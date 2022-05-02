Global Energy Metals Announces Release of Updated Corporate Presentation and Invites Shareholders to Join Webinar

Vancouver, May 2, 2022 - Global Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV:GEMC) (OTC:GBLEF) (FSE:5GE1) )"Global Energy Metals", the "Company" and/or "GEMC"), a company involved in investment exposure to the battery metals supply chain, is pleased to announce the release of its updated corporate presentation, which is now available on its website or by clicking here. This new presentation provides an overview of the Company's three-pillar approach to maximizing investment exposure to the battery supply chain while highlighting the project advancement initiatives underway at its highly prospective cobalt, nickel and copper assets, the Lovelock Mine and Treasure Box Projects in Nevada, USA.



Click Image To View Full Size

In addition, following the positive results from Phase One drilling at the Lovelock Cobalt-Nickel-Copper project ("Lovelock" and or the "Project"), the Company, in collaboration with Amvest Capital, will host a webinar on Wednesday, May 4th at 4:05pm ET / 1:05pm PT.



Click Image To View Full Size

Details to register for the webinar are below:

DATE: Wednesday May 4th, 2022

TIME: 1:05pm PDT / 4:05pm EDT

REGISTER FREE: The Amvest Capital - Global Energy Metals Webinar

In this live webinar with Global Energy's Project Development Manager, Timothy Strong, attendees will be provided with an update on recent milestones including the successful drilling results from the area beneath the old workings that supported underground mining of high-grade cobalt, nickel and copper. These holes intersected wide zones of mineralization with cobalt, nickel and copper in what has become a high-priority area for further exploration, with data and results being interpreted through a newly entered partnership with Goldspot Discoveries.

The first quarter was extremely productive for Global Energy Metals as demonstrated by the number of announcements made including the most recent news linked above. Click here to access our News Releases page. The Company has also been covered by a number of media outlets and the team have conducted several interviews. Click here to access our Media Coverage page.

The Company will also provide insight as to next steps and upcoming catalysts that it believes should provide shareholders with continued growth opportunities:

Anticipated Catalysts & Milestones:

Nevada: Follow-up exploration activities on GEMC's project portfolio with emphasis on a Phase 2 exploration program at the nickel-cobalt-copper rich Lovelock Mine project in Nevada, USA.

Nevada: Initiate a Phase 1 drilling program at the Treasure Box project in Nevada, USA.

Nevada: Utilizing GoldSpot's artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies to help optimize exploration targets, which would allow the Company to better focus drilling efforts and unlock value across its significant landholdings in Nevada.

Idaho: Having completed a geological fieldwork program at the Monument Peak project it has commenced the preparation of a NI 43-101 technical report that will look at past programs, fieldwork conducted more recently and focus on the significant upside, compelling targets and present a new geological model for the Cu-Ag-Au mineralization.

Queensland: Partner Metal Bank Ltd. sole funding $1 million in a 2022 exploration work at the Millennium Cobalt-Copper project including 5,500 metres of drilling to test key outcomes and confirm the exploration target and Resource expansion and development program.

Norway: Incoming partner, Metals One plc. stated it intends to commit to a £1 million exploration work program within the first 12 months with plans to release an updated resource within the next 12 to 24 months following its upcoming listing on the London AIM Exchange. GEMC has a carried strategic interest and 1% NSR royalty.



Ongoing Corporate Deliverables:

Continue to evaluate new opportunities to add shareholder value through supply chain exposure to battery and electric minerals and associated eMobility technologies.

Engage and work with key marketing and strategic partners to strengthen the market value and in turn GEMC's share price and market cap.

Benefit from project-funded programs advancing properties GEMC has direct and indirect exposure.

Further monetize existing projects through partnership strategy to unlock value and advance projects without dilution to the company while maintaining exposure to the project potential.

This will be a live, interactive, online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

The Amvest Capital webinar will be held on Wednesday May 4th @ 4:05 pm ET/ 1:05 pm PT. Global Energy Metals invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend this real-time, interactive live webinar by registering here.

Global Energy Metals is developing a strong, diversified portfolio of strategic battery mineral projects that are well positioned for further exploration and development at a time when there is renewed interest in the battery minerals sector as price fundamentals are realigning due to the much anticipated surge in demand and market growth that is supported by a global movement towards electric vehicle and new energy storage adoption.

Global Energy Metals' current portfolio of cobalt, copper and nickel holdings is well exposed to this global transition towards a lower-carbon economy and provides a way for shareholders to leverage the electrification mega-trend.

About Amvest Capital

Amvest Capital is a New York-based specialist investment management and corporate finance firm focused solely on the natural resources sector. You can learn more about Amvest Capital and its webinars at https://www.amvestcapital.com/webinars.

Global Energy Metals Corp.

(TSXV:GEMC | OTCQB:GBLEF | FSE:5GE1)

Global Energy Metals Corp. offers investment exposure to the growing rechargeable battery and electric vehicle market by building a diversified global portfolio of exploration and growth-stage battery mineral assets.

Global Energy Metals recognizes that the proliferation and growth of the electrified economy in the coming decades is underpinned by the availability of battery metals, including cobalt, nickel, copper, lithium and other raw materials. To be part of the solution and respond to this electrification movement, Global Energy Metals has taken a 'consolidate, partner and invest' approach and in doing so have assembled and are advancing a portfolio of strategically significant investments in battery metal resources.

As demonstrated with the Company's current copper, nickel and cobalt projects in Canada, Australia, Norway and the United States, GEMC is investing-in, exploring and developing prospective, scaleable assets in established mining and processing jurisdictions in close proximity to end-use markets. Global Energy Metals is targeting projects with low logistics and processing risks, so that they can be fast tracked to enter the supply chain in this cycle. The Company is also collaborating with industry peers to strengthen its exposure to these critical commodities and the associated technologies required for a cleaner future.

Securing exposure to these critical minerals powering the eMobility revolution is a generational investment opportunity. Global Energy Metals believe the time to be part of this electrification movement.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information:

Certain information in this release may constitute forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws and necessarily involve risks associated with regulatory approvals and timelines. Although Global Energy Metals believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

GEMC's operations could be significantly adversely affected by the effects of a widespread global outbreak of a contagious disease, including the recent outbreak of illness caused by COVID-19. It is not possible to accurately predict the impact COVID-19 will have on operations and the ability of others to meet their obligations, including uncertainties relating to the ultimate geographic spread of the virus, the severity of the disease, the duration of the outbreak, and the length of travel and quarantine restrictions imposed by governments of affected countries. In addition, a significant outbreak of contagious diseases in the human population could result in a widespread health crisis that could adversely affect the economies and financial markets of many countries, resulting in an economic downturn that could further affect operations and the ability to finance its operations.

For more information on Global Energy and the risks and challenges of their businesses, investors should review the filings that are available at www.sedar.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

