Yandal Resources Ltd: RC Drilling Commenced at the Gordons Gold Project

Perth, Australia - Yandal Resources Ltd. (ASX:YRL) is pleased to provide an update on exploration activities at the 100%-owned Gordons gold project located 30km north of Kalgoorlie-Boulder in Western Australia (Figure 2*).An RC program of up to twelve holes for approximately 2,500m has commenced testing a range of targets at and adjacent to the Malone Prospect "Kink Zone".The key target to be tested is a zone of high-grade mineralisation announced last quarter including 5m @ 7.7g/t Au from 210m (YRLRC0727) and 3m @ 8.8g/t Au from 190m (YRLRC0811) located 300m west of the Kink Zone.A two-hole diamond drilling program commenced last week to provide information on lithological and structural controls on this high-grade mineralisation which will assist in targeting the current RC program. The first diamond hole has been completed and the second hole is in progress.Initially, up to six RC holes will test the target zone on 100m spaced step out lines to the north and south along strike (Figure 1*).The RC program will also follow-up and test encouraging intercepts in previous aircore and RC drilling programs to the east and west of the Malone felsic/mafic contact (Figure 1*) and a single target at the nearby Andrews Prospect felsic/mafic contact.Yandal Resources' Managing Director, Mr Tim Kennedy commented:"Diamond drilling at Malone has got off to a good start with our team already noting the presence of sulphides and extracting valuable geological information. Now we look forward to stepping out along strike with the RC rig to test the extent of high-grade mineralisation.Given "smoke" occurs over a broad area at the Malone Kink Zone together with the demonstrated potential for high-grade gold, we regard this as the highest priority target at the Gordon's Project and are keenly awaiting the outcome of both these drilling programs."Next StepsKey exploration activities planned during the June Quarter include;- Diamond and RC drill test high-grade mineralisation adjacent to the "Kink Zone" at Malone (Gordons Project).- Complete Heritage Surveys at the Ironstone Well and Barwidgee Projects and commence follow-up aircore drilling between Flinders Park and Flushing Meadows, along strike from Oblique and Quarter Moon and RC drilling in the vicinity of Sims Find and the New England Granite.- Review historic and recent drilling data at the Mt McClure Project to establish controls on potential higher grade plunging shoots and the potential for establishing an initial Mineral Resource Estimate at Success and Challenger.*To view tables and figures, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/ZV048987





About Yandal Resources Ltd:



Yandal Resources (ASX:YRL) listed on the ASX in December 2018 and has a portfolio of advanced gold exploration projects in the highly prospective Yandal and Norseman-Wiluna Greenstone Belts of Western Australia. Yandal Resources' Board has a track record of successful discovery, mine development and production.





Yandal Resources Ltd.





Tim Kennedy Managing Director - CEO Yandal Resources Ltd. E: yandal@yandalresources.com.au Bianca Taveira Company Secretary T: +61-8-9389-9021 E: yandal@yandalresources.com.au