Intrepid Announces First Quarter 2022 Results
Denver, May 02, 2022 - Intrepid Potash Inc. ("Intrepid", the "Company", "we", "us", "our") (NYSE:IPI) today reported its results for the first quarter of 2022.
Key Highlights for Q1 2022
- Total sales increased to $104.4 million compared to $71.5 million in the first quarter of 2021 as potash and Trio® net realized sales prices(1) increased to $703 and $469 per ton, respectively.
- Net income of $31.4 million (or $2.31 per share), a $29.0 million improvement compared to Q1 2021.
- Gross margin of $47.2 million, a $38.1 million improvement over the prior year.
- Cash flow from operations of $34.1 million, a $15.0 million improvement over the prior year.
- Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $50.2 million, which was a $37.3 million improvement over the prior year, and a $25.4 million improvement over the prior quarter.
- As of April 30, 2022, Intrepid had approximately $80 million in cash on hand and $74 million available under its revolving credit facility, for total liquidity of approximately $154 million.
- Beginning multiple production improvement projects to capitalize on a strong commodity environment and improve production cost per ton.
- Additional potash cavern in Moab - expected in-service Q4 2022
- Upgraded brackish and deep-brine wells in Wendover - expected in-service Q3 2022
- Improved injection pipeline system at HB designed to maintain higher flow rates and increase brine storage underground - expected in-service 1H 2023
Consolidated Results and Management Commentary
Intrepid generated first quarter 2022 sales of $104.4 million, which compares to first quarter 2021 sales of $71.5 million. Consolidated gross margin totaled $47.2 million, while net income totaled $31.4 million, or $2.31 per share, which compares to first quarter 2021 net income of $2.5 million, or $0.18 per share. The Company delivered adjusted EBITDA of $50.2 million. The strong first quarter profitability was primarily driven by higher prices for potash and Trio®, which averaged $703 per ton and $469 per ton, respectively, with higher realized prices more than offsetting lower potash sales volumes. We entered the year with fewer tons in inventory and less potash available in our ponds after the below-average 2021 production season, although partially offsetting this impact was the double-harvest of seven ponds at the HB facility. Despite our reduced sales volumes as a result of fewer tons available and unfavorable weather in various parts of the U.S. in the first quarter which delayed planting, higher commodity prices supported application rates in most of our markets and we are well-positioned to meet our customer's needs as the spring season progresses.
Bob Jornayvaz, Intrepid's Executive Chairman and CEO commented: "In the backdrop of close-to-record high potash prices, Intrepid delivered exceptional first quarter results. In the Potash segment, gross margin totaled approximately $29 million, while in the Trio® segment, gross margin totaled approximately $16 million. Overall, the Company generated adjusted EBITDA of approximately $50 million, which is the best figure since the third quarter of 2012. We ended the quarter with roughly $60 million of cash on the balance sheet and no outstanding borrowings.
We believe the outlook for Intrepid for the remainder of 2022 and the next couple years is very positive as the supply-demand balance for potash should continue to support strong economics. On the supply side, the December 2021 sanctions on Belarus took effect in April and strong international pricing continues to absorb supply, which is helping create a US market with minimal excess swing capacity in the near-term. We are beginning multiple improvement projects at our potash facilities, including a new injection pipeline at HB, another potash cavern in Moab, and upgraded wells at our Wendover facility, which we expect will add production volume as early as the spring of 2023 and continue to increase through the next few evaporation seasons as our overall brine quality improves. We also continue to run additional underground shifts at our East mine to increase availability of our Trio® products. While potash prices remain elevated, we believe current crop prices should continue to drive steady demand in the US, and US potash prices are still at a record differential to Brazil. Looking into the back half of the year, as our potash production returns to more normal levels after the below-average 2021 evaporation year, our cost per ton should also improve, supporting strong cash flow generation."
Segment Highlights
Potash
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2022
|2021
|(in thousands, except per ton data)
|Sales
|$
|56,442
|$
|43,578
|Gross margin
|$
|29,064
|$
|8,673
|Potash sales volumes (in tons)
|69
|117
|Potash production volumes (in tons)
|103
|113
|Average potash net realized sales price per ton(1)
|$
|703
|$
|282
Potash segment sales in the first quarter of 2022 increased 30% to $56.4 million compared to the same period in 2021. The higher revenue was primarily driven by a 149% increase in our average net realized sales price per ton to $703, despite potash sales volumes decreasing 41% year-over-year to 69k tons in the quarter as we entered the year with fewer tons in inventory and less potash available in our ponds after a below average 2021 production season. As a reminder, during the summer of 2021, the Carlsbad, New Mexico area, where our HB solar solution mining facility is located, experienced unusually wet, humid weather, which limited the evaporation and extraction rates at the HB mine. The significant rainfall and reduced evaporation resulted in fewer harvestable tons of potash from our HB solution ponds.
Compared to the prior year, segment byproduct sales in the quarter decreased by 17% to $4.8 million, which was driven by lower water and magnesium sales, partially offset by higher salt sales. Magnesium chlorides sales decreased compared to the prior year due to a mild winter which limited purchases of our deicing product in the first quarter of 2022. Salt sales increased compared to the prior year period due to growth in the industrial and pool salt markets and higher realized pricing. Potash production in Q1 2022 totaled 103k tons, a 9% decrease from the prior year period, and segment gross margin totaled $29.1 million, which was more than triple the $8.7 million generated in Q1 2021.
Potash pricing continues to be supported by tight supply and steady demand across our markets and we announced a $50 per ton price increase in April, which we expect to realize on spot sales in the second quarter of 2022. Current commodity prices continue to support application rates across most of our markets and we believe customers see good value in potash as we approach the end of the spring season.
Trio®
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2022
|2021
|(in thousands, except per ton data)
|Sales
|$
|41,052
|$
|23,694
|Gross margin (deficit)
|$
|16,140
|$
|(70
|)
|Trio® sales volume (in tons)
|71
|69
|Trio® production volume (in tons)
|65
|56
|Average Trio® net realized sales price per ton(1)
|$
|469
|$
|233
Trio® segment sales of $41.1 million for the first quarter of 2022 were 73% higher compared to the prior year, driven by a higher average net realized sales price of $469 per ton in the quarter. Trio® sales volumes increased modestly to 71k tons as demand remained steady across our key markets and supply of granular and premium product remains very limited.
Our Trio® segment generated gross margin of $16.1 million, while the prior year period saw just below breakeven gross margin. Q1 2022 production volume of 65k tons was 16% higher compared to the prior year period as we continue to staff additional shifts underground to increase overall production.
Oilfield Solutions
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2022
|2021
|(in thousands)
|Sales
|$
|7,000
|$
|4,253
|Gross margin
|$
|1,972
|$
|505
In the first quarter of 2022, Oilfield Solutions sales were $7.0 million, a $2.7 million increase compared to the same period in 2021, which was primarily driven by higher fresh water sales, surface use agreement sales, brine water sales, and produced water royalties. Gross margin increased $1.5 million to just under $2.0 million. Increased sales were offset by higher costs of goods sold due to increased contract labor and rental expenses for water recycling equipment. We also incurred additional contract labor expenses and increased water transfers fees as we sold more water during the first quarter of 2022.
Liquidity
During the first quarter of 2022, cash provided by operations was $34.1 million, while cash used in investing activities was $7.7 million. As of April 30, 2022, we have approximately $80 million in cash and cash equivalents, no outstanding borrowings, and $74.0 million available to borrow under our revolving credit facility, for total liquidity of $154 million.
Notes
1 Adjusted net income, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (or adjusted EBITDA) and average net realized sales price per ton are non-GAAP financial measures. See the non-GAAP reconciliations set forth later in this press release for additional information.
Unless expressly stated otherwise or the context otherwise requires, references to tons in this press release refer to short tons. One short ton equals 2,000 pounds. One metric tonne, which many international competitors use, equals 1,000 kilograms or 2,204.62 pounds.
Forward-looking Statements
This document contains forward-looking statements - that is, statements about future, not past, events. The forward-looking statements in this document relate to, among other things, statements about Intrepid's future financial performance, cash flow from operations expectations, water sales, production costs, acquisition expectations and operating plans, its market outlook, and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the company. These statements are based on assumptions that Intrepid believes are reasonable. Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are uncertain. The particular uncertainties that could cause Intrepid's actual results to be materially different from its forward-looking statements include the following:
- changes in the price, demand, or supply of our products and services;
- challenges and legal proceedings related to our water rights;
- our ability to successfully identify and implement any opportunities to grow our business whether through expanded sales of water, Trio®, byproducts, and other non-potassium related products or other revenue diversification activities;
- the costs of, and our ability to successfully execute, any strategic projects;
- declines or changes in agricultural production or fertilizer application rates;
- declines in the use of potassium-related products or water by oil and gas companies in their drilling operations;
- our ability to prevail in outstanding legal proceedings against us;
- our ability to comply with the terms of our revolving credit facility, including the underlying covenants, to avoid a default under that agreement;
- further write-downs of the carrying value of assets, including inventories;
- circumstances that disrupt or limit production, including operational difficulties or variances, geological or geotechnical variances, equipment failures, environmental hazards, and other unexpected events or problems;
- changes in reserve estimates;
- currency fluctuations;
- adverse changes in economic conditions or credit markets;
- the impact of governmental regulations, including environmental and mining regulations, the enforcement of those regulations, and governmental policy changes;
- adverse weather events, including events affecting precipitation and evaporation rates at our solar solution mines;
- increased labor costs or difficulties in hiring and retaining qualified employees and contractors, including workers with mining, mineral processing, or construction expertise;
- changes in the prices of raw materials, including chemicals, natural gas, and power;
- our ability to obtain and maintain any necessary governmental permits or leases relating to current or future operations;
- interruptions in rail or truck transportation services, or fluctuations in the costs of these services;
- our inability to fund necessary capital investments;
- the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, operations, liquidity, financial condition and results of operations; and
- the other risks, uncertainties, and assumptions described in Item 1A. Risk Factors of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, as updated by our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.
In addition, new risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for Intrepid to predict all risks that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements Intrepid may make. All information in this document speaks as of the date of this release. New information or events after that date may cause our forward-looking statements in this document to change. We undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to conform the statements to actual results or to reflect new information or future events.
Intrepid Potash Inc.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)
FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2022 AND 2021
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2022
|2021
|Sales
|$
|104,399
|$
|71,463
|Less:
|Freight costs
|10,237
|12,078
|Warehousing and handling costs
|2,476
|2,632
|Cost of goods sold
|44,510
|47,645
|Gross Margin
|47,176
|9,108
|Selling and administrative
|6,789
|5,791
|Accretion of asset retirement obligation
|490
|441
|Loss on sale of assets
|100
|2
|Other operating (income) expense
|(267
|)
|6
|Operating Income
|40,064
|2,868
|Other Income (Expense)
|Interest expense, net
|(33
|)
|(426
|)
|Other income
|530
|9
|Income Before Income Taxes
|40,561
|2,451
|Income Tax Expense
|(9,139
|)
|-
|Net Income
|$
|31,422
|$
|2,451
|Weighted Average Shares Outstanding:
|Basic
|13,160
|13,054
|Diluted
|13,595
|13,297
|Earnings Per Share:
|Basic
|$
|2.39
|$
|0.19
|Diluted
|$
|2.31
|$
|0.18
Intrepid Potash Inc.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
AS OF MARCH 31, 2022 AND DECEMBER 31, 2021
(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|March 31,
|December 31,
|2022
|2021
|ASSETS
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|60,139
|$
|36,452
|Accounts receivable:
|Trade, net
|51,608
|35,409
|Other receivables, net
|1,372
|989
|Inventory, net
|79,297
|78,856
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|5,278
|5,144
|Total current assets
|197,694
|156,850
|Property, plant, equipment, and mineral properties, net
|338,750
|341,117
|Water rights
|19,184
|19,184
|Long-term parts inventory, net
|27,963
|29,251
|Other assets, net
|12,149
|11,418
|Non-current deferred tax asset, net
|200,075
|209,075
|Total Assets
|$
|795,815
|$
|766,895
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Accounts payable
|$
|8,904
|$
|9,068
|Income taxes payable
|168
|41
|Accrued liabilities
|21,534
|22,938
|Accrued employee compensation and benefits
|6,823
|6,805
|Other current liabilities
|34,374
|34,571
|Total current liabilities
|71,803
|73,423
|Asset retirement obligation
|27,514
|27,024
|Operating lease liabilities
|1,957
|1,879
|Other non-current liabilities
|1,273
|1,166
|Total Liabilities
|102,547
|103,492
|Commitments and Contingencies
|Common stock, $0.001 par value; 40,000,000 shares authorized;
|13,218,875 and 13,149,315 shares outstanding
|at March 31, 2022, and December 31, 2021, respectively
|13
|13
|Additional paid-in capital
|657,590
|659,147
|Retained earnings
|35,665
|4,243
|Total Stockholders' Equity
|693,268
|663,403
|Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|$
|795,815
|$
|766,895
Intrepid Potash Inc.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)
FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2022 AND 2021
(In thousands)
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2022
|2021
|Cash Flows from Operating Activities:
|Net income
|$
|31,422
|$
|2,451
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation, depletion and amortization
|8,898
|9,481
|Accretion of asset retirement obligation
|490
|441
|Amortization of deferred financing costs
|60
|68
|Amortization of intangible assets
|80
|80
|Stock-based compensation
|1,167
|890
|Loss on disposal of assets
|100
|2
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Trade accounts receivable, net
|(16,199
|)
|(14,103
|)
|Other receivables, net
|(384
|)
|(720
|)
|Inventory, net
|847
|9,293
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|(76
|)
|358
|Deferred tax assets, net
|9,000
|-
|Accounts payable, accrued liabilities, and accrued employee
compensation and benefits
|(862
|)
|7,978
|Operating lease liabilities
|(795
|)
|(525
|)
|Other liabilities
|362
|3,415
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|34,110
|19,109
|Cash Flows from Investing Activities:
|Additions to property, plant, equipment, mineral properties and other assets
|(6,795
|)
|(2,360
|)
|Long-term investment
|(903
|)
|-
|Proceeds from sale of assets
|24
|47
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(7,674
|)
|(2,313
|)
|Cash Flows from Financing Activities:
|Debt prepayment costs
|-
|(2
|)
|Repayments of long-term debt
|-
|(22
|)
|Payments of financing lease
|-
|(107
|)
|Employee tax withholding paid for restricted stock upon vesting
|(2,814
|)
|(204
|)
|Proceeds from exercise of stock options
|90
|43
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(2,724
|)
|(292
|)
|Net Change in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash
|23,712
|16,504
|Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash, beginning of period
|37,146
|20,184
|Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash, end of period
|$
|60,858
|$
|36,688
To supplement Intrepid's consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, Intrepid uses several non-GAAP financial measures to monitor and evaluate its performance. These non-GAAP financial measures include adjusted net income, adjusted net income per diluted share, adjusted EBITDA, and average net realized sales price per ton. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. In addition, because the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures varies among companies, these non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.
Intrepid believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors for analysis of its business. Intrepid uses these non-GAAP financial measures as one of its tools in comparing period-over-period performance on a consistent basis and when planning, forecasting, and analyzing future periods. Intrepid believes these non-GAAP financial measures are used by professional research analysts and others in the valuation, comparison, and investment recommendations of companies in the potash mining industry. Many investors use the published research reports of these professional research analysts and others in making investment decisions.
Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Diluted Share
Adjusted net income and adjusted net income per diluted share are calculated as net income or income per diluted share adjusted for certain items that impact the comparability of results from period to period, as set forth in the reconciliation below. Intrepid considers these non-GAAP financial measures to be useful because they allow for period-to-period comparisons of its operating results excluding items that Intrepid believes are not indicative of its fundamental ongoing operations.
Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income:
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2022
|2021
|(in thousands)
|Net Income
|$
|31,422
|$
|2,451
|Adjustments
|Loss on sale of assets
|100
|2
|Total adjustments
|100
|2
|Adjusted Net Income
|$
|31,522
|$
|2,453
Reconciliation of Net Income per Share to Adjusted Net Income per Share:
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2022
|2021
|Net Income Per Diluted Share
|$
|2.31
|$
|0.18
|Adjustments
|Loss on sale of assets
|0.01
|-
|Total adjustments
|0.01
|-
|Adjusted Net Income Per Diluted Share
|$
|2.32
|$
|0.18
Adjusted EBITDA
Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (or adjusted EBITDA) is calculated as net income adjusted for certain items that impact the comparability of results from period to period, as set forth in the reconciliation below. Intrepid considers adjusted EBITDA to be useful, and believe it to be useful for investors, because the measure reflects Intrepid's operating performance before the effects of certain non-cash items and other items that Intrepid believes are not indicative of its core operations. Intrepid uses adjusted EBITDA to assess operating performance.
Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA:
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2022
|2021
|(in thousands)
|Net Income
|$
|31,422
|$
|2,451
|Loss on sale of assets
|100
|2
|Interest expense
|33
|426
|Income tax expense
|9,139
|-
|Depreciation, depletion, and amortization
|8,898
|9,481
|Amortization of intangible assets
|80
|80
|Accretion of asset retirement obligation
|490
|441
|Total adjustments
|18,740
|10,430
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|50,162
|$
|12,881
Average Potash and Trio® Net Realized Sales Price per Ton
Average net realized sales price per ton for potash is calculated as potash segment sales less potash segment byproduct sales and potash freight costs and then dividing that difference by the number of tons of potash sold in the period. Likewise, average net realized sales price per ton for Trio® is calculated as Trio® segment sales less Trio® segment byproduct sales and Trio® freight costs and then dividing that difference by Trio® tons sold. Intrepid considers average net realized sales price per ton to be useful, and believe it to be useful for investors, because it shows Intrepid's potash and Trio® average per ton pricing without the effect of certain transportation and delivery costs. When Intrepid arranges transportation and delivery for a customer, it includes in revenue and in freight costs the costs associated with transportation and delivery. However, some of Intrepid's customers arrange for and pay their own transportation and delivery costs, in which case these costs are not included in Intrepid's revenue and freight costs. Intrepid uses average net realized sales price per ton as a key performance indicator to analyze potash and Trio® sales and price trends.
Reconciliation of Sales to Average Net Realized Sales Price per Ton:
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2022
|2021
|(in thousands, except per ton amounts)
|Potash
|Trio®
|Potash
|Trio®
|Total Segment Sales
|$
|56,442
|$
|41,052
|$
|43,578
|$
|23,694
|Less: Segment byproduct sales
|4,820
|1,436
|5,784
|1,180
|Freight costs
|3,124
|6,309
|4,809
|6,440
|Subtotal
|$
|48,498
|$
|33,307
|$
|32,985
|$
|16,074
|Divided by:
|Tons sold
|69
|71
|117
|69
|Average net realized sales price per ton
|$
|703
|$
|469
|$
|282
|$
|233
|Three Months Ended March 31, 2022
|Product
|Potash Segment
|Trio® Segment
|Oilfield Solutions Segment
|Intersegment Eliminations
|Total
|Potash
|$
|51,622
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|(95
|)
|$
|51,527
|Trio®
|-
|39,616
|-
|-
|39,616
|Water
|774
|1,202
|4,188
|-
|6,164
|Salt
|2,634
|234
|-
|-
|2,868
|Magnesium Chloride
|815
|-
|-
|-
|815
|Brine Water
|597
|-
|739
|-
|1,336
|Other
|-
|-
|2,073
|-
|2,073
|Total Revenue
|$
|56,442
|$
|41,052
|$
|7,000
|$
|(95
|)
|$
|104,399
|Three Months Ended March 31, 2021
|Product
|Potash Segment
|Trio® Segment
|Oilfield Solutions Segment
|Intersegment Eliminations
|Total
|Potash
|$
|37,794
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|(62
|)
|$
|37,732
|Trio®
|-
|22,514
|-
|-
|22,514
|Water
|1,159
|984
|3,343
|-
|5,486
|Salt
|2,039
|196
|-
|-
|2,235
|Magnesium Chloride
|2,028
|-
|-
|-
|2,028
|Brine Water
|558
|-
|205
|-
|763
|Other
|-
|-
|705
|-
|705
|Total Revenue
|$
|43,578
|$
|23,694
|$
|4,253
|$
|(62
|)
|$
|71,463
|Three Months Ended
March 31, 2022
|Potash
|Trio®
|Oilfield Solutions
|Other
|Consolidated
|Sales
|$
|56,442
|$
|41,052
|$
|7,000
|$
|(95
|)
|$
|104,399
|Less: Freight costs
|4,023
|6,309
|-
|(95
|)
|10,237
|Warehousing and handling
costs
|1,324
|1,152
|-
|-
|2,476
|Cost of goods sold
|22,031
|17,451
|5,028
|-
|44,510
|Gross Margin
|$
|29,064
|$
|16,140
|$
|1,972
|$
|-
|$
|47,176
|Depreciation, depletion, and amortization incurred1
|$
|6,947
|$
|1,008
|$
|787
|$
|236
|$
|8,978
|Three Months Ended
March 31, 2021
|Potash
|Trio®
|Oilfield Solutions
|Other
|Consolidated
|Sales
|$
|43,578
|$
|23,694
|$
|4,253
|$
|(62
|)
|$
|71,463
|Less: Freight costs
|5,700
|6,440
|-
|(62
|)
|12,078
|Warehousing and handling
costs
|1,456
|1,176
|-
|-
|2,632
|Cost of goods sold
|27,749
|16,148
|3,748
|-
|47,645
|Gross Margin (Deficit)
|$
|8,673
|$
|(70
|)
|$
|505
|$
|-
|$
|9,108
|Depreciation, depletion, and amortization incurred1
|$
|7,178
|$
|1,507
|$
|688
|$
|188
|$
|9,561
(1) Depreciation, depletion, and amortization incurred for potash and Trio® excludes depreciation, depletion, and amortization amounts absorbed in or relieved from inventory.