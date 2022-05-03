Amerigo Announces Results of AGM
(NewsDirect)
N.R. 2022- 04
Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSX: ARG; ARREF:OTC) ("Amerigo" or the "Company") announces the results of voting at its 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "AGM") held on May 2, 2022.
A total of 93,101,661 common shares were voted at the AGM, representing 53.45% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares of the Company. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the AGM, including the election of all director nominees as follows:
|
Name
|
Votes by Proxy For
|
Votes by Proxy Withheld
|
Percentage of Votes by Proxy For
|
Percentage of Votes by Proxy Withheld
|
Klaus Zeitler
|
72,738,456
|
12,478,714
|
85.36%
|
14.64%
|
Robert Gayton
|
72,834,929
|
12,382,241
|
85.47%
|
14.53%
|
Alberto Salas
|
84,083,813
|
1,133,357
|
98.67%
|
1.33%
|
George Ireland
|
67,740,542
|
17,476,628
|
79.49%
|
20.51%
|
Aurora Davidson
|
84,825,015
|
392,155
|
99.54%
|
0.46%
|
Michael Luzich
|
71,990,698
|
13,226,472
|
84.48%
|
15.52%
|
Marot Naudie
|
84,090,777
|
1,126,393
|
98.68%
|
1.32%
Detailed voting results for the 2022 Annual General Meeting are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com
About Amerigo
Amerigo Resources Ltd. is an innovative copper producer with a long-term relationship with Corporación Nacional del Cobre de Chile ("Codelco"), the world's largest copper producer.
Amerigo produces copper concentrate and molybdenum concentrate as a by-product at the MVC operation in Chile by processing fresh and historic tailings from Codelco's El Teniente mine, the world's largest underground copper mine. Tel: (604) 681-2802; Web: www.amerigoresources.com; Listing: ARG:TSX.Contact Details
Aurora Davidson, President and CEO
+1 604-697-6207
ad@amerigoresources.com
Graham Farrell
+1 416-842-9003
Graham.Farrell@Harbor-Access.comCompany Website
http://www.amerigoresources.com/
Copyright (c) 2022 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.