Tudor Gold Appoints Mr. Joseph Ovsenek and Mr. Ken McNaughton to the Advisory Board to Advance the Treaty Creek Gold Project in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia

Vancouver, April 28, 2022 - Tudor Gold Corp. (TSXV: TUD) (FSE: TUC) (the "Company" or "Tudor Gold") is pleased to announce that Mr. Joseph Ovsenek and Mr. Ken McNaughton have joined the Tudor team as members of the Advisory Board to assist in advancing the Treaty Creek gold property located within the Golden Triangle of northwestern British Columbia.

Ken Konkin, President and CEO, comments, "Tudor Gold is very excited to welcome Joe and Ken to the Advisory Board. I have had the pleasure of working alongside them for many years during my time at Silver Standard and Pretium Resources. Both Joe and Ken are experienced and well-respected executives in our industry who have enjoyed incredible success in exploration, development, permitting, financing, building and operating mines. We believe our Advisory Board members will make vital contributions as the Company advances its Treaty Creek gold project. We all welcome Joe and Ken and look forward to their valued input as the newest members of our team."

Joseph Ovsenek, currently President and CEO of P2 Gold Inc., has over 20 years of international management and legal experience in the precious metals industry. He has been responsible for building teams and leading the growth of public resource companies from early exploration stage to production. Before founding P2 Gold, Mr. Ovsenek was President and CEO of Pretium Resources Inc. where he led the advance of the high-grade gold Brucejack Mine which has been operating profitably since commercial start-up in 2017. Mr. Ovsenek began his nine-year tenure at Pretium in 2011 as Chief Development Officer and led the financing of the company from exploration stage to operations and was subsequently appointed President in 2015 and President and CEO in 2017. Prior to Pretium, he served for 15 years in senior management roles for Silver Standard Resources Inc., lastly as Senior Vice President, Corporate Development responsible for the sale of the Brucejack and Snowfield assets to the newly created Pretium Resources Inc. Mr. Ovsenek holds a Bachelor of Applied Science degree from the University of British Columbia and a Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of Toronto. Mr. Ovsenek is a registered member of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of British Columbia, and holds the Chartered Director (C.Dir) designation.

Ken McNaughton is a professional geological engineer with over 30 years of global experience developing and leading mineral exploration programs. He currently holds the position of Chief Exploration Officer at P2 Gold Inc. Prior to P2 Gold he was Chief Exploration Officer at Pretium Resources Inc., where he had been responsible for greenfield exploration programs since joining the company in 2011, shortly after it was formed to advance the early exploration-stage Brucejack Project. Prior to Pretium, Mr. McNaughton was Vice President, Exploration at Silver Standard Resources Inc. for 20 years, and he oversaw all exploration activities of the company including the exploration program for the Snowfield Project and the 2009 program when bonanza-grade drilling results established Brucejack as a high-grade gold discovery. Prior to Silver Standard, he was employed by Corona Corporation and its affiliate Mascot Gold Mines Ltd. as a project geologist and engineer for projects in British Columbia. Mr. McNaughton holds a Bachelor of Applied Science degree and a Master of Applied Science degree in geological engineering from the University of Windsor.

About Tudor Gold

TUDOR GOLD Corp. is a precious and base metals exploration and development company with properties in British Columbia's Golden Triangle (Canada), an area that hosts producing and past-producing mines and several large deposits that are approaching potential development. The 17,913 hectare Treaty Creek project (in which TUDOR GOLD has a 60% interest) borders Seabridge Gold Inc.'s KSM property to the southwest and borders Newcrest Mining Ltd.'s Brucejack property to the southeast. In April 2021 Tudor published their 43-101 technical report, "Technical Report and Initial Mineral Resource Estimate of the Treaty Creek Gold Property, Skeena Mining Division, British Columbia Canada" dated March 1, 2021, on the Company's Sedar profile. The Company also has a 100% interest in the Crown project and a 100% interest in the Eskay North project, all located in the Golden Triangle area.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF

Tudor Gold Corp.

"Ken Konkin"

Ken Konkin

President and Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.tudor-gold.com or contact:

Chris Curran

Head of Corporate Development and Communications

Phone: (604) 559 8092

E-Mail: chris.curran@tudor-gold.com

or

Carsten Ringler

Head of Investor Relations and Communications

Phone: +49 151 55362000

E-Mail: carsten.ringler@tudor-gold.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the Company's intention to complete the Arrangement and proposed financing of Goldstorm on the terms and timing as anticipated by management and the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including the expectation that the Company will set the date of the Company's next annual general meeting of the shareholders following receiving comments from the TSX Venture Exchange on the Spin-off Documents. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connation thereof.

Such forward-looking information and statements are based on numerous assumptions, including among others, that the Company will complete the Arrangement and proposed financing of Goldstorm on the terms and timing as anticipated by management and that the Company will set the date of the Company's next annual general meeting of the shareholders following receiving comments from the TSX Venture Exchange on the Spin-off Documents. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward-looking information or making forward-looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate.

There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's plans or expectations include the risk that the Company will not complete the Arrangement and proposed financing of Goldstorm on the terms and timing as anticipated by management or at all, that the TSX Venture Exchange or the Supreme Court of British Columbia will not provide final approval to complete the Arrangement, the risk that the Company will not set the date of the Company's next annual general meeting of the shareholders following receiving comments from the TSX Venture Exchange on the Spin-off Documents or at all and other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/121975