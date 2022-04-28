Kodiak Adds Second Drill Rig at MPD Copper-Gold Porphyry Project in Southern British Columbia

Vancouver, April 28, 2022 - Kodiak Copper Corp. (TSXV: KDK) (OTCQB: KDKCF) (FSE: 5DD1) (the "Company" or "Kodiak") today announced the mobilization of a second drill rig to Kodiak's 100% owned MPD copper-gold porphyry project in Southern British Columbia, where the Company is executing a fully funded drill program of up to 25,000 metres in 2022.

Drilling this year to date has focused on the Gate Zone where Kodiak made a high-grade copper-gold discovery. The Gate Zone remains open in multiple directions and the Company has identified high-priority drill targets for potential extensions of mineralization (see news release February 3, 2022) which are now being systematically drilled. The second rig will start testing a one kilometre long "look-alike" anomaly 600 metres to the southeast of the Gate Zone which represents a new geophysical target of significant size. As the year progresses, Kodiak plans to drill further high-priority targets in the Prime, Man, Dillard and Axe areas which exhibit similar geophysical and geochemical signatures as the Gate Zone, as well as shallow mineralization from historic drilling, and have rarely been drilled at depth.

Claudia Tornquist, President and CEO of Kodiak said, "We believe there is significant potential to further extend the Gate Zone and this has been the focus of our drill program in the first months of this year. We are now looking forward to accelerating the program with a second drill rig to start testing additional targets, which have equally as much discovery potential as Gate. Kodiak is fully funded for the work planned in 2022 and well positioned to add a third drill rig as and when needed. Our shareholders can look forward to a news-rich year with a steady flow of drill results and the potential for new game-changing discoveries at MPD."

MPD is a large, 147 km2 land package located near several operating mines in the southern Quesnel Terrane, British Columbia's primary copper-gold producing belt. It is situated between the towns of Merritt and Princeton, with year-round accessibility and excellent infrastructure nearby.

Jeff Ward, P.Geo, Vice President Exploration and the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this release.

About Kodiak Copper Corp.

Kodiak is focused on its 100% owned copper porphyry projects in Canada and the USA. The Company's most advanced asset is the MPD copper-gold porphyry project in the prolific Quesnel Trough in south-central British Columbia, Canada. MPD has all the hallmarks of a large, multi-centered porphyry system. Kodiak has made the Gate Zone discovery of high-grade mineralization within a wide mineralized envelope, and MPD hosts several other targets with similar discovery potential. Kodiak also holds the Mohave copper-molybdenum-silver porphyry project in Arizona, USA, near the world-class Bagdad mine. Kodiak's porphyry projects have both been historically drilled and present known mineral discoveries with the potential to hold large-scale deposits.

Kodiak's founder and Chairman is Chris Taylor who is well-known for his gold discovery success with Great Bear Resources. Kodiak is also part of Discovery Group led by John Robins, one of the most successful mining entrepreneurs in Canada.

