Giga Resumes Brazilian Drill Program

Vancouver, May 2, 2022 - Mark Jarvis, CEO of Giga Metals Corp. (TSXV: GIGA) (OTCQX: HNCKF) announced today that the reconnaissance drill program on its 16,858-hectare Corrente property in the state of Piaui, Brazil, has resumed. As previously reported (news release dated December 23, 2021) the drilling program was suspended because northern Brasil experienced a prolonged and higher intensity wet season than normal which commenced in December 2021 and only subsided during April 2022.
Drilling has resumed on hole 4 of the planned 10-hole (1500m combined meterage) programme. Progress and results will be reported in due course. The completed and planned hole locations are presented on the figure below.
The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been prepared, reviewed and approved by David Tupper, P.Geo. (British Columbia), a Qualified Person ("QP") within the context of Canadian Securities Administrators' National Instrument 43-101; Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (NI 43-101).
South of Piaui Project
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/856/122390_0c177a6d24a96a5c_002full.jpg
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!