Imperial Mining Adds Mine Building Expertise Nominates Alain Bureau to the Board

MONTREAL, May 03, 2022 - Imperial Mining Group Ltd. ("Imperial") (TSX VENTURE: IPG; OTCQB: IMPNF) is pleased to announce that it has nominated Mr. Alain Bureau, P.Eng., to the Board of Directors.



Alain Bureau, P.Eng., Director

We are pleased to announce that Alain Bureau has accepted to join Imperial Mining Group's Board of Directors.

Mr. Alain Bureau is a Canadian professional engineer with over 20 years of experience in the mining and construction sector, having worked in 11 countries across the Americas. Mr. Bureau brings to the company significant experience in the junior mining industry through his roles as President & CEO of Pershimco Resources and President of Atico Mining Corp.. He also received numerous important industry acknowledgements, including TSX's Top 10 exploration companies award in 2012 and the prestigious PwC's Top performing mining explorers award in 2013. As a third-generation miner, his early career led him to be involved in numerous large construction projects including the Glencore's Raglan Mine located in the extreme limit of Northern Quebec.

While with Agnico Eagle, he was the plant construction manager for the Pino's Alto mine in the remote Mexican mountains as well as in the Atacama desert working on BHP's Escondida mine expansion, currently the largest copper producer in the world. His exploration and construction abilities as well as his M&A experience and understanding of the capital markets allowed him to successfully deliver growth through the development of logistically challenging projects by providing technical solutions and financial alternatives to create value for shareholders.

Alain graduated with high honours in Mechanical Engineer from the Royal Military College of Canada and is a member of the OIQ "Ordre des Ing?nieurs du Quebec". He also currently serves on the Mining Chamber of Ecuador Board of Directors.

"I am very pleased that Alain Bureau has agreed to join us," said Peter J. Cashin, Imperial's President & CEO. "Alain has a track record of successfully building mines throughout the Americas, particularly in areas with challenging logistics. His experience will provide Imperial with valuable guidance and input in the efficient design and execution of our Crater Lake scandium-rare earth project development plans. Please join me in welcoming Alain to the Team Imperial. I look forward to his contribution in supporting Imperial's intention of being North America's first pure scandium provider."

The Corporation also announces it has granted 300,000 incentive stock options of the Corporation to Alain in accordance with the Corporation's stock option plan. The options are exercisable at a price of $0.125 per share for a period of five years from the date of grant in accordance with the Plan's vesting provisions. The options are subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

ABOUT IMPERIAL MINING GROUP LTD.

Imperial is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company focused on the advancement of its technology metals projects in Qu?bec. Imperial is publicly listed on the TSX Venture Exchange as "IPG" and on the OTCQB Exchange as "IMPNF" and is led by an experienced team of mineral exploration and development professionals with a strong track record of mineral deposit discovery in numerous metal commodities.

For further information please contact:

Peter J. Cashin

President and Chief Executive Officer

Phone: +1 (514) 360-0571

Email: info@imperialmgp.com

Website: www.imperialmgp.com Twitter: @imperial_mining Facebook: Imperial Mining Group

