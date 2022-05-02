Erdene Announces the Passing of Chris Cowan

HALIFAX, May 02, 2022 - It is with great sadness that the Executive and Board of Erdene Resource Development Corp. (TSX-ERD) report the passing of our friend, founding partner, and past-Chairman, John Christopher (Chris) Cowan. Chris passed away peacefully on April 28, 2022, surrounded by family.



"Our company would not exist today if not for Chris' contribution to the development of the concept, the team, his dedication and hard work," said Peter Akerley, Erdene's President and CEO. "Chris was a leader, mentor and well-respected member of the international mining community."

"From travelling across the Atlantic by ship to his first job in the South African diamond fields, through his long career at Falconbridge, including leadership roles at Sudbury, United Keno Hill, New Quebec Raglan, Indusmin, and as Director of Exploration Worldwide, with positions in the Philippines and Australia, to more recent international consulting roles, Chris garnered tremendous experience, but more importantly, immense respect as a man who loved life and people," continued Mr. Akerley.

Chris' passing will create a void for the Erdene family. However, his enduring contribution and the wonderful memories shared will be with us always. On behalf of the entire Erdene team, we offer our sincere condolences to Chris' five sons and large extended family.

