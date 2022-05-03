Aberdeen International Inc. (TSX: AAB, FR: A8H, OTC: AABVF) Reports 2021 Q4 Results

Total investments gains were $8.8 million for the twelve months ended January 31, 2022. Made up of realized gain on investments of $5.1 million and unrealized gains on investments of $3.7 million





As at January 31, 2022, Aberdeen's shareholders' equity was $40.8 million, or $0.30 per basic share. On a year-over-year basis, Aberdeen's shareholders' equity has increased 27%





The Company continues to be well positioned as a result of investments in clean energy inputs and technologies such as Progressus, EV Technologies Group and Jourdan.

TORONTO, May 03, 2022 -- Aberdeen International Inc. ("Aberdeen" or the "Company") (TSX: AAB, F: A8H, OTC: AABVF) is pleased to announce that it has released its financial results for the fourth quarter ended January 31, 2022.

For the twelve months ended January 31, 2022, Aberdeen reported net income of $0.9 million or $0.02 per basic share from total revenue of $9.1 million (realized gains on investments of $5.1 million, unrealized gains on investments of $3.7M and interest income of $0.3 million). For the twelve months ending January 31, 2021, Aberdeen reported a net income of $2.9 million or $0.03 per basic share from total revenue of $5.7 million (realized gain on investments of $0.6 million, unrealized gains on investments of $4.8 million and interest and advisory income of $0.3 million).

The Company's investment portfolio gains for the year-to-date were generated by significant contributions from clean energy investments in novel hydrogen and ammonia production technologies, Progressus Clean Technologies and AmmPower Corp., with the former seeing an $11 million increase in fair market value due to the acquisition of a significant non-controlling stake by a strategic investor. The Company was able to successfully realize significant gains on the divestiture of select non-core positions, despite market volatility impacting the Company's quarter-over-quarter book value.

"Despite very challenging market conditions in Q4, Aberdeen's portfolio remains well positioned to capitalize on key secular trends - in particular, the continued transition to clean energy. We've ramped up our capabilities to drive greater value from core investments and we continue to support non-core positions that add both an element of diversification and the opportunity for outsized returns. Core positions, such as Progressus, show great promise as the technological capabilities are being tested and proven out, which has us highly optimistic about the company's future. We remain focused on the long-term strategy of investing in, and building, companies that are accelerating the transition to Net-Zero," said Chris Younger, CEO of Aberdeen International.

The Company continues to focus on the transition to an economy fuelled by clean energy, seeking attractive investment opportunities and strategic partners that can drive ever greater portfolio value.

ABOUT ABERDEEN INTERNATIONAL INC.

Aberdeen International is a global resource investment company and merchant bank focused on small capitalization companies in the rare metals and renewable energy sectors. Progressus Clean Technologies (formerly AES-100 Inc.), an Aberdeen portfolio investment, owns the exclusive rights and all intellectual property pertaining to the Advanced Electrolyzer System for the production of hydrogen from dilute syngas.

For additional information, please visit our website at www.aberdeen.green

For further information, please contact:

Chris Younger

Chief Executive Officer

Aberdeen International Inc.

Chris.Younger@aberdeen.green

(416) 861-1685

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, statements regarding the investment portfolio of the Company; financial results; the renewable energies sector and the Company's future plans. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including risks inherent in the mining industry and risks described in the public disclosure of the Company which is available under the profile of the Company on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.aberdeen.green. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.