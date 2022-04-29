Lundin Mining Announces Updated Share Capital and Voting Rights

TORONTO, April 29, 2022 - (TSX: LUN) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corp. ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") reports the following updated share capital and voting rights, in accordance with the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act:

The number of issued and outstanding shares of the Company has increased by 41,130,436 to 779,077,063 common shares with voting rights as at April 29, 2022. The increase in the number of issued and outstanding shares from April 1, 2022 to date is a result of share issuance in connection to the completion of the acquisition of Josemaria Resources Inc. on April 28, 2022, and the exercise of employee stock options or the vesting of employee share units.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations and projects in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden and the United States of America, primarily producing copper, zinc, gold and nickel.

The information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of Lundin Mining under the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below on April 29, 2022 at 17:00 Eastern Time.

SOURCE Lundin Mining Corp.