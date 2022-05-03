Flying Nickel Announces Appointment of Chief Financial Officer

Vancouver, May 3, 2022 - Flying Nickel Mining Corp. (TSXV: FLYN) (OTC Pink: FLYNF) ("Flying Nickel" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Katerina DeLuca (CPA, CGA and ACCA) as its Chief Financial Officer, replacing Sam Yik, who resigned from the Company for personal reasons. The Company would like to thank Mr. Yik for his service.

Ms. DeLuca brings over 15 years of experience in financial reporting and analysis, tax, treasury, financing and mergers and acquisitions. She most recently held the position of Senior Finance Director at Teranga Gold Corporation, which was acquired by Endeavor Mining in 2021. Prior to that Ms. DeLuca held a position of interim CFO/Controller at Gabriel Resources Ltd. Ms. Deluca is a Chartered Professional Accountant and holds a Master of Science in Engineering with a major in Economics and Law in Business from University of Economics in the Czech Republic.

Stock Option Grant

The Company further reports that, pursuant to the Company's Incentive Plan, it has granted stock options to acquire up to 300,000 common shares to certain directors, officers and consultants. Each stock option is exercisable for a five‐year term expiring on May 3, 2027 and exercisable until that time at a price of $0.46 per common share. The options are subject to vesting provisions, with 12.5% vesting per quarter for the first two years following the grant date.

About Flying Nickel

Flying Nickel Mining Corp. is a premier nickel sulphide mining and exploration company. The company is advancing its 100% owned Minago nickel project in the Thompson nickel belt in Manitoba, Canada.

Further information on the Company can be found at www.flynickel.com.

Flying Nickel Mining Corp.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Danniel Oosterman"

Chief Executive Officer

For more information about the Company, please contact:

Phone: 1-604-569-3661 ext. 101

Email: info@flynickel.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/122591