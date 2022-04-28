Menü Artikel
Gold Resource Corporation to Hold Q1 2022 Conference Call on May 10, 2022

18:22 Uhr  |  Business Wire

Gold Resource Corp. (NYSE American: GORO) (the "Company") will issue a news release providing a summary of its financial and operating results and file its Form 10-Q with the financial and operating results on EDGAR for the period ended March 31, 2022 on Monday, May 9, 2022 after the market closes. The Company will host a conference call on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The conference call will be recorded and posted to the Company's website later in the day following the conclusion of the call. Following prepared remarks, Allen Palmiere, President and Chief Executive Officer, Alberto Reyes, Chief Operating Officer and Kim Perry, Chief Financial Officer will host a live question and answer (Q&A) session. There are two ways to join the conference call.

To join the conference via webcast, please click on the following link: https://app.webinar.net/DG5l9rQ3r7X

To join the call via telephone, please use the following dial-in details:
Participant Toll Free: (888) 440-2094
International: (438) 803-0544
Conference ID: 2818458

Please connect to the conference call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time using one of the connection options listed above.

About GRC:

Gold Resource Corp. is a gold and silver producer, developer, and explorer with its operations centered on the Don David Gold Mine in Oaxaca, Mexico. Under the direction of an experienced board and senior leadership team, the company's focus is to unlock the significant upside potential of its existing infrastructure and large land position surrounding the mine in Oaxaca, Mexico and to develop the Back Forty Project in Michigan, USA. For more information, please visit GRC's website, located at www.goldresourcecorp.com and read the company's Form 10-K for an understanding of the risk factors associated with its business.



Contact

Kim Perry
Chief Financial Officer
Kim.Perry@GRC-USA.com
www.goldresourcecorp.com


