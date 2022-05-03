Arctic Star Exploration Provides Update on Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of up to $3,800,000

Vancouver, May 2, 2022 - Arctic Star Exploration Corp. (TSXV:ADD) (Frankfurt:82A1) (WKN:A2DFY5) ("Arctic Star" or the "Company") announces that it has received TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") approval to re-allocate a further $500,000 from the number of flow-through units (the "FT Units") to the non-flow through units (the "Non-FT Units" and, together with the FT Units, the "Units") to be sold under its non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") originally announced in the Company's news releases dated February 10, 2022. The total dollar amount of the Private Placement remains unchanged at up to $3,800,000.

The Private Placement now consists of:

up to 38,571,429 Non-FT Units at $0.07 per Non-FT Unit for gross proceeds of up to $2,700,000.03; and

up to 13,750,000 FT Units at $0.08 per FT Unit for gross proceeds of up to $1,100,000.

Pursuant to tranche 1 and tranche 2 of the Private Placement, the Company has sold and issued:

20,858, 287 Non-FT Units (leaving a balance of up to 17,713,142 Non-FT Units); and

6,725,000 FT Units (leaving a balance of up to 7,025,000 FT Units).

The Company expects to close the third and final tranche of the Private Placement on or before May 6, 2022.

For further details on the Private Placement, see the Company's news releases dated February 10, 2022, February 28, 2022, March 11, 2022, April 14, 2022 and April 22, 2022, each filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at https://www.sedar.com.

Closing of the Private Placement is subject to certain customary conditions, including, without limitation, approval of the TSXV. The securities to be issued under the Private Placement will be offered by way of private placement in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario and such other provinces or territories of Canada as may be determined by the Company, in each case, pursuant to applicable exemptions from the prospectus requirements under applicable securities laws. Securities issued under the Private Placement will be subject to a hold period which will expire four months and one day from the date of closing of the Private Placement.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF

Arctic Star Exploration Corp.

"Patrick Power"

Patrick Power, President & CEO

+1 (604) 218-8772

ppower@arcticstar.ca

