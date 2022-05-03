Menü Artikel
Amerigo Announces Results of AGM

13:32 Uhr  |  The Newswire

(NewsDirect)

N.R. 2022- 04

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSX: ARG; ARREF:OTC) ("Amerigo" or the "Company") announces the results of voting at its 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "AGM") held on May 2, 2022.

A total of 93,101,661 common shares were voted at the AGM, representing 53.45% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares of the Company. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the AGM, including the election of all director nominees as follows:

Name

Votes by Proxy For

Votes by Proxy Withheld

Percentage of Votes by Proxy For

Percentage of Votes by Proxy Withheld

Klaus Zeitler

72,738,456

12,478,714

85.36%

14.64%

Robert Gayton

72,834,929

12,382,241

85.47%

14.53%

Alberto Salas

84,083,813

1,133,357

98.67%

1.33%

George Ireland

67,740,542

17,476,628

79.49%

20.51%

Aurora Davidson

84,825,015

392,155

99.54%

0.46%

Michael Luzich

71,990,698

13,226,472

84.48%

15.52%

Marot Naudie

84,090,777

1,126,393

98.68%

1.32%

Detailed voting results for the 2022 Annual General Meeting are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com

About Amerigo

Amerigo Resources Ltd. is an innovative copper producer with a long-term relationship with Corporación Nacional del Cobre de Chile ("Codelco"), the world's largest copper producer.

Amerigo produces copper concentrate and molybdenum concentrate as a by-product at the MVC operation in Chile by processing fresh and historic tailings from Codelco's El Teniente mine, the world's largest underground copper mine. Tel: (604) 681-2802; Web: www.amerigoresources.com; Listing: ARG:TSX.

Contact Details

Aurora Davidson, President and CEO

+1 604-697-6207

ad@amerigoresources.com

Graham Farrell

+1 416-842-9003

Graham.Farrell@Harbor-Access.com

Company Website

http://www.amerigoresources.com/

Copyright (c) 2022 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.


