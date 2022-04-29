American Creek Congratulates JV Partner Tudor Gold on the Appointment of Two Accomplished Mining Executives to Their Advisory Board

Cardston, April 29, 2022 - American Creek Resources Ltd. (TSXV: AMK) ("the Company" or "American Creek") congratulates JV Partner Tudor Gold on the announcement of the appointments of Mr. Joseph Ovsenek and Mr. Ken McNaughton to Tudor's Advisory Board. The announcement comes on the precipice of the largest projected drill program to date on the Treaty Creek Project.

American Creek CEO, Darren Blaney comments: "This announcement marks another example of Tudor Gold's commitment to aggressively advancing the Treaty Creek project. Lead by Mr. Ken Konkin, this top tier leadership team is poised to bring one of the largest gold discoveries in the past 30 years into the next chapter."

About the Tudor Gold Advisory Board Appointments

Joseph Ovsenek, currently President and CEO of P2 Gold Inc., has over 20 years of international management and legal experience in the precious metals industry. He has been responsible for building teams and leading the growth of public resource companies from early exploration stage to production. Before founding P2 Gold, Mr. Ovsenek was President and CEO of Pretium Resources Inc. where he led the advance of the high-grade gold Brucejack Mine which has been operating profitably since commercial start-up in 2017. Mr. Ovsenek began his nine-year tenure at Pretium in 2011 as Chief Development Officer and led the financing of the company from exploration stage to operations and was subsequently appointed President in 2015 and President and CEO in 2017. Prior to Pretium he served for 15 years in senior management roles for Silver Standard Resources Inc., lastly as Senior Vice President, Corporate Development responsible for the sale of the Brucejack and Snowfield assets to the newly created Pretium Resources Inc. Mr. Ovsenek holds a Bachelor of Applied Science degree from the University of British Columbia and a Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of Toronto. Mr. Ovsenek is a registered member of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of British Columbia, and holds the Chartered Director (C.Dir) designation.

Ken McNaughton is a professional geological engineer with over 30 years of global experience developing and leading mineral exploration programs. He currently holds the position of Chief Exploration Officer at P2 Gold Inc. Prior to P2 Gold he was Chief Exploration Officer at Pretium Resources Inc., where he had been responsible for greenfield exploration programs since joining the company in 2011, shortly after it was formed to advance the early exploration-stage Brucejack Project. Prior to Pretium, Mr. McNaughton was Vice President, Exploration at Silver Standard Resources Inc. for 20 years, and he oversaw all exploration activities of the company including the exploration program for the Snowfield Project and the 2009 program when bonanza-grade drilling results established Brucejack as a high-grade gold discovery. Prior to Silver Standard, he was employed by Corona Corporation and its affiliate Mascot Gold Mines Ltd. as a project geologist and engineer for projects in British Columbia. Mr. McNaughton holds a Bachelor of Applied Science degree and a Master of Applied Science degree in geological engineering from the University of Windsor.

Treaty Creek JV Partnership

The Treaty Creek Project is a Joint Venture with Tudor Gold owning 3/5th and acting as operator. American Creek and Teuton Resources each have a 1/5th interest in the project creating a 3:1 ownership relationship between Tudor Gold and American Creek. American Creek and Teuton are both fully carried until such time as a Production Notice is issued, at which time they are required to contribute their respective 20% share of development costs. Until such time, Tudor is required to fund all exploration and development costs while both American Creek and Teuton have "free rides".

About American Creek

American Creek is a Canadian junior mineral exploration company with gold and silver properties in British Columbia, Canada.

The Company has an interest in the Treaty Creek property, a joint venture project with Tudor Gold/Walter Storm located in BC's prolific "Golden Triangle".

American Creek also holds the Austruck-Bonanza gold property located near Kamloops.

