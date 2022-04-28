Discovery Harbour Provides Fortuity 89 and Caldera Project Updates

Vancouver, April 28, 2022 - Discovery Harbour Resources Corp. (TSXV: DHR) (OTC Pink: DCHRF) (FSE: 4GW) (the "Company" or "Discovery Harbour") is pleased to provide an update on its Fortuity 89 and Caldera low sulphidation epithermal gold projects in the Walker Land Gold Belt of Nevada.

Newcrest Resources, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Newcrest Mining Limited ("Newcrest"), commenced its Fortuity 89 drill program in late January. Five reverse circulation drill holes have been completed for 1,663 metres. Samples have been submitted by Newcrest for assay and results are pending.

At Caldera, Discovery Harbour has undertaken a detailed evaluation of the 2021 drill data and the full property wide data set. As well as Discovery Harbour's current consultants, two other well respected consultants have been engaged for the detailed evaluation, one focused on an evaluation of the spectral data and the other on the Caldera low sulphidation epithermal gold system. The data review is expected to be completed by late May.

Mark Fields, President & CEO of Discovery Harbour, stated, "We are looking forward to the Fortuity 89 drill program results from Newcrest. At Caldera the detailed geological review is an important process to determine the next steps that are merited. We know the Caldera system is gold fertile, however after our limited 2021 drill program did not intersect bonanza gold grades at depth, we need to use what we learned from the drilling to do a comprehensive review on further deep drilling that may be warranted and the most prospective areas."

The 2021 drill data included spectral data as well as the drill core analytical results and logs. The extensive property data includes mapping, rock and soil analytical data, limited magnetic geophysics and historical reverse circulation drilling analytical results.

Alan Morris, CPG, is the Qualified Person for Discovery Harbour as defined in NI 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this news release.

About Discovery Harbour

Discovery Harbour is focused on sourcing, exploring and developing mineral properties in mining-friendly jurisdictions. Its current primary foci are the Caldera and Fortuity 89 low sulphidation epithermal gold projects in Nevada.

About Newcrest

Newcrest Mining Limited (ASX: NCM) (TSX: NCM) (PNGX: NCM) is one of the world's largest gold mining companies. Its purpose is to create a brighter future for people through safe and responsible mining. Newcrest owns and operates a portfolio of predominantly low cost, long life mines and a strong pipeline of brownfield and greenfield exploration projects - predominantly in the Asia-Pacific and North and South America.

