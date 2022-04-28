Noram Completes CVZ-74 at 558.0 ft (170.1 m) with a Potential Interval of 352.0 ft (107.3 m) of Visually Rich Clays

VANCOUVER, April 28, 2022 - Sandy MacDougall, CEO of Noram Lithium Corp. ("Noram" or the "Company") (TSXV:NRM)(OTCQB:NRVTF)(Frankfurt:N7R) is pleased to report that the Company has completed hole CVZ-74 (PH-07) on its Zeus lithium clay deposit in Nevada to a total depth of 558.0ft (170.1 m). Visual inspection of the core confirmed that clays previously shown to be high in lithium grades appeared at approximately 126.0 ft (38.4 m) and extended down to total depth of 478.0 ft (145.7 m) for a total intersection of approximately 352.0 ft (107.3 m). Variously colored mudstones, which may also contain high lithium levels were logged down to the hole's total depth of 558.0 ft (170.1 m).

Figure 1 - A photograph of the Titan Drilling Co. LF-70 drill rig onsite while drilling CVZ-74.

Figure 2 - Location of all past drill holes (Phase I to Phase V) previously completed in addition to the 12 proposed holes for Phase V1 currently underway. Phase VI holes are indicated in purple.

"The interval of potentially rich lithium clays in CVZ-74 appears to be one of the thickest we have encountered in all of our Clayton Valley drilling. Only the final assays will determine its true thickness and grade, but it is certainly in line lithologically with other nearby holes and is likely to be positive for the PFS" commented Brad Peek M.Sc. CPG., VP of Exploration and Qualified Person for this and all 5 of the previous drilling phases of Noram's Zeus lithium property.

Figure 3. Comparative lithology for drill hole CVZ-74 as compared to CVZ-61 and CVZ-68, which were drilled as part of the Phase V program. CVZ-61 and CVZ-68 had long intercepts of high grade lithium. All of the lithology units except the brown mudstones have relatively high lithium concentrations in previous drill holes on the property. The histogram on the sides of CVZ-61 and CVZ-68 are the 5m composited lithium grades in ppm Li. The section has a 4X vertical exaggeration.



CVZ-74 is the fourth of the 12-hole Phase VI drilling program which is expected to upgrade approximately 175 million tonnes of the current 827 million tonne Inferred Resource to the Indicated category. Core samples from CVZ-74 have been shipped to ALS Laboratory in Reno, Nevada for assay processing. QA/QC samples have accompanied the samples as checks on the laboratory's analyses. Assay results are pending.

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Brad Peek., M.Sc., CPG, who is a Qualified Person with respect to Noram's Clayton Valley Lithium Project as defined under National Instrument 43-101.

About Noram Lithium Corp.

Noram Lithium Corp. (TSXV:NRM | OTCQB:NRVTF | Frankfurt:N7R) is a well-financed Canadian based advanced Lithium development stage company with less than 90 million shares issued and a fully funded treasury. Noram is aggressively advancing its Zeus Lithium Project in Nevada from the development-stage level through the completion of a Pre-Feasibility Study in 2022.

The Company's flagship asset is the Zeus Lithium Project ("Zeus"), located in Clayton Valley, Nevada. The Zeus Project contains a current 43-101 measured and indicated resource estimate* of 363 million tonnes grading 923 ppm lithium, and an inferred resource of 827 million tonnes grading 884 ppm lithium utilizing a 400 ppm Li cut-off. In December 2021, a robust PEA** indicated an After-Tax NPV(8) of US$1.3 Billion and IRR of 31% using US$9,500/tonne Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (LCE). Using the LCE long term forecast of US$14,000/tonne, the PEA indicates an NPV (8%) of approximately US$2.6 Billion and an IRR of 52% at US$14,250/tonne LCE.

