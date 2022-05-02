Mosaic Announces First Quarter 2022 Results

TAMPA, May 2, 2022 - The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) released its financial results for first quarter 2022. The company's earnings release, prepared comments and supplemental materials are available at https://investors.mosaicco.com/financials/quarterly-results .
Mosaic will present a fireside chat addressing investor questions during a conference call on Tuesday, May 3 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, accessible both through Mosaic's website at https://investors.mosaicco.com, and the dial in numbers below. The webcast will be available up to at least one year from today's date. The telephone replay will be available for one week.
Dial-In #:
270.240.0312
Conference ID:
3609948
Replay: Dial In #:
404.537.3406
Conference ID:
3609948
About The Mosaic Company The Mosaic Company is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. Mosaic is a single source provider of phosphates and potash fertilizers and feed ingredients for the global agriculture industry. More information on the company is available at www.mosaicco.com.
Contacts: The Mosaic Company Investors: Paul Massoud, 813-775-4260 paul.massoud@mosaicco.com
Media: William Barksdale, 813-775-4208 william.barksdale@mosaicco.com
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!