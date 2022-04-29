Silver Bull Announces Voting Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

VANCOUVER, April 28, 2022 - Silver Bull Resources Inc. (TSX: SVB, OTCQB: SVBL) ("Silver Bull" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the detailed voting results of the proposals considered at its annual meeting of shareholders held on April 19, 2022 (the "Meeting"). A total of 15,598,424 or 44.49% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares were represented at the Meeting.



The following nominees, as listed in Silver Bull's proxy statement, were re-elected as directors of the Company:

Director Votes For % Withheld Votes % Brian Edgar 10,829,832 96.61% 379,569 3.39% Timothy Barry 10,827,432 96.59% 381,969 3.41% Daniel Kunz 10,830,821 96.62% 378,580 3.38% David Underwood 10,833,956 96.65% 375,445 3.35%

Silver Bull is also pleased to announce that the Company's shareholders have ratified and approved the appointment of Smythe LLP, as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm, for the fiscal year ending October 31, 2022 (15,392,503 or 98.68% voted "For", 20,101 or 0.13% voted "Against" and 185,812 or 1.19% abstained from voting).

The Company's shareholders also voted to approve, on a non-binding advisory basis, the compensation of the Company's named executive officers (10,531,387 or 93.95% voted "For", 568,766 or 5.07% voted "Against", and 109,248 or 0.97% abstained from voting).

Finally, a majority of the Company's disinterested shareholders voted to approve and adopt the Company's amendment to the 2019 stock option and stock bonus plan (10,442,723 or 93.16% voted "For", 677,334 or 6.04% voted "Against", and 89,344 or 0.80% abstained from voting) and all unallocated entitlements issuable thereunder (10,472,908 or 93.43% voted "For", 637,445 or 5.69% voted "Against", and 99,048 or 0.88% abstained from voting).

Full details of the proposals are fully described in the Company's definitive proxy statement filed on February 25, 2022 available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

About Silver Bull

Silver Bull's primary asset is the Sierra Mojada deposit located in Coahuila, Mexico. Sierra Mojada is an open pittable oxide deposit with a NI 43-101 compliant Measured and Indicated "global" Mineral Resource of 70.4 million tonnes grading 3.4% zinc and 38.6 g/t silver for 5.35 billion pounds of contained zinc and 87.4 million ounces of contained silver. Included within the "global" Mineral Resource is a Measured and Indicated "high grade zinc zone" of 13.5 million tonnes with an average grade of 11.2% zinc at a 6% cutoff, for 3.336 billion pounds of contained zinc, and a Measured and Indicated "high grade silver zone" of 15.2 million tonnes with an average grade of 114.9 g/t silver at a 50 g/t cutoff for 56.3 million contained ounces of silver. Mineralization remains open in the east, west, and northerly directions.

The constraining pit was optimised and calculated using a NSR cut-off based on a silver price of US$15/oz, and a zinc price of US$1.20/lb and assumed a recovery for silver of 75% and a recovery for zinc of 41%. Approximately 60% of the current 3.2 kilometer mineralized body is at or near surface before dipping at around 6 degrees to the east.

CATEGORY TONNES (MT) AG (G/T) CU (%) PB (%) ZN (%) AG

(MOZS) CU

(MLBS) PB

(MLBS) ZN

(MLBS) MEASURED 52.0 39.2 0.04% 0.3% 4.0% 65.5 45.9 379.1 4,589.3 INDICATED 18.4 37.0 0.03% 0.2% 1.9% 21.9 10.8 87.0 764.6 TOTAL M&I 70.4 38.6 0.04% 0.3% 3.4% 87.4 56.8 466.1 5,353.9 INFERRED 0.1 8.8 0.02% 0.2% 6.4% 0.02 0.04 0.4 10.7

For a full summary of the Sierra Mojada resource, please refer to Silver Bull's press release dated October 31, 2018 and filed on its profile at www.SEDAR.com, or by visiting the following link:

https://www.silverbullresources.com/news/silver-bull-resources-announces-5.35-billion-pounds-zinc-87.4-million-ounces-silver-in-updated-sierra-mojada-measured-and/

The technical information of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Tim Barry, a Chartered Professional Geologist (CPAusIMM), and a qualified person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101.

