XAU Resources Inc. Qualifying Transaction Update

Toronto, April 29, 2022 - XAU Resources Inc. (TSXV: GIG.P) ("XAU" or the "Company"), announces that it continues to work towards the completion of its previously announced Qualifying Transaction to acquire the Noseno Property in Guyana. In connection with the Qualifying Transaction, XAU recently completed a $1 million financing of subscription receipts. By subscription receipt holder resolution, the deadline for release of escrowed proceeds from the subscription receipts financing has been extended from April 30, 2022 to May 31, 2022.

