Jervois Quarterly Activities Report to 31 March 2022
|
|
Highlights
Jervois Finland
Sales and Marketing
Li-ion battery demand continues to lead the cobalt market, with demand steady but robust in other applications. Jervois achieved Q1 2022 revenue of US$105.1 million (an increase of +9% versus the prior quarter, Q4 2021), generated via quarterly cobalt sales volume of 1,446 metric tonnes.
Production during the quarter was 1,275 metric tonnes, reflecting challenging conditions for supplier logistics, including global shipping markets. These factors affected Q1 production rates at Jervois' facilities. Jervois is focused on working with its key suppliers to ensure adequate cobalt hydroxide raw material sourced by Jervois is made available to the Umicore refinery.
Jervois continues to prudently manage its balance sheet and drew down an additional US$17.5 million in the quarter to fund Jervois Finland's working capital requirements and to maintain financial flexibility. Volatility and uncertainty in global commodity markets has increased following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Jervois' outlook for key market segments is summarised below.
Chemicals, Catalysts and Ceramics
-
-Robust demand in key copper electrowinning (EW"), coatings and rubber adhesion applications. Premiums remain stable in western markets. Lower premiums in Asia
-
-Cobalt consumption in hydro-desulphurisation (HDS") applications stable at historically lower levels. The rising oil price may increase the catalyst changeout frequency going forward
-Increased energy (gas) costs and supply chain disruptions of a key ceramic raw material out of the Ukraine, are affecting operations at ceramic tile producers, particularly in Europe. This situation is having a negative knock-on effect at ceramic ink manufacturers
Powder Metallurgy
-
-Outlook for 2022 stable, with the primary uncertainty surrounded by automotive and the situation in Ukraine:
-
-Aerospace continues to strengthen
-All other markets remain strong, as energy (oil gas) continues to strengthen due to solid demand and higher prices
-Automotive remains unclear; however, as semiconductor availability improves, the auto build rate will also increase
-
Batteries
-
-Li-ion battery demand (electric vehicles (EVs") and electronics) continues to meet or exceed forecasts
-Global electric vehicle production strong, but hampered by the lack of semiconductors
-NMC cathode chemistry remains the cathode chemistry of choice for longer range vehicles. Cobalt consumption remains strong with demand for both sulphate and metal keeping Fastmarkets MB SG price close to US$40.00/lb
Financial Performance2
Jervois Finland Q1 2022 revenue of US$105.1 million represented an increase of +9% over the prior quarter. Significantly, the Q1 2022 adjusted EBITDA of US$14.9 million was nearly a four-fold increase over the prior quarter, demonstrating the robust nature of the business once higher cobalt prices begin to be realised.
Figure 1: Jervois Finland Financial Metrics and Market Price Indicators
Revenue performance was supported by strengthening cobalt prices, with Q1 2022 representing the fourth successive quarter of revenue growth. Adjusted EBITDA performance in the quarter was underpinned by lower realised feed costs, that were favourably impacted by a net draw down of cobalt feed inventories in a rising price environment. This was partially offset by transitional factors associated with the increase in cobalt prices during the quarter. This includes both a lag in cobalt prices flowing through revenue, and effects of mark-to-market accounting on cobalt purchases.
A key focus for the business is addressing emerging headwinds. While the direct impacts to the business resulting from the Russian invasion of Ukraine has been limited and is isolated to certain consumables, indirect impacts are intensifying with reduced reliability in supply chains and cost pressures emerging. Managing these risks and containing inflationary impacts is a key objective for the remainder of the year.
2022 EBITDA Guidance
EBITDA guidance for full year 2022 is unchanged at US$50.0 to US$55.0 Million (Table 1).
Table 1: Updated 2022 EBITDA guidance for Jervois Finland
|
2022 Guidance
|
Q2-Q4 Cobalt price (Metal Bulletin Fastmarkets SG) - US$/lb
|
US$39.75/lb
|
2022 sales volumes guidance - Tonnes
|
5,750 to 6,000
|
2022 EBITDA guidance - US$M (unchanged)
|
US$50.0 - 55.0M
Key factors that underpin the guidance update are as follows:
-
-Guidance based on actual cobalt price (Metal Bulletin Fastmarkets Standard Grade) of US$35.70/lb for Q1 2022, and US$39.75/lb spot price for Q2 to Q4 2022
-Price volatility in Q1 2022 moderates flow through benefit of price increase to EBITDA (revenue lag and mark-to-market impacts)
-Lower sales volume guidance reflects logistical and supply chain interruptions - managing these risks will remain key focus for remainder of the year
-Guidance assumes constant prices for Q2 to Q4 2022 - price volatility in the period will impact actual EBITDA outcome
Idaho Cobalt Operations ("ICO"), United States
ICO is a key asset in delivering Jervois' strategy to become a leading independent cobalt and nickel company providing metals and minerals for the world's energy transition through a Western supply chain. With commissioning expected in Q3 2022, ICO will be the United States' only primary domestic mine supply of cobalt, a critical mineral used in applications across industry, defence, energy, and EVs.
Following a cost and schedule review for ICO in December 2021, which led to a revised capital estimate of US$99.1 million, Jervois continued to progress construction of the project. In February, the Company announced it had completed the first of two US$50 million drawdowns of its US$100 million bond offering proceeds from the escrow account (the "Bonds") as contemplated by the terms of the Bonds, as detailed in the Corporate section of this report.
Surface construction continued during the quarter with advancement on mill foundations, the completion of the structural steel for the concentrator building, completion of the crushed ore bin and commencement of the camp construction with the first sleeper units of the camp installed. Mine development by regional contractor Small Mine Development continued during the quarter, with the completion of the explosives magazines and initial underground drill bays as well as the first ore access development, the start of the underground maintenance infrastructure and the main access decline. During the quarter, approximately 50,000 short tons were moved from the mine to the tailings and waste storage facility.
At end March, Jervois had committed US$74.6 million of the total capital expenditure budget. Capital expenditure in Q1 2022 was US$19.6 million, and construction remains on budget and schedule. First concentrate production at ICO is anticipated for Q3 2022 and Jervois expects to reach sustainable commercial production in December 2022.
Drilling at ICO
In January, Jervois announced its Board had approved an initial infill programme at ICO to commence in Q1 2022. Jervois committed US$1.2 million to complete approximately 5,800 metres of underground drilling at its RAM deposit within ICO. The infill drilling campaign across 2022 will reduce drill hole spacing in the underground resource ahead of first production and is underway.
During the quarter, approximately 300 metres (1,000 feet) of initial drilling was completed.
In addition, Jervois' team at ICO is planning a resource expansion drill programme from surface between April to November 2022, when site conditions allow.
ICO's RAM deposit remains open at depth, and Jervois has confidence that there exists a strong potential of resource and reserve expansion. Further details on this additional programme will be advised once finalised and approved. Expansion of the resource is important if ICO is to operate for longer than its initial mine life, or at higher production rates than contained in the ICO Bankable Feasibility Study ("BFS").
São Miguel Paulista ("SMP") nickel and cobalt refinery, Brazil
Jervois' BFS for the SMP Nickel and Cobalt refinery was announced on 29 April 2022, with the following highlights:
-
-SMP restart based on MHP and cobalt hydroxide.
-
-Initial Stage 1 forecast production of 10,000mtpa3 and 2,000mtpa of refined nickel and cobalt metal cathode respectively. Stage 2 BFS regarding a return to full 25,000mtpa refined nickel production capacity expected to be finalized in the second half of 2022.
-Net Present Value ("NPV") for Stage 1 restart of US$228 million and US$141 million at an 8% (real) discount rate on a pre-tax and post-tax basis respectively; nominal Internal Rate of Return ("IRR") of 47% (pre tax) and 35% (post tax).
-
-At US$8.00/lb nickel and US$25.00/lb cobalt, post ramp up of Stage 1 to BFS production rates, average annual EBITDA in real terms projected to be over US$30 million. Refinery economics resilient to a range of market scenarios, including current spot market conditions for refined and intermediate products.
-
-Total project capital cost of US$55 million, representing a competitive refurbishment of an existing brownfield nickel and cobalt refinery. SMP has a long operating history, most recently placed into care and maintenance managed by current owner Companhia Brasil de Alumino ("CBA").
-
-Restarting the only electrolytic nickel-cobalt refinery in South and Latin America will deliver significant local and regional economic and social benefits to the São Miguel Paulista area of São Paulo city, Brazil.
-
-SMP benefits from competitive low carbon energy (predominantly hydropower), skilled workforce, existing infrastructure including main arterial roads and ~120km from Brazil's largest container port at Santos.
-
-Jervois is advancing discussions on commercial supply contracts of MHP and cobalt hydroxide to underpin SMP restart.
-
-Work continues on design of an autoclave to process cobalt concentrates from Jervois's 100%-owned ICO; once available, this will be incorporated into the Stage 1 BFS. Stage 2 BFS taking refined nickel output back to the previous 25,000mtpa capacity on track for completion in the second half of 2022.
-
-Execution planning has commenced and a final investment decision for Stage 1 is anticipated to occur in parallel to closing of the SMP acquisition. Jervois continues to advance operating permit renewal process with the São Paulo City Hall, a condition precedent to closing, before 31 August 2022.
-
-First commercial production from SMP's Stage 1 restart is expected during 2023.
Nico Young Nickel-Cobalt Project, New South Wales, Australia
Jervois' 100%-owned Nico Young nickel and cobalt project envisages heap leaching nickel and cobalt laterite ore to produce either an intermediate mixed hydroxide precipitate or refining through to battery grade nickel sulphate and cobalt in refined sulphide.
Jervois' Board has approved recommencement of drilling at Nico Young, with an initial focus on converting inferred resources into the indicated category. Planning activities advanced during the quarter in relation to land access, stakeholder engagement and selection of drilling contractors.
Corporate Activities
Environmental, Social, Governance ("ESG") and Compliance
Substantial progress was made in the quarter through disclosure of Jervois' inaugural 2021 Sustainability Report. The report outlines Jervois' ESG performance gauged against key sustainability targets and progress towards translating sustainability commitments into action.
Also, within the quarter, the Board approved adoption of a new Human Rights Policy and Jervois issued its first Modern Slavery Statement. Both strongly reaffirm our commitment to respect human rights, including those concerning labour rights, indigenous rights and women's rights and the range of other rights and freedoms enshrined in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and ILO Core Conventions.
Coordination on these reports between technical leads in Finland, the United States and Brazil further reinforced efforts to harmonise ESG policies and procedures across the organisation. Among areas of progress, with respect to ISO 14001 and 45001 certifications, ICO began to assess related requirements and timelines and made significant process in stakeholder mapping. Headway was also made on engagements to support community agreements. SMP similarly initiated a structured stakeholder mapping process to inform its engagement and community investment strategies.
Health and safety continued to be at the forefront at all operations. While Jervois Finland continued to implement its well developed OHS systems as operations continue, ICO is advancing construction rapidly, requiring exceptional leadership and diligence to ensure that all contractors and a growing number of employees strictly adhere to our high OHS standards.
Substantial efforts were taken in the quarter to both bolster foundational procedures and expand leading actions.
On other fronts, progress in advancing internal climate strategies was most pronounced at Jervois Finland through operational planning and actions related to energy, waste and water consumption and related R&D efforts. ICO's collaboration with the Idaho Conservation League ("ICL") under the "Upper Salmon Conservation Action Program" ("USCAP") continued with the second call for proposals launched in the quarter, results of which will be announced in May 2022.
In conjunction with the Company's broader approach to ESG, Jervois continues its involvement in various initiatives and associations, including the Cobalt Institute's Responsible Sourcing and Sustainability Committee ("RESSCOM). Jervois continues to be an active member of the United States Zero Emission Transportation Association ("ZETA"), of which the Company is a founding member alongside industry leaders such as Tesla, Albemarle and Livent. Jervois additionally had representation in workshops reviewing the Global Battery Alliance ("GBA") carbon footprint calculations rulebook.
Liquidity
Jervois ended the March 2022 quarter with US$88.2 million in cash (excluding restricted cash associated with the US$100 million ICO Bonds).
In February 2022, Jervois completed the first of two drawdowns, utilising US$50 million from its US$100 million bond offering proceeds from its escrow account, as contemplated by the terms of the Bonds.
First drawdown on the Bonds followed RPM Global's January 2022 site visit in its capacity as Independent Engineer on behalf of the Bondholders, and submission to the Bonds trustee of an affirmed cost to complete test, confirming Jervois' ICO development project is expected to be fully funded to completion.
Jervois is using these funds exclusively for ongoing construction of ICO.
In March 2022, the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, Jervois Finland, drew down an additional US$17.5 million under the US$75.0 million Mercuria secured revolving credit facility, with the funds received on 14 March 2022. The facility was thus fully drawn at quarter close, consistent with rising cobalt prices.
Jervois Index Inclusion
Jervois entered the FTSE All-World Index on 18 March 2022 and the S&P/ASX 300 on 22 March 2022.
The FTSE All-World Index is a market-capitalisation weighted index representing the performance of the large and mid-cap stocks from the FTSE Global Equity Index Series ("GEIS"), which covers approximately 95% of the world's investable public market capitalisation. The index covers both Developed and Emerging markets and is suitable as the basis for investment products, such as funds, derivatives, and exchange-traded funds. Leading constituents include Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet, Meta Platforms and Amazon.
The ASX 300 Index measures performance of the largest 300 companies publicly listed on the Australian Securities Exchange, or ASX.
Jervois Annual Reporting
In March, Jervois released its 2021 Annual Report, as well as its Sustainability Report, Corporate Governance Statement, Modern Slavery Statement, Human Rights Policy, Code of Ethics and Business Conduct, Supplier Standard and Appendix 4G. These documents can be found on its website at https://jervoisglobal.com/investors/asx-announcements/
Jervois Annual General Meeting date
Jervois advised its Annual General Meeting will be on Friday 6 May 2022 at 9.00am (AEST), to be conducted in person and online for interested shareholders unable to attend.
Jervois released a Notice of Meeting for its AGM to the ASX on 4 April 2022, along with proxy forms and a Canadian Voting Instruction Form.
Investor Relations
During the quarter, Chief Executive Officer Mr. Bryce Crocker and Chief Financial Officer Mr. James May participated in Hollywood, Florida, United States at the BMO Capital Markets 31st Global Metals & Mining Conference, with the Company both presenting and holding 1:1 investor meetings.
Mr. May also delivered an online investor presentation on 30 March 2022 as part of a Virtual Conference coordinated by NWR Communications.
After the quarter end, Mr. Crocker participated in the Clarksons Platou Securities Battery Minerals Panel, on 27 April 2022, and provided a Company presentation.
Jervois Mining USA Limited Bond Listing
In April 2022, pursuant to the terms of the Bonds, the Bonds were listed on the Nordic ABM, a list of registered bonds operated by Oslo Børs ASA.
Exploration and Development Expenditure
No material cash expenditure on exploration and development was incurred during the quarter. Activities at ICO are now classified as Assets Under Construction and incurred cash expenditure of US$19.6 million in the quarter.
Brazilian development cash expenditure totalled R$6.6 million (A$1.7 million) during the quarter, as the SMP Stage 1 BFS was finalised for publication, and testwork advanced associated with an autoclave to increase operating flexibility.
Insider Compensation Reporting
During the quarter, A$0.1 million was paid to Non-Executive Directors and A$0.3 million was paid to the CEO (Executive Director).
By Order of the Board
Bryce Crocker
Chief Executive Officer
For further information, please contact:
|
Investors and analysts:
James May
Chief Financial Officer
james.may@jervoisglobal.com
|
Media:
Nathan Ryan
NWR Communications
nathan.ryan@nwrcommunications.com.au
Mob: +61 420 582 887
BASIS OF PREPARATION OF FINANCIAL INFORMATION
Historical financial information for Jervois Finland prior to acquisition by Jervois Global Ltd. on 1 September 2021 is based on unaudited financial statements that have been prepared in accordance with US GAAP and accounting principles applied under its ownership by Freeport McMoRan Inc. Financial information presented for the period prior to acquisition by Jervois Global on 1 September 2021 is presented on a proforma basis for illustrative purposes only.
Financial information presented for periods after acquisition on 1 September 2021 is prepared under Jervois group accounting policies, which conform with Australian Accounting Standards ("AASBs") and International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). The Jervois Finland financial results for the period post-acquisition are consolidated into the Jervois Global consolidated financial statements. Information presented is unaudited.
EBITDA for historical periods is presented as net income after adding back tax, interest, depreciation and extraordinary items and is a non-IFRS/non-GAAP measure.
The Jervois Finland 2022 guidance consists of actual results for January to March and forecast results for April to December. The forecast period includes an assumption of a forecast quoted cobalt price of US$39.75/lb. Other forecast assumptions, including production, sales plans, costs and exchange rates are based on Jervois' internal estimates.
Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA attributable to Jervois, adjusted to exclude items which do not reflect the underlying performance of the company's operations. Exclusions from adjusted EBITDA are items that require exclusion in order to maximise insight and consistency on the financial performance of the company's operations. Exclusions include gains/losses on disposals, impairment charges (or reversals), certain derivative items, and one-off costs related post-acquisition integration. A reconciliation of EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA for Jervois Finland is included in the Investor Presentation dated 29 April 2022.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release may contain certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. When used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target, "plan", "forecast", "may", "schedule" and other similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information. These forward-looking statements or information may relate to future EBITDA for the group, operations at Jervois Finland, construction work to be undertaken at ICO, timing of production at ICO, certain production timing, capital costs, operating costs, production processes and other assumptions contained in the studies on the SMP refinery, closing of the acquisition of SMP refinery, utilisation of the working capital facility, utilisation of the ICO Bond, the reliability of third party information, and certain other factors or information. Such statements represent the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affections such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
|
Australian Tenements
|
Description
|
Tenement number
|
Interest owned %
|
Ardnaree (NSW)
|
EL 5527
|
100.0
|
Thuddungra (NSW)
|
EL 5571
|
100.0
|
Nico Young (NSW)
|
EL 8698
|
100.0
|
Ardnaree Magnesite (NSW)
|
EL 8763
|
100.0
|
West Arunta (WA)
|
E80 4820
|
20.0
|
West Arunta (WA)
|
E80 4986
|
20.0
|
West Arunta (WA)
|
E80 4987
|
20.0
Uganda Exploration Licences
|
Description
|
Exploration Licence number
|
Interest owned %
|
Bujagali
|
EL1666
|
100.0
|
Bujagali
|
EL1682
|
100.0
|
Bujagali
|
EL1683
|
100.0
|
Bujagali
|
EL1665
|
100.0
|
Kilembe Area
|
EL1674
|
100.0
|
Kilembe Area
|
EL0012
|
100.0
Appendix 5B
Mining exploration entity or oil and gas exploration entity
quarterly cash flow report
|
Name of entity
|
ABN
|
Quarter ended ("current quarter")
|
52 007 626 575
|
31 March 2022
|
Consolidated statement of cash flows
|
Current quarter
|
Year to date
(3 months)
$A'000
|
1.
|
Cash flows from operating activities
|
132,357
|
132,357
|
1.1
|
Receipts from customers
|
1.2
|
Payments for
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
(128,957)
|
(128,957)
|
|
(3,311)
|
(3,311)
|
|
(1,548)
|
(1,548)
|
1.3
|
Dividends received (see note 3)
|
-
|
-
|
1.4
|
Interest received
|
-
|
-
|
1.5
|
Interest and other costs of finance paid
|
(10,081)
|
(10,081)
|
1.6
|
Income taxes paid
|
(4,953)
|
(4,953)
|
1.7
|
Government grants and tax incentives
|
-
|
-
|
1.8
|
Other - incl. business development costs and SMP BFS costs
|
(1,739)
|
(1,739)
|
1.9
|
Net cash from / (used in) operating activities
|
(18,232)
|
(18,232)
|
2.
|
Cash flows from investing activities
|
-
|
-
|
2.1
|
Payments to acquire or for:
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
(28,928)
|
(28,928)
|
|
(11)
|
(11)
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
2.2
|
Proceeds from the disposal of:
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
2.3
|
Cash flows from loans to other entities
|
-
|
-
|
2.4
|
Dividends received (see note 3)
|
-
|
-
|
2.5
|
Other - SMP Refinery Purchase: lease payment
|
-
|
-
|
2.6
|
Net cash from / (used in) investing activities
|
(28,939)
|
(28,939)
|
3.
|
Cash flows from financing activities
|
-
|
-
|
3.1
|
Proceeds from issues of equity securities (excluding convertible debt securities)
|
3.2
|
Proceeds from issue of convertible debt securities
|
-
|
-
|
3.3
|
Proceeds from exercise of options
|
304
|
304
|
3.4
|
Transaction costs related to issues of equity securities or convertible debt securities
|
(1,164)
|
(1,164)
|
3.5
|
Proceeds from borrowings
|
101,858
|
101,858
|
3.6
|
Repayment of borrowings
|
-
|
-
|
3.7
|
Transaction costs related to loans and borrowings
|
-
|
-
|
3.8
|
Dividends paid
|
-
|
-
|
3.9
|
Other
|
-
|
-
|
3.10
|
Net cash from / (used in) financing activities
|
100,998
|
100,998
|
4.
|
Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents for the period
|
4.1
|
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|
67,730
|
67,730
|
4.2
|
Net cash from / (used in) operating activities (item 1.9 above)
|
(18,232)
|
(18,232)
|
4.3
|
Net cash from / (used in) investing activities (item 2.6 above)
|
(28,939)
|
(28,939)
|
4.4
|
Net cash from / (used in) financing activities (item 3.10 above)
|
100,998
|
100,998
|
4.5
|
Effect of movement in exchange rates on cash held
|
(3,795)
|
(3,795)
|
4.6
|
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|
117,762
|
117,762
|
5.
|
Reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents
|
Current quarter
|
Previous quarter
|
5.1
|
Bank balances
|
117,762
|
67,730
|
5.2
|
Call deposits
|
-
|
-
|
5.3
|
Bank overdrafts
|
-
|
-
|
5.4
|
Other (provide details)
|
-
|
-
|
5.5
|
Cash and cash equivalents at end of quarter (should equal item 4.6 above)
|
117,762
|
67,630
|
6.
|
Payments to related parties of the entity and their associates
|
Current quarter
|
6.1
|
Aggregate amount of payments to related parties and their associates included in item 1
|
425
|
6.2
|
Aggregate amount of payments to related parties and their associates included in item 2
|
-
|
|
7.
|
Financing facilities
Add notes as necessary for an understanding of the sources of finance available to the entity.
|
Total facility amount at quarter end
|
Amount drawn at quarter end
|
7.1
|
Bond Facility1
|
133,486
|
66,743
|
7.2
|
Secured Revolving Credit Facility2
|
100,115
|
100,115
|
7.3
|
Other
|
-
|
-
|
7.4
|
Total financing facilities
|
233,601
|
166,858
|
7.5
|
Unused financing facilities available at quarter end
|
66,743
|
7.6
|
Include in the box below a description of each facility above, including the lender, interest rate, maturity date and whether it is secured or unsecured. If any additional financing facilities have been entered into or are proposed to be entered into after quarter end, include a note providing details of those facilities as well.
|
On 20 July 2021 the Company completed settlement of a US$100.0 million senior secured bond facility. The bonds were issued by the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, Jervois Mining USA Limited, and are administered by the bond trustee, Nordic Trustee AS. During the quarter, Jervois Mining USA Limited completed the first US$50.0 million drawdown on the bonds.
Key terms:
On 28 October 2021 the Company's wholly owned subsidiaries, Jervois Suomi Holding Oy and Jervois Finland Oy entered into a secured loan facility with Mercuria Energy Trading SA, a wholly owned subsidiary of Mercuria Energy Group Limited, to borrow up to US$75 million. The facility was fully drawn as of 31 March 2022.
Key terms:
|
8.
|
Estimated cash available for future operating activities
|
$A'000
|
8.1
|
Net cash from / (used in) operating activities (item 1.9)
|
(18,232)
|
8.2
|
(Payments for exploration & evaluation classified as investing activities) (item 2.1(d))
|
(11)
|
8.3
|
Total relevant outgoings (item 8.1 + item 8.2)
|
(18,243)
|
8.4
|
Cash and cash equivalents at quarter end (item 4.6)
|
117,762
|
8.5
|
Unused finance facilities available at quarter end (item 7.5)
|
66,743
|
8.6
|
Total available funding (item 8.4 + item 8.5)
|
184,505
|
8.7
|
Estimated quarters of funding available (item 8.6 divided by item 8.3)
|
10.11
|
|
8.8
|
If item 8.7 is less than 2 quarters, please provide answers to the following questions:
|
8.8.1 Does the entity expect that it will continue to have the current level of net operating cash flows for the time being and, if not, why not?
|
Answer: N/A
|
8.8.2 Has the entity taken any steps, or does it propose to take any steps, to raise further cash to fund its operations and, if so, what are those steps and how likely does it believe that they will be successful?
|
Answer: N/A
|
8.8.3 Does the entity expect to be able to continue its operations and to meet its business objectives and, if so, on what basis?
|
Answer: N/A
|
Compliance statement
1 This statement has been prepared in accordance with accounting standards and policies which comply with Listing Rule 19.11A.
2 This statement gives a true and fair view of the matters disclosed.
Date: 29 April 2022
Authorised by: Disclosure Committee
(Name of body or officer authorising release - see note 4)
Copyright (c) 2022 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.