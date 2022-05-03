bique Minerals Ltd. Conversion of Debenture into Shares

TORONTO, May 3, 2022 - Ubique Minerals Ltd. ("Ubique") (CSE:UBQ) is pleased to announce the conversion of debenture plus interest into shares.

As per the announcement on 28th February 2022 Ubique purchased shares in Resource 500 a Namibian exploration company. Part of the consideration was paid with two convertible debentures bearing 6% interest rate, the first for Cdn$150,000.00 convertible at Cdn $-0.10 as per Schedule "A" and the second for Cdn$350,000.00 convertible at Cdn $0.15 as per schedule "B".

JV Capital ehf the owner of the debentures has on the 30th of April 2022 requested that Schedule "A" debenture to be converted along with interest accrued for a total of Cdn $151,625.00 into 1,516,250 shares in Ubique.

The company has approved the conversion and issued the shares accordingly.

On behalf of the board directors

"David M. Lonsdale"

David M Lonsdale, Chairman.

About Ubique Minerals Limited

Ubique Minerals Ltd. is an exploration company listed on the CSE (CSE:UBQ) focused on exploration of its Daniel's Harbour zinc property in Newfoundland and is actively looking at other projects around the world. Ubique became a publicly listed company in September 2018. Ubique has an experienced management group with a record of multiple discoveries of deposits worldwide and owns an extensive and exclusive database of historic exploration results from the Daniel's Harbour area.

For more information on Ubique please contact see www.ubiqueminerals.com or contact vilhjalmur@jvcapital.co.uk

Dr. Gerald Harper, P.Geo.(NL), director of Ubique, is the qualified person as defined by NI 43-101 responsible for the technical data presented herein and has reviewed and approved this release.

