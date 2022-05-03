Red Metal Resources Announces Warrant Extension

Vancouver, May 2, 2022 - Red Metal Resources Ltd. (OTC Pink: RMESF) (the "Company" or "Red Metal") announces that it is extending the exercise period of 3,849,668 common share purchase warrants (each, a "Warrant") that were issued pursuant to a private placement of units of the Company (each, a "Unit") which closed on May 17, 2021. Each Unit was comprised of one common share of the Company (each, a "Common Share") and one Warrant with each Warrant exercisable to purchase one Common Share at a price of $0.20 until May 17, 2023 (the "Expiry Date"). Subject to all required approvals of the Canadian Securities Exchange, expiry of the Warrants will be extended to May 17, 2024. All other terms of the Warrants will remain unchanged. Warrant holders are advised that replacement warrant certificates will not be issued and that the original warrant certificate must be presented to the Company in order to effect the exercise of the Warrants.

Michael Thompson, a director and insider of the Company holds an aggregate 233,334 Warrants. The extension of the Warrants held by the insider is exempt from the valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 ("MI 61-101") by virtue of the exemptions contained respectively in section 5.5(b) and 5.7(b) of MI 61-101 in that the Company is not listed on a specified market and the value of the Units subscribed for by the insider is less than $2,500,000. A material change report in respect of this related party transaction will be filed by the Company.

