Jervois investor presentations and conference participation

April 28 - Jervois Global Ltd. ("Jervois" or the "Company") (ASX:JRV) (TSXV:JRV) (OTC:JRVMF) is pleased to advise of upcoming investor relations events.

Clarksons Platou Securities - Battery Minerals Panel (27 April 2022)

Jervois' Chief Executive, Bryce Crocker, participated in the battery minerals panel and presented to investors alongside lithium producers Pilbara Minerals, Lithium Americas and battery manufacturing company, FREYR Battery.

Canaccord Genuity - Global Metals and Mining Conference (15 - 17 May 2022)

Jervois' Chief Executive, Bryce Crocker, will present at Canaccord Genuity's Global Metals and Mining Conference on 15-17 May 2022 to be held at the JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa in Palm Desert, California. Bryce Crocker, and Jervois' Chief Financial Officer James May, will also be conducting 1:1 investor meetings at the conference.

Canaccord is hosting a site visit to Jervois' Idaho Cobalt Operations ("ICO") on 12-14 May 2022, prior to this event. Attendees will have the opportunity to visit ICO near Salmon, Idaho and meet key site personnel as well as Jervois Global management.

Evercore ISI - Global Clean Energy & Transition Technologies Summit 2022 (14 - 15 June 2022)

Bryce Crocker will also present as part of the inaugural Evercore ISI Global Clean Energy & Transition Technologies Summit 2022 taking place on June 14 - 15, 2022 at The St. Regis New York in New York City, New York. This in-person conference will consist of fireside chats with key industry visionaries hosted by the Evercore ISI Research team as well as one-on-one and small group investor meetings.

