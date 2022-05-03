CanAlaska Uranium Announces Manibridge Diamond Drilling Program Intersects Nickel

Vancouver, May 3, 2022 - CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV) (OTCQB: CVVUF) (FSE: DH7N) ("CanAlaska" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has successfully completed a six drill hole 2,350 m drill program on the high-grade Manibridge nickel project in the Thompson Nickel Belt, Manitoba (Table 1). The drill program was focused within one kilometre of the past-producing high-grade Manibridge Mine, that produced 1.3 million tonnes at an average grade of 2.55% nickel and 0.27% copper from 1971 to 1977 (Figure 1).





Figure 1 - Manibridge Property Location

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2864/122464_c1491df8648a58b1_001full.jpg

The drill program intersected disseminated and remobilized nickel-copper sulphide mineralization in all six drillholes (Figure 2). Occurrences of massive and net-textured sulphides were intersected in several holes and intense serpentinization alteration of the sulphide-bearing ultramafic host rocks was also noted. A handheld portable Niton XRF confirms the presence of nickel and copper within the sulphide-bearing intervals and assays are pending.

This drill program was solely funded by Metal Energy Corp. ("Metal Energy") as part of a staged earn-in option agreement with CanAlaska as operator. In future programs, operatorship of the project will be handled by Metal Energy, as per the agreement, and they are planning a 10,000 metre follow-up drill program starting in June of this year.

CanAlaska CEO, Cory Belyk, comments, "This inaugural drilling program successfully confirmed the presence of nickel mineralization and extended known zones of mineralization. The market for sulphide nickel continues to be strong and it remains the right time to move this project forward for our shareholders. It is anticipated that Metal Energy's continued exploration funding as part of the earn-in agreement will continue to drive this project toward further discovery in 2022 for the benefit of all shareholders."







Figure 2 - Winter 2022 Drill Holes Within Manibridge Mineralization Shell (Looking West)

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2864/122464_c1491df8648a58b1_003full.jpg

Table 1 - Winter 2022 Diamond Drill Hole Collar Data (UTM NAD83 Datum, Zone 14N)

DDH Target Area Easting (m) Northing (m) Elevation (m) Azimuth (˚North) Dip

(˚) EOH (m) MNB001 Manibridge Mine 511145 6062665 236 272 -71.5 338 MNB002 Manibridge Mine 510891 6062315 236 293.5 -72.6 352 MNB003 Manibridge Mine 510854 6062210 237 292 -72.5 369 MNB004 Manibridge Mine 510762 6062175 236 295 -55.5 272 MNB005 Manibridge Mine 510723 6062083 237 298 -53.0 284 MNB006 Manibridge Mine 510936 6061699 244 268 -75.0 735

About the Manibridge Project

Manibridge encompasses 4,368 hectares and is within the world-class Thompson Nickel Belt. The Project is 20 kilometers southwest of Wabowden, Manitoba, which has significant infrastructure and capacity that has supported previous exploration programs, including year-round highway access via Highway 6.

About CanAlaska Uranium

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV) (OTCQB: CVVUF) (FSE: DH7N) holds interests in approximately 300,000 hectares (750,000 acres), in Canada's Athabasca Basin - the "Saudi Arabia of Uranium." CanAlaska's strategic holdings have attracted major international mining companies. CanAlaska is currently working with Cameco and Denison at two of the Company's properties in the Eastern Athabasca Basin. CanAlaska is a project generator positioned for discovery success in the world's richest uranium district. The Company also holds properties prospective for nickel, copper, gold and diamonds. For further information visit www.canalaska.com.

The qualified technical person for this news release is Nathan Bridge, MSc., P.Geo., CanAlaska's Vice President, Exploration.

