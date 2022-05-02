Gigaa Metals Corp. Resumes Brazilian Drill Program

Vancouver, May 2, 2022 - Mark Jarvis, CEO of Giga Metals Corp. (TSXV: GIGA) (OTCQX: HNCKF) announced today that the reconnaissance drill program on its 16,858-hectare Corrente property in the state of Piaui, Brazil, has resumed. As previously reported (news release dated December 23, 2021) the drilling program was suspended because northern Brasil experienced a prolonged and higher intensity wet season than normal which commenced in December 2021 and only subsided during April 2022.

Drilling has resumed on hole 4 of the planned 10-hole (1500m combined meterage) programme. Progress and results will be reported in due course. The completed and planned hole locations are presented on the figure below.

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been prepared, reviewed and approved by David Tupper, P.Geo. (British Columbia), a Qualified Person ("QP") within the context of Canadian Securities Administrators' National Instrument 43-101; Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (NI 43-101).

South of Piaui Project



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/856/122390_0c177a6d24a96a5c_002full.jpg

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Mark Jarvis"

Mark Jarvis, CEO Giga Metals Corp.







