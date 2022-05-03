Nova Minerals Limited: Appoints Expert Mining Executive to the Board

Melbourne, Australia - Nova Minerals Ltd. (ASX:NVA) (FRA:QM3) (OTCMKTS:NVAAF) is pleased to announce that it has appointed experienced mining executive Mr Rodrigo Pasqua, to the Board of directors to provide technical and corporate advice as the Company progresses the development of its flagship Estelle Gold Project in Alaska.Nova CEO, Mr Christopher Gerteisen commented: "Having worked with Rodrigo as a consultant over the past couple of months we have been extremely impressed with the contributions he has made as we embark on the next stage of developing the Estelle Gold Trend. Rodrigo's vast experience in unlocking the value of mining projects across the world, including specific expertise in large tonnage bulk mining operations, has already proven valuable as we progress our next level studies, and we are extremely pleased that he has agreed to join the Nova Board at this exciting time in the Company's development. At his tenure at Evolution Mining Ltd. , amongst many other projects and sites, Rodrigo was involved with the Cowal Open Pit project and was also instrumental in the Red Lake mine turnaround. In addition, he has worked in many other acquisitions, studies, startups and turn arounds through Harpia Group and other past positions, and we look forward to working with him as part of our experienced mining team as we continue on our path to production, with our ultimate goal of becoming the next tier one, global gold producer."Mr Rodrigo Pasqua commented: "I'm very excited to join Nova and assist them in their vision of unlocking one the most exciting undeveloped gold resources on the market. The Company is led by a team of genuine, dedicated and capable individuals committed to developing Estelle as the next significant US gold producer. The combination of the bulk, low-cost mining approach combined with the latest intercepts seen at RPM (132m @ 10.1 g/t Au), is prompt to deliver very interesting returns to shareholders."Mr Rodrigo PasquaRodrigo has worked at corporate offices and mining sites across the world, including his tenure at Evolution Mining Ltd. as Group Head of Mining and Transformation. Technically, Rodrigo's skills encompass most aspects of underground and open pit engineering, going from mining studies, financial valuations and project execution to systems and new technology implementation, operations management, and technical teams' supervision. Rodrigo has worked in a variety of roles on projects in Australia, Africa, Europe, and North and South America. He is a Member of the AusIMM, holds a BEng in Mining Engineering from the University of Sao Paulo, a Western Australia First Class Mine Managers Certificate and specialisations in Corporate Leadership (University of Oxford), Corporate Strategy (London University) and Finance (University of Illinois and Harvard University).





About Nova Minerals Limited:



Nova Minerals Limited's (ASX:NVA) (FRA:QM3) (OTCMKTS:NVAAF) vision is to develop North America's next major gold trend. The company is focused on exploration in Alaska's prolific Tintina Gold Belt, a province which hosts a 220 million ounce (Moz) documented gold endowment and some of the world's largest gold mines and discoveries including Victoria Gold's Eagle Mine and Kinross Gold Corporation's Fort Knox Gold Mine. The company's flagship Estelle Project has a current total estimated JORC gold resource of 9.6Moz (3Moz Indicated and 6.6Moz Inferred). Estelle is a 45km long string of 15 identified gold prospects bracketed by the Korbel deposit in the north and the RPM deposit in the south. These two deposits are currently host to extensive exploration programs.



Additionally, Nova has an indirect interest in the Canadian Thompson Brothers Lithium Project through a substantial stake in Snow Lake Resources Ltd (NASDAQ:LITM) and holds a 12.99% interest in Torian Resources Ltd. (ASX:TNR), a gold exploration company based in Western Australia.





Source:

Nova Minerals Ltd.





Contact:

