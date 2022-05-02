Ellis Martin Report: Vox Royalty Corp.: Announces Record Financial Results for 2021

Malibu, CA, United States - In this segment of The Ellis Martin Report, we speak with Kyle Floyd, CEO of Vox Royalty Corp. (CVE:VOX)(OTCMKTS:VOXCF) as the company announces record financial results for 2021.Kyle Floyd, Chief Executive Officer stated: "2021 was a significant value accretive year for the Company, delivering peer leading shareholder-focused growth. Vox achieved record revenues, gross profits and operating cash flows while continuing to grow value per share through disciplined accretive transactions. 2022 will be a highly productive year of rapid organic portfolio development, accretive royalty acquisitions and expanded capital markets awareness with a potential secondary NASDAQ listing. The current environment for the Vox portfolio of royalties in tandem with the acquisitional growth landscape for the business is the strongest it has been over the nine-year corporate history of Vox."Full Year 2021 Highlights:Record revenue of $3,651,717 (C$4,584,000);Record cash flows from operating activities of $768,346;Record gross profit of $2,679,125;Strong balance sheet position at period end, including cash on hand of $5,064,802, working capital of $6,209,207 and total assets of $27,305,421;Divested two non-core graphite royalties, recognizing a gain on sale of $2,030,700;More than doubled 2021 annual revenue guidance in July 2021 and fulfilled the increased forecast;Increased production stage royalty asset count from two at the end of 2020 to five asset at the end of 2021;Maintained its industry-leading growth rate though the completion of 7 transactions to acquire a total of 17 royalties during the year, reaching a total critical mass of >50 royalties and streams;Pursuant to the Company's normal course issuer bid, purchased and cancelled 758,400 common shares at an average share price of C$2.95;Commenced trading on the OTCQX on August 10, 2021; and Significant operating partner updates, including over 170,000 metres of partner-funded drilling completed on Vox royalty-linked claims and tenements.Fourth Quarter 2021 HighlightsRevenue of $574,214;Cash flows from operating activities of $417,973;Increased producing royalty count to 5 assets following achievement of commercial production at the Segilola Gold Mine, as reported by Thor Explorations Ltd. (CVE:THX) on October 5, 2021; and expanded independent research coverage following initiation by Laurentian Bank Securities.*To listen to the interview, please visit:https://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/110219/vox





Vox Royalty Corp. (CVE:VOX) (OTCMKTS:VOXCF) is a high growth precious metals royalty and streaming company with a portfolio of over 40 royalties and streams spanning nine jurisdictions. The Company was established in 2014 and has since built unique intellectual property, a technically focused transactional team and a global sourcing network which has allowed Vox to become the fastest growing company in the royalty sector. Since the beginning of 2019, Vox has announced over 15 separate transactions to acquire over 40 royalties.





Vox Royalty Corp.





