Gratomic Provides Drilling Update on Capim Grosso Graphite Project

08:00 Uhr  |  Accesswire

TORONTO, May 2, 2022 - Gratomic Inc. ("Gratomic", "GRAT," or the "Company") (TSX-V:GRAT)(OTCQX:CBULF)(FSE:CB82) announces that 1,734.30 m of the 5,000-meter drilling campaign on its Capim Grosso graphite project has been completed. 15 diamond drillholes were completed to date, with two additional holes in progress. The project is located in the Bahia State of Brazil, with the Company holding a 100% controlling interest in the property.

The drilling has been expedited by the introduction of a second drilling rig, which has been onsite since February of 2022 as per this press release dated February 23, 2022.

Table 1: Drillholes completed to date on the Capim Grosso Project in Brazil (WGS84 UTM 24S)

NAME

X

Y

Z

AZIMUTH

DIP

EOH

CGD001

391942

8749876

381

45

-58

100.10

CGD002

391867

8749905

382

50

-60

141.20

CGD003

391926

8749863

381

50

-60

120.55

CGD004

391842

8749975

381

50

-60

93.15

CGD005

391775

8750076

378

50

-60

111.00

CGD006

391722

8750171

378

50

-60

120.65

CGD007

391626

8750343

375

50

-60

120.20

CGD008

391755

8750196

376

50

-60

100.05

CGD009

391603

8750328

376

50

-60

120.00

CGD010

391597

8750372

375

50

-60

141.00

CGD011

391574

8750352

376

50

-60

140.05

CGD012

391533

8750454

373

50

-60

134.65

CGD013

391431

8750595

373

50

-60

140.70

CGD014

391392

8750562

376

50

-60

151.00

CGD015

391336

8750756

371

50

-60

206.90

The first batch of its drillhole assays from the Capim Grosso Project has been received from SGS Geosol in Brazil which included the following:

75 assays, which includes three internal Certified Reference Materials

Table 2: Table 2 highlights intervals from the first 8 drill holes on the Capim Grosso Project in Brazil (1 % TGC cut-off grade and 3 % minimum TGC grade used). More detailed information of the assay results from the 8 holes is set out in Table 4 below. Internal QA/QC was performed by Gratomic inserting a Certified Reference Material (CRM) every 20 samples, (OREAS 725) which assayed within 97 % of the expected graphitic carbon value of the CRM. The QP therefore accepts the values of the laboratory assays. The intervals are regarded as true width (or as close as possible to) due to the dip of drillholes being perpendicular on measured dip of geology.

DH_Hole

DH_From

(m)

DH_To

(m)

Length (m)

Total Graphitic Carbon (TGC)

(%)

CGD001

20.74

31.90

11.16

13.13

37.37

38.55

1.18

10.11

39.60

40.47

0.87

3.33

40.84

41.32

0.48

3.08

CGD002

114.35

114.45

0.10

5.92

130.25

130.69

0.44

8.42

CGD003

71.93

73.53

1.60

6.72

74.80

75.40

0.60

8.24

79.85

81.83

1.98

3.21

CGD004

26.26

27.45

1.19

3.11

63.95

65.01

1.06

3.76

CGD005

38.07

38.64

0.57

13.54

40.00

41.58

1.58

11.13

47.23

48.65

1.42

8.56

79.24

79.56

0.32

9.13

CGD006

67.60

69.35

1.75

3.47

72.55

73.38

0.83

3.91

77.23

81.11

3.88

7.41

CGD007

16.40

17.76

1.36

3.84

23.25

24.70

1.45

10.89

50.25

56.25

6.00

3.95

56.80

58.68

1.88

5.41

64.98

65.91

0.93

6.13

91.40

92.70

1.30

3.54

CGD008

6.20

16.05

9.85

5.00

16.55

18.55

2.00

3.50

SGS Geosol's graphitic carbon assay methods and equipment include the LECO carbon-sulphur analyzer and high temperature combustion infrared detection. During this procedure, the carbon in the sample is converted to carbon dioxide CO2, which is then measured by infrared (IR) detectors.

Once the drilling is complete and all drillholes are assayed, the Company intends to process the obtained data in order to generate a Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate in accordance with the requirements of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") for the Capim Grosso asset, which will be combined with pilot metallurgical testing data and other relevant information in order to generate a Feasibility Study (FS) and fast track the project development.

The tables below present all Total Graphitic Carbon (TGC) (%) assay results obtained so far from the Capim Grosso Property

Table 3: Graphitic carbon assays from the 42 trenches completed on the Capim Grosso Project in Brazil (14 trenches did not intersect graphite). Trenches were sampled according to visual grade estimation in two meter increments in horizontal continuous sections on the pit walls. Where visual grade was regarded as continuous, sampling was completed up to a maximum of 6 m increments. No internal QA/QC was performed by Gratomic, but SGS inserted their own CRMs, which assayed within 90 % of the expected graphitic carbon value of the CRM. The QP therefore accepts the values of the laboratory assays. While the trenches were excavated as close to perpendicular on strike of local litholgies, the dip of each trench cannot be perpendicular on a lithological dip.

TRENCH #

FROM (m)

TO (m)

INTERVAL (m)

SAMPLE #

TGC (%)

CGT001

20

22

2

X6201

21.65

26

28

2

X6202

19.14

CGT002

8

10

2

X6203

27.3

16

18

2

X6204

20.37

23

24

1

X6206

41.79

27

28

1

X6207

7.94

CGT004

14

15

1

X6209

16.2

30

31

1

X6210

3.89

CGT005

35

36

1

X6213

11.39

CGT006

15

16

1

X6215

0.57

16

18

2

X6216

4.58

18

20

2

X6217

8.34

20

22

2

X6218

14.04

32

34

2

X6222

11.74

34

36

2

X6223

9.32

36

38

2

X6224

<0,05

16

22

6

X6225

8.45

32

36

4

X6226

6.4

CGT007

0

2

2

X6227

6.66

2

4

2

X6228

13.33

4

6

2

X6229

25.04

14

16

2

X6230

7.47

16

18

2

X6231

11.18

18

20

2

X6232

7.6

20

22

2

X6233

9.62

CGT008

23

24

1

X6234

15.45

CGT009

3

5

2

X6235

14.29

18

20

2

X6238

9.13

CGT010

20

22

2

X6239

5.57

22

24

2

X6240

7.11

CGT011

4

6

2

X6243

17.15

33

34

1

X6244

18.57

47

49

2

X6245

14.27

CGT012

38

40

2

X6247

15.64

40

42

2

X6248

14.27

49

50

1

X6249

25.08

57

59

2

X6251

19.91

CGT015

10

12

2

X6252

32.63

12

14

2

X6253

31.89

18

19

1

X6255

12.39

CGT018

12

14

2

X6258

12.39

14

16

2

X6259

16.39

16

18

2

X6260

19.43

CGT019

19

21

2

X6261

29.95

CGT021

15.37

16.57

1.2

89681

7.02

CGT022

17.2

18.4

1.2

89682

11.38

CGT023

2.1

3.5

1.4

89683

2.16

CGT027

49

51.2

2.2

89688

7.45

79.4

81.4

2

89687

13.46

81.4

82.9

1.5

89686

6.14

85.9

87.9

2

89685

3.29

87.9

88.9

1

89684

14.22

CGT029

91.7

93.7

2

89689

30.12

93.7

95

1.3

89690

25.91

97.55

98.55

1

89691

6.03

114.55

116.55

2

89692

32.89

116.55

118.95

2.4

89693

3.78

CGT030

25.2

31.9

6.7

89694

5.68

CGT031

26.5

28.5

2

89695

18.57

CGT032

40.05

42.05

2

89696

2.93

42.05

44.05

2

89697

3.53

44.05

46.05

2

89698

3.77

46.05

48.05

2

89699

2.23

48.05

48.9

0.85

89700

1.63

58.1

59.1

1

89608

2.24

67.8

68.7

0.9

89609

2.61

82.5

84.5

2

89610

5.89

84.5

85.6

1.1

89611

2.38

CGT033

26

26.8

0.8

89612

4.01

28.75

30.75

2

89613

2.96

30.75

32.75

2

89614

3.25

32.75

34.75

2

89615

4.55

34.75

36.45

1.7

89616

8.51

50.15

52.15

2

89617

1.53

52.15

54.15

2

89618

1.78

54.15

56.5

2.35

89619

1.76

74.6

75.9

1.3

89620

4.77

CGT034

16.55

17.95

1.4

89621

10.32

CGT035

19.4

19.8

0.4

89622

2.82

30.3

30.8

0.5

89623

3.25

31.6

32.1

0.5

89624

2.48

34.2

36.2

2

89625

7.41

37.85

40

2

89626

8.35

39.85

41.85

2

89627

22.61

41.85

43.85

2

89628

2.3

43.85

45.85

2

89629

2.13

45.85

47.85

2

89630

8.76

47.85

49.05

1.2

89631

7.81

56.8

57.4

0.6

89632

6.8

CGT036

40.05

41.2

1.15

89633

1.4

46.4

47

0.6

89634

6.95

52.8

54.8

2

89635

6.72

67.8

69.8

2

89636

9.9

69.8

71.6

1.8

89637

4.24

73.1

75.1

2

89638

3.43

75.1

77.1

2

89639

5.65

77.1

79.5

2.4

89640

2.92

87.9

89.2

1.3

89641

9.78

CGT040

41.3

43.3

2

89642

13.63

43.3

44.6

1.3

89643

10.5

CGT042

22.6

24.6

2

89644

9.65

24.6

27

2.4

89645

19.73

Table 4: Graphitic carbon assays from 8 of the 15 drillholes completed to date on the Capim Grosso Project in Brazil (all drillholes to date have intersected graphite). Drillcore was halved and samples taken according to visual grade estimation in one meter increments. Where visual grade was regarded as continuous, sampling was completed up to a maximum of 2 m increments. Internal QA/QC was performed by Gratomic inserting a Certified Reference Material (CRM) every 20 samples, (OREAS 725) which assayed within 97 % of the expected graphitic carbon value of the CRM. The QP therefore accepts the values of the laboratory assays. The intervals are regarded as true width (or as close as possible to) due to the dip of drillholes being perpendicular on measured dip of geology.

HOLE

FROM (m)

TO (m)

INTERVAL (m)

SAMPLE #

TGC (%)

CGD001

14.45

15.9

1.45

X6701

2.55

20.74

21.7

0.96

X6702

3.68

21.7

22.7

1

X6703

11.58

22.7

23.7

1

X6704

7.23

23.7

24.9

1.2

X6705

26

24.9

25.8

0.9

X6706

21.76

25.8

27.05

1.25

X6707

17.65

27.05

28.65

1.6

X6708

23.61

28.65

29.65

1

X6709

3.28

29.65

30.65

1

X6710

4.33

30.65

31.9

1.25

X6711

4.8

37.37

38.55

1.18

X6712

10.11

39.6

40.47

0.87

X6713

3.33

40.84

41.32

0.48

X6714

3.08

CGD002

113.76

113.86

0.1

X6716

4.5

114.35

114.45

0.1

X6717

5.92

130.25

130.69

0.44

X6719

8.42

CGD003

71.93

72.33

0.4

X6719

4.41

72.33

73.53

1.2

X6720

7.49

74.8

75.4

0.6

X6721

8.24

79.85

80.2

0.35

X6722

8.86

80.2

81.83

1.63

X6723

2

CGD004

26.26

27.45

1.19

X6724

3.11

59.24

59.43

0.19

X6725

2.66

62.77

62.82

0.05

X6726

37.9

63.95

64.15

0.2

X6727

2.66

64.15

65.01

0.86

X6728

4.02

CGD005

38.07

38.64

0.57

X6729

13.54

38.64

39.64

1

X6730

0.38

39.64

40

0.36

X6731

0.16

40

40.98

0.98

X6732

4.37

40.98

41.58

0.6

X6733

22.16

47.23

47.53

0.3

X6734

2.61

47.53

48.65

1.12

X6735

10.15

49.62

50.95

1.33

X6736

1.05

79.24

79.56

0.32

X6738

9.13

CGD006

67.6

69.35

1.75

X6739

3.47

70.45

70.8

0.35

X6740

0.45

72.55

73.38

0.83

X6741

3.91

73.38

75.39

2.01

X6742

0.69

77.23

78.23

1

X6743

3.62

78.23

78.75

0.52

X6744

6.42

78.75

79.95

1.2

X6745

6.99

79.95

81.11

1.16

X6746

11.56

CGD007

16.4

17.76

1.36

X6747

3.84

23.25

24.7

1.45

X6748

10.89

45.07

45.37

0.3

X6749

1.94

50.25

51.25

1

X6750

3.94

51.25

52.25

1

X6751

3.78

52.25

53.25

1

X6752

4.08

53.25

54.25

1

X6753

5.09

54.25

55.25

1

X6754

4.34

55.25

56.25

1

X6755

2.47

56.25

56.8

0.55

X6756

0.15

56.8

58.05

1.25

X6758

5.2

58.05

58.68

0.63

X6759

5.83

64.98

65.91

0.93

X6760

6.13

91.4

92.7

1.3

X6761

3.54

CGD008

6.2

7.2

1

X6762

4.33

7.2

8.2

1

X6763

1.62

8.2

9.2

1

X6764

3.66

9.2

10.2

1

X6765

7.59

10.2

11.2

1

X6766

8.61

11.2

12.2

1

X6767

10.77

12.2

13.2

1

X6768

2.9

13.2

14.2

1

X6769

2.85

14.2

15.2

1

X6770

2.47

15.2

16.05

0.85

X6771

5.22

16.55

18.55

2

X6772

3.5

20.55

21.75

1.2

X6773

2.16

21.75

22.75

1

X6774

0.89

29.35

29.95

0.6

X6775

1.3

Qualified Persons

Nico Scholtz is a consulting geologist and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release. Mr. Scholtz is a registered Professional Natural Scientist with the South African Council for Natural Scientific Professions (Pr. Sci. Nat. No. 400299/07). Mr. Scholtz is the Company's "Qualified Person" as defined by NI 43-101.

About Gratomic

Gratomic is a multinational company with projects in Namibia, Brazil, and Canada. The Company is focused on becoming a leading global graphite supplier and aims to secure a strong position in the EV (Electric Vehicle) battery supply chain. With the continued development of its flagship Aukam project and further exploration on the Company's Capim Grosso property, Gratomic sets itself apart by seeking out unique top-quality assets around the world. True to its roots, the Company will continue to explore graphite opportunities displaying potential for development. The Company ranked third place in the top 10 preforming mining stocks on the 2022 TSX Venture 50™.

Large quantities of high-quality vein graphite have been shipped for testing to confirm its viability as an anode material. Gratomic is confident that the test results will provide a unique competitive advantage in its desired target markets. The Company will continue to update the public on the status of these tests and will provide results as soon as they become available.

The Company has formed a collaboration agreement with Forge Nano. With its patented ALD (Atomic Layer Deposition) coating, this cooperation with Forge Nano is a key element to support Gratomic's strategies towards the value-added phases of production of graphite for anode applications, namely micronization, spheronization and coating, making Gratomic graphite a preferred choice for use in lithium-ion batteries.

For more information: visit the website at www.gratomic.ca or contact:

Arno Brand at abrand@gratomic.ca or (416) 561- 4095

Subscribe at gratomic.ca/contact/ to be added to our email list.

For Marketing and Media information, please email: info@gratomic.ca

"Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release."

Forward Looking Statements:

This news release contains forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Investors are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and by those made in our filings with SEDAR in Canada (available at www.sedar.com)

SOURCE: Gratomic Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/699582/Gratomic-Provides-Drilling-Update-on-Capim-Grosso-Graphite-Project


