

CMC Metals Ltd. is a growth stage exploration company focused on high grade polymetallic deposits in Yukon, British Columbia and Newfoundland and Labrador. Our silver-lead-zinc CRD prospects in the Rancheria Silver District include the Silver Hart Deposit and Blue Heaven claims (the "Silver Hart Project") in Yukon, and Rancheria South, Amy and Silverknife claims (the "Rancheria South Project") in British Columbia. Our polymetallic projects with potential for copper-silver-gold and other metals include Logjam (Yukon), Bridal Veil and Terra Nova (both in Newfoundland).

