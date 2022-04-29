Secova Announces Appointment of New CEO to Drive Montauban into Production

VANCOUVER, April 29, 2022 - The Board of Directors of Secova Metals Corp. ("Secova" or the "Company") (CSE:SEK), (CNSX:SEK.CN), (Frankfurt:N4UP), (OTC:SEKZF) are very pleased to announce the appointment of Paul Mastantuono as the Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") and Director of the Company effective immediately.

Mr. Mastantuono will be the driving force to take the Montauban Gold and Silver project ("Montauban" or the "Project") into production. His vast experience with the Project started when he joined DNA Canada in 2011, the company that was the previous operator of Montauban, and has continued to today as an advisor to Secova. Thanks to Paul's efforts Montauban is fully permitted for production, engineering and construction plans are complete, the majority of the equipment has been sourced and is on site and Secova is in a position to begin construction of the processing circuit.

Paul Mastantuono graduated with distinction from the University of Ottawa where he earned a bachelor's degree In Social Science with a concentration in Criminology. Mr. Mastantuono has extensive experience in the construction and transportation industries which will be necessary and critical as Montauban ramps up production. In addition, Paul has worked as an independent business consultant for several public companies and has an extensive network in the investment community in Quebec.

Brad Kitchen has resigned as the Chief Executive Officer but will remain as President of Secova. As the Company expands its operations, Secova will continue to focus on building its executive base and expand the board.

About the Company

Secova Metals Corp. is a Canadian environmentally aware resource exploration and processing company. Management has demonstrated expertise in advancing gold exploration projects into acquisition targets, most notably in the province of Quebec. Secova's principal restoration and recovery project is the Montauban property situated in Quebec just 80 kilometers west of Quebec City. The Company is proposing to commence operations in 2022. In addition, the Company's main exploration focus is its 100% ownership of the Eagle River project which is adjacent to and on-trend to several gold projects in the Windfall Lake district of Urban Barry in Quebec. Secova will use its expertise in early-stage exploration to create shareholder value by attempting to prove out the resource in these assets.

This press release contains "forward-looking information" that is based on the Company's current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections. This forward-looking information includes, among other things, statements with respect to the Company's exploration and development plans. The words "will", "anticipated", "plans" or other similar words and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, level of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward looking information.

