Alpha Exploration Announces New Gold Discovery at Aburna with Drill Intercepts 15 M of 5.85 G/T Gold & 10 M of 5.24 G/T Gold

Calgary, May 3, 2022 - Alpha Exploration Ltd. (TSXV: ALEX) ("Alpha" or the "Company") is pleased to announce results from 14 of 19 reverse-circulation (RC) drill holes at the Aburna gold prospect, part of the Company's 100% owned Kerkasha Project, Eritrea.

Highlights

Drill hole ABR-005 in the Hill 52 location intersected 15 meters averaging 5.85 g/t gold.

Drill hole ABR-008 in the Celebration Hill location intersected 10 meters averaging 5.24 g/t gold.

The Aburna gold prospect on the Kerkasha Project has not been previously drilled. This initial drilling program was conducted in February and March 2022 and consisted of 19 angled RC holes to depths of 60 to 222 meters (see Drill Collar Table 2 below for more details)

Michael Hopley, Alpha President & CEO said, "We are very encouraged with these initial drill results from Aburna, particularly because of the very large size potential of the prospect indicated from earlier trenching over approximately 4 km by 2 kms. The results to date show impressive widths of strong gold mineralization in two areas of interests at Aburna - Hill 52 and Celebration Hill. Now that these areas have demonstrated possible economic grade mineralisation is present, further drilling will focus on determining the strike extent and width of mineralisation.

Table 1: Summary of Best Intervals from recent drilling at Aburna.

Hole Number From (m) To (m) Interval (m)* Au (g/t) Area ABR-001 2 16 14 0.87 Hill 52 and 37 45 8 1.58 Hill 52 ABR-002 2 7 5 3.65 Hill 52 and 14 18 4 1.38 Hill 52 and 64 65 1 1.08 Hill 52 and 69 72 3 1.90 Hill 52 ABR-003 89 91 2 1.43 Hill 52 ABR-004 14 16 2 3.00 Hill 52 and 21 22 1 1.44 Hill 52 ABR-005 6 21 15 5.85 Hill 52 and 46 47 1 4.48 Hill 52 and 25 26 1 2.43 Hill 52 and 55 57 2 4.65 Hill 52 and 64 65 1 3.31 Hill 52 ABR-006 27 28 1 1.12 Hill 52 and 136 137 1 3.31 Hill 52 ABR-007 23 24 1 1.85 Hill 52 ABR-008 49 59 10 5.24 Celebration Hill and 85 86 1 1.57 Celebration Hill ABR-011 59 60 1 1.77 Celebration Hill ABR-012 58 59 1 1.49 Celebration Hill

*Note that at this early stage of exploration the true width of the mineralization is uncertain, but it is estimated to be 70 to 80% of reported intervals. Intervals are calculated with a start and end value of not less than 0.92g/t Au using a 0.2 g/t Au cut-off and a maximum internal dilution of 2 m.

Aburna Gold Prospect

Aburna Gold Prospect

The Aburna gold prospect is located on the western side of the Company's large Kerkasha Exploration License. Gold was mined at Aburna in the 1920s by Italian colonial miners and more recently by local artisanal miners. Earlier work by Alpha has identified gold mineralization over an area of approximately 4 km by 2 km northeast of the colonial Mine. Gold mineralization at Aburna is orogenic-type associated with three major NE-SW oriented shear zones. Recent work by Alpha has included continuous 1-m long sub-surface channel and trench sampling (See press releases on 4th November 2021 and 10th February 2022). Results have defined six prospective sub-areas namely: Hill 52, Saddle Workings, Channel 12 NE, Celebration Hill, Pad 2 and Aburna Central - (see Map 1 below). In addition, consultant structural Geologist Dr. Ghislain Tourigny has completed detailed geological mapping of these areas.

Map 1 Aburna Gold Prospect





To view an enhanced version of Map 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8361/122570_79d7f1f664bdbb38_001full.jpg

Notes

Sampling, Sub-sampling and Analysis

Geological consultants from RSC were responsible for the design of a strict QA/QC program consistent with industry best practice. Drilling was by reverse-circulation. Samples were split at the rig using a Metzke splitter, before being transported to a secure location for logging.

All samples were submitted to Nabro Laboratories Limited (Nabro), Asmara, Eritrea, for sample preparation. Samples were crushed (to 90% passing 2.8 mm) and pulverised (to 85% passing 75 µm). Two scoop samples were taken from the pulveriser bowl: approximately 120 g for laboratory analysis and approximately 100 g for portable X-ray fluorescence (pXRF) analysis. The coarse and pulp rejects were stored at a warehouse in Asmara. The Company inserted certified reference material from OREAS (www.ore.com.au) into the sample stream, while Nabro inserted barren granodiorite material into the sample stream as a blank.

Drill samples were shipped to ALS Geochemistry (ALS), Loughrea, Ireland, for analysis. ALS analyzed all drill samples for gold by method Au-AA26 (50 g charge fire assay, AAS finish). ALS is independent of the Company and its quality management systems framework is accredited to ISO/IEC 17025:2005 or certified to ISO 9001:2015 standards.

Table 2 Drill Collar Data

Prospect Hole Type East (UTM) North (UTM) RL Azimuth (°) DIP (°) Started Ended Depth (m) Aburna ABR001 RC 340821 1651448 920 315 -50 2/26/2022 2/26/2022 78 Aburna ABR002 RC 340852 1651421 942 315 -50 2/27/2022 2/27/2022 108 Aburna ABR003 RC 340875 1651392 937 315 -50 2/28/2022 2/28/2022 150 Aburna ABR004 RC 340904 1651359 946 315 -50 1/3/2022 1/3/2022 84 Aburna ABR005 RC 340873 1651265 965 315 -50 3/2/2022 3/4/2022 222 Aburna ABR006 RC 340878 1651331 931 315 -50 3/4/2022 3/5/2022 180 Aburna ABR007 RC 340826 1651328 941 315 -50 3/6/2022 3/6/2022 90 Aburna ABR008 RC 341631 1650633 930 315 -50 3/7/2022 3/8/2022 102 Aburna ABR009 RC 341546 1650555 948 315 -50 3/8/2022 3/8/2022 72 Aburna ABR010 RC 341504 1650476 958 315 -50 3/9/2022 3/9/2022 78 Aburna ABR011 RC 341388 1650261 950 315 -50 3/9/2022 3/10/2022 84 Aburna ABR012 RC 341221 1650082 944 315 -50 3/10/2022 3/10/2022 78 Aburna ABR013 RC 340406 1649981 981 315 -50 3/11/2022 3/11/2022 60 Aburna ABR014 RC 340406 1649981 981 315 -70 3/11/2022 3/12/2022 84 Aburna ABR015 RC 341571 1651533 936 315 -50 3/14/2022 3/14/2022 114 Aburna ABR016 RC 340850 1651234 950 315 -50 3/15/2022 3/16/2022 186 Aburna ABR017 RC 340823 1651264 945 315 -50 3/16/2000 3/17/2022 100 Aburna ABR018 RC 340906 1651240 965 315 -50 3/18/2022 3/18/2022 70 Aburna ABR019 RC 341756 1651866 943 315 -50 3/18/2022 3/18/2022 60 Total 2,000

About Alpha

Alpha is an exploration company listed on the TSX-V exchange under the symbol ALEX that has made 3 important discoveries in 2 years at it's Kerkasha Project in Eritrea:

Anagulu porphyry gold-copper





Tolegimja volcanogenic-massive-sulphide (VMS)





Aburna orogenic gold

The company is managed by a group of highly experienced and successful professionals with many years of experience carrying out exploration and resource development programs in Eritrea and Sudan and is focused on the discovery of world class economic gold and base metals deposits in the highly prospective Arabian-Nubian shield, on either side of the Red Sea. Alpha currently holds a 100% interest in the large (771 km2) Kerkasha Exploration License in southwest Eritrea, located 135 km west-southwest of the capital city of Asmara. Since acquiring the property in January 2018, the company has spent approximately CAD$12 million on exploration and identified 17 in prospects of which six have been drilled to date.

For further information go to the Alpha webpage at www.alpha-exploration.com or contact:

Michael Hopley

President and Chief Executive Officer

Alpha Exploration Ltd.

Email: mhopley@alpha-exploration.com

Tel: +44 207129 1148

Qualified Person

All scientific and technical information in this press release, including the results of the Aburna drill program and how these results relate to the ongoing exploration at the Kerkasha Project has been reviewed, verified, and approved by Michael Hopley, President, Chief Executive Officer of Alpha and a "qualified person" for the purposes of national Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Cautionary Notes

This press release is intended for distribution in Canada only and is not intended for distribution to United States newswire services or dissemination in the United States.

Forward‐Looking Statements

Certain statements and information herein, including all statements that are not historical facts, contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking statements or information include but are not limited to statements or information with respect to: future dataset interpretations, sampling, plans for its projects (including the Anagulu prospect), surveys related to Alpha's assets, and the Company's drilling program. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements or information can be identified by the use of words such as "estimate", "project", "belief", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "plan", "predict", "may" or "should" and the negative of these words or such variations thereon or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements and information. With respect to forward-looking statements and information contained herein, Alpha has made numerous assumptions including among other things, assumptions about general business and economic conditions and the price of gold and other minerals. The foregoing list of assumptions is not exhaustive.

Although management of Alpha believes that the assumptions made and the expectations represented by such statements or information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements or information herein will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking statements and information by their nature are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. These factors include, but are not limited to: risks relating to Alpha's financing efforts; risks associated with the business of Alpha given its limited operating history; business and economic conditions in the mining industry generally; the supply and demand for labour and other project inputs; changes in commodity prices; changes in interest and currency exchange rates; risks relating to inaccurate geological and engineering assumptions (including with respect to the tonnage, grade and recoverability of reserves and resources); risks relating to unanticipated operational difficulties (including failure of equipment or processes to operate in accordance with specifications or expectations, cost escalation, unavailability of materials and equipment, government action or delays in the receipt of government approvals, industrial disturbances or other job action, and unanticipated events related to health, safety and environmental matters); risks relating to adverse weather conditions; political risk and social unrest; changes in general economic conditions or conditions in the financial markets; changes in laws (including regulations respecting mining concessions); risks related to the direct and indirect impact of COVID-19 including, but not limited to, its impact on general economic conditions, the ability to obtain financing as required, and causing potential delays to exploration activities; those factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Final Prospectus; and other risk factors as detailed from time to time. Alpha does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/122570