Belmont Resources Ltd. Arranges 2,511,500 Warrants Exercising - Proceeds of $125,575

Belmont Resources Ltd. ("Belmont" or the "Company") (TSXV:BEA) (FSE:L3L2) is pleased to announced they helped to arrange the exercising of 2,511,500 warrants in April 2022; exercised at $0.05 per share for gross proceeds of $125,575.

A Thank You to shareholders & investors for continued support of Belmont as we move forward on the completion of our 1st phase CBC-B.C. (copper/gold) drilling program, and continued drilling on our Lone Star-Washington (copper/gold) joint venture drilling, as well as the upcoming Kibby Basin-Nevada (lithium) joint venture drilling program.

Our joint venture partner Marquee Resources Ltd. (ASX: MQR) anticipates the starting of drilling approximately 3,000 metres on the Kibby Basin lithium project by mid May 2022.

The Belmont project portfolio:

Come By Chance, B.C. - * Copper-Gold mine

Lone Star, Washington - * Copper-Gold mine

Athelstan-Jackpot, B.C. - * Gold-Silver mines

Pathfinder, B.C. - * Gold-Silver mines

Black Bear, B.C. - Gold

Pride of the West, B.C.- Gold

Kibby Basin, Nevada - Lithium

Crackingstone, Sask. - Uranium

* past producing mine



Click Image To View Full Size

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"George Sookochoff"

George Sookochoff, CEO/President

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

This Press Release may contain forward-looking statements that may involve a number of risks and uncertainties, based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results that may prove to be inaccurate as a result of exploration and other risk factors beyond its control. Actual events or results could differ materially from the Companies forward-looking statements and expectations. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, that we may not be able to obtain regulatory approval; that we may not be able to raise funds required, that conditions to closing may not be fulfilled and we may not be able to organize and carry out an exploration program in 2022, and other risks associated with being a mineral exploration and development company. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, except as required by applicable laws, the Company assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results differed from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

