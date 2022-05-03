Rockcliff Intersects Multiple High-Grade Copper-Zinc Lenses at Copperman

Toronto, May 3, 2022 - Rockcliff Metals Corp. (CSE: RCLF) (OTCQB: RKCLF) ("Rockcliff" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of it phase 2 drill program where multiple high-grade volcanogenic massive sulphide ("VMS") lenses were identified at its 100% owned Copperman Property. The Copperman Property hosts the historical unmined Copperman VMS Deposit and is part of the Snow Lake Mining Camp that is strategically located within the world class Flin Flon - Snow Lake Greenstone Belt, the largest Paleoproterozoic VMS District in the world.

Rockcliff's Interim President and CEO Ken Lapierre commented, "Our first two drill programs at Copperman have now identified at least 3 separate copper-zinc rich lenses associated in and around the historical Copperman VMS Deposit. The lenses have been intersected near surface, over strike lengths of up to 200 metres and to depths of approximately 300 metres. All lenses remain open in all directions. We look forward in advancing the Copperman Property with additional surface work including drilling planned in 2022. Rockcliff remains committed to advancing our extensive portfolio of grass roots to PEA level properties that are favorably located within the world class Snow Lake Mining camp."

Table 1 (below) highlights the multiple lenses of the Copperman Deposit. Drill holes RCU22-023 to RCU22-025 were press released on March 9, 2022.

Hole Number From (m) To (m) Length (m) Cu % Zn % Au g/t Ag g/t CuEq* Lens RCU22-023 25.38 34.58 9.20 0.68 1.94 0.13 3.63 1.37 RED includes 25.38 28.00 2.62 1.16 3.97 0.18 5.65 2.50 includes 25.38 26.09 0.71 3.90 13.34 0.65 19.54 8.41 AND 41.26 43.00 1.74 1.48 1.02 0.08 4.95 1.81 GREEN includes 42.74 43.00 0.26 7.24 3.11 0.35 21.80 8.25 AND 63.80 64.07 0.27 0.58 6.61 0.41 11.10 2.95 BLUE RCU22-024 27.09 27.38 0.29 1.53 0.17 0.12 5.50 1.62 RED RCU22-025 36.02 37.81 1.79 1.57 0.06 0.21 5.55 1.69 RED includes 36.51 36.86 0.35 6.03 0.05 0.78 19.50 6.41 AND 66.02 66.80 0.78 2.49 3.93 0.19 11.70 3.80 GREEN AND 87.44 87.97 0.53 1.42 4.00 0.22 6.35 2.79 BLUE RCU22-026 138.45 138.74 0.29 0.81 0.25 0.32 7.60 1.12 RED AND 145.67 146.18 0.51 1.25 1.66 0.11 4.69 1.82 GREEN AND 158.18 159.68 1.50 1.16 1.31 0.10 5.72 1.62 OTHER AND 182.20 182.76 0.56 1.12 11.95 0.20 8.50 4.96 BLUE RCU22-027 242.19 242.47 0.28 3.34 1.18 0.54 9.30 3.96 RED AND 268.21 272.23 4.02 0.26 3.72 0.12 2.63 1.50 GREEN includes 268.21 269.70 1.49 0.51 8.47 0.28 5.03 3.34 RCU22-028 283.44 283.64 0.20 1.07 0.44 0.26 6.70 1.37 RED AND 289.72 291.18 1.46 1.34 1.49 0.08 5.63 1.83 GREEN includes 289.93 290.13 0.20 4.06 0.84 0.15 12.60 4.32 AND 298.14 300.49 2.35 0.50 1.66 0.07 2.35 1.05 OTHER includes 298.14 298.38 0.24 1.93 0.72 0.13 6.70 2.19 OTHER AND 324.48 325.83 1.35 1.82 4.65 0.37 9.94 3.49 BLUE includes 325.03 325.83 0.80 2.59 5.70 0.57 14.10 4.71 RCU22-029 230.00 230.94 0.94 0.36 0.06 0.06 2.40 0.42 RED AND 268.80 272.41 3.61 0.17 2.85 0.03 1.13 1.08 GREEN includes 269.44 269.65 0.21 0.49 18.75 0.14 7.10 6.42 AND 286.06 286.63 0.57 1.12 3.80 0.15 5.20 2.38 BLUE RCU22-030 258.04 258.32 0.28 0.43 0.18 0.08 2.50 0.53 RED AND 297.70 298.04 0.34 0.11 2.82 0.02 0.70 1.00 GREEN AND 307.18 307.91 0.73 1.55 0.86 0.66 17.22 2.30 BLUE

RCU22-031 and 032 tested anomalies proximal to the Copperman Deposit and failed to intersect significant VMS mineralization, (m) = metres represent interpreted true thickness, % = percentage, g/t = grams per tonne, *CuEq = copper equivalent value used US$3.15/pound copper, US$1.22/pound zinc, US$1750/ troy ounce gold and US$22 /per ounce silver and recoveries of 95% Cu, 80% Zn, 80% Au and 80% Ag. CuEq = Cu grade % + (Zn grade % X Zn price per lb/Cu price per pound) + (Au grade g/t X Au price per gram / Cu price per tonne) X 100 + (Ag grade g/t X Ag price per gram / Cu price per tonne) X 100. The numbers may not add up due to rounding.

Additional phase 2 Copperman drill hole information is summarized below.

Drill Hole # UTM-E UTM-N Dip° Azimuth° Depth (m) RCU-22-023 443303 6056268 -45 325 137 RCU-22-024 443310 6056338 -45 325 131 RCU-22-025 443345 6056245 -49 346 203 RCU-22-026 443374 6056144 -45 350 281 RCU-22-027 443490 6056101 -49 323 350 RCU-22-028 443490 6056101 -67 323 413 RCU-22-028A 443490 6056101 -67 323 23 RCU-22-029 443533 6056136 -45 324 341 RCU-22-030 443533 6056136 -56 324 398 RCU-22-031 443660 6055678 -50 325 281 RCU-22-032 442723 6055703 -55 308 299





Figure 1: Copperman VMS Deposit Longitudinal with Multiple VMS Lenses



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3071/122373_bac9e00f64b90a79_001full.jpg

Additonal Drilling: Tower and Freebeth Properties

Tower Property: TGR Ni-PGE Prospect

A total of 7 holes totalling 1,982 metres were completed between 2021 and 2022 following the 2020 discovery of the TGR Ni-PGE Prospect (2.4 metres grading 2.5% Ni, 3.4 g/t Pd, 1.3 g/t Pt, 0.5 g/t Rh, 0.5 g/t Ir, 0.7 g/t Os, 1.5 g/t Ru). All additional holes failed to intersect similar widths and significant grades as the discovery hole. Anomalous PGE's and values from trace to 1.3% nickel were intersected proximal to the high grade discovery intersection. Additonal studies including compilation of existing surface, borehole geophysics and diamond drilling are planned to determine if additonal drilling is warranted. The TGR Ni-PGE discovery hole was initially tested as a VMS target associated with a large interpreted anomaly located 600 metres south of the Company's copper-rich Tower Deposit.

Frebeth Property, Last Hurrah VMS Zone

A Phase two drill program totalling 3,168 metres in 14 drill holes was completed on the Last Hurrah VMS Zone. The drlling was successful in expanding the zone to a strike length of 300 metres and to depths of 300 metres vertical. The Last Hurrah Zone remains open at depth below 300 metres. All assays are pending and will be reported on when received from the assay lab.

Corporate Update

The Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Omar Gonzalez as interim Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Mr. Gonzalez is a consultant with the Marrelli Support Services Inc group, which provides accounting and support services to the junior mining companies. Mr. Gonzalez has over 20 years' experience in audit & assurance in South America, including 5 years of public and private audit practice, financial analysis, and corporate development in Canada. He is a Chartered Professional Accountant in Ontario and Venezuela and holds a bachelor degree with major in Accounting from the Santa Maria University.

Mr. Gonzalez's appointment coincides with Mr. Stackhouse stepping down as CFO to pursue other opportunities. The Board of Directors express their deep gratitude for the contributions Mr. Stackhouse has made to the Company and wish him well in his future endeavors.

Quality Control and Quality Assurance

Samples of half core from the Copperman Property, Freebeth Property, and TGR holes TSA21 006 to TSA21-009 were packaged and shipped directly from Rockcliff's core facility in Snow Lake to ALS Canada Ltd. (ALS), in Thunder Bay, Ontario. ALS is a Canadian assay laboratory and is accredited under ISO/IEC 17025. Each bagged core sample was dried, crushed to 70% passing 10 mesh and a 250g pulp is pulverized to 85% passing 150 mesh for assaying. Once processed, samples are shipped from the preparation lab to their accredited analytical facility in North Vancouver, BC. A 0.5g cut is taken from each pulp for base metal analyses and leached in a multi acid (total) digestion and then analyzed for copper, lead, zinc and silver by inductively coupled plasma atomic emission spectroscopy. Gold concentrations are determined by fire assay using a 30g charge followed by an atomic absorption finish. Samples greater than the upper detection limit (3000 ppb) are reanalyzed using fire assay gravimetric using a 1 assay Ton charge. Rockcliff inserted certified blanks and standards in the sample stream to ensure lab integrity. Rockcliff has no relationship with ALS other than ALS being a service provider to the Company.

For TGR holes TSA20-003 to TSA20-005, samples of half core were packaged and shipped directly from Rockcliff's core facility in Snow Lake to TSL Laboratories (TSL) in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. Each bagged core sample was dried, crushed to 70% passing 10 mesh and a 250g pulp was pulverized to 95% passing 150 mesh for assaying. A 0.5g cut is taken from each pulp for base metal analyses and leached in a multi-acid (total) digestion and then analyzed for copper, lead, zinc, silver, and nickel by atomic absorption. Gold, platinum and palladium concentrations were determined by fire assay using a 30g charge followed by an atomic absorption finish. Rockcliff inserted certified blanks and standards in the sample stream to ensure lab integrity. Rockcliff has no relationship with TSL other than TSL being a service provider to the Company.

Ken Lapierre P.Geo., Interim President & CEO and VP Exploration of Rockcliff, a Qualified Person in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in NI 43-101, has read and approved the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for the disclosure contained in this press release.

About Rockcliff Metals Corporation

Rockcliff is a Canadian exploration and resource development Company with several advanced-stage, high-grade VMS copper-zinc dominant deposits in the Snow Lake area of central Manitoba. The Company is a major landholder in the Flin Flon-Snow Lake Greenstone Belt which is the largest Paleoproterozoic VMS district in the world, hosting high-grade mines and deposits containing copper, zinc, gold and silver. The Company's extensive portfolio of properties totals approximately 4,000 km² and includes six 100% owned high grade, undeveloped VMS deposits. Rockcliff's (49% ownership) seventh high grade VMS deposit, the Talbot Copper Deposit, is a joint Venture with Hudbay (51% ownership).

