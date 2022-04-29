Jaguar Mining Completes Filing of Technical Reports

TORONTO, April 29, 2022 - Jaguar Mining Inc. ("Jaguar" or the "Company") (TSX:JAG)(OTCQX:JAGGF) is pleased to report that it has completed the filing of independent National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") "Technical Reports on the Turmalina and Pilar Gold Mines, respectively, (the "Technical Report"). The Technical Report supports the Company's updated Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources announced in a news release dated March 31, 2022. All Company Technical Reports are available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and on the Company's website.

About Jaguar Mining Inc.

Jaguar Mining Inc. is a Canadian-listed junior gold mining, development, and exploration company operating in Brazil with three gold mining complexes, and a large land package with significant upside exploration potential from mineral claims covering an area of approximately 56,000 hectares. The Company's principal operating assets are located in the Iron Quadrangle, a prolific greenstone belt in the state of Minas Gerais and include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and Caeté Gold Mine Complex. The Company also owns the Paciência Gold Mine Complex, which has been on care and maintenance since 2012. Additional information is available on the Company's website at www.jaguarmining.com.

