AbraSilver Engages Synergy Resource Capital to Provide Investor Relations Services

Toronto, May 02, 2022 - AbraSilver Resource Corp. (TSXV:ABRA) (OTC:ABBRF) ("AbraSilver" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged Synergy Resource Capital ("Synergy"), a Sydney, Australia based investor relations firm, to provide market awareness and investor relations services to the Company, subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V"). Paola Rojas is the principal of Synergy Resource Capital and will be responsible for all activities related to AbraSilver.

Synergy Resource Capital is a leading investment and corporate advisory firm focused on emerging resource and technology opportunities with untapped upside potential. Synergy has a global reach, with allies locally and throughout the Americas and will increase awareness about AbraSilver through its established relationships with investment professionals, investment advisors, and money managers. This will allow the Company to maintain an informed investor audience in both North and South America and build awareness in the Asian and Australian markets.

Synergy has been engaged at a rate of US$4,000 per month for an initial term of six months starting from May 02, 2022. After the initial term, the agreement will terminate unless otherwise extended by both parties. AbraSilver has also agreed to a one-time grant of 200,000 incentive stock options (the "Options") exercisable at a price of C$0.45 per share for a period of three years. The Options will be subject to the terms of the Company's stock option plan and will vest in accordance with the provisions therein and the policies of the TSX-V.

Synergy currently has no direct or indirect interest in the securities of AbraSilver, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest except pursuant to the exercise of the above referenced Options.

The appointment of Synergy Resource Capital as an investor relations consultant of AbraSilver and the granting of the Options remain subject to regulatory acceptance of applicable filings with the TSX-V.

About AbraSilver

AbraSilver is a well-funded silver-gold focused advanced-stage exploration company. The Company is rapidly advancing its 100%-owned Diablillos silver-gold project in the mining-friendly Salta province of Argentina, which has a current Measured and Indicated Mineral Resource of over 90 million ounces of silver and 1.0 million ounces of gold. The updated PEA study completed in November 2021 demonstrates that Diablillos has the potential to be a highly economic project. The Company is led by an experienced management team and has long-term supportive shareholders including Mr. Eric Sprott. In addition, AbraSilver owns a portfolio of earlier-stage copper-gold projects including the La Coipita copper-gold project in the San Juan province of Argentina. AbraSilver is listed on the TSX-V under the symbol "ABRA" and in the U.S. under the symbol "ABBRF".

For further information please visit the AbraSilver Resource website at www.abrasilver.com, our LinkedIn page at AbraSilver Resource Corp., and follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/abrasilver

Alternatively please contact:

John Miniotis, President and CEO

john@abrasilver.com

Tel: +1 416-306-8334

Cautionary Statements

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All statements that address future plans, activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur are forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

The Diablillos resource estimate and supporting technical report are N.I. 43-101 compliant. Full details of the Mineral Resources are available in a Company news release dated September 15, 2021. For additional information please see the Technical Report on the Diablillos Project, Salta Province, Argentina, dated October 28, 2021, completed by Mining Plus, and available on www.SEDAR.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release

Copyright (c) 2022 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.