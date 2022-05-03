Mark Rebagliati Receives The J.c. Sproule Northern Exploration Award From The Canadian Institute Of Mining, Metallurgy And Petroleum

Vancouver , BC, May 3, 2022 /CNW/ - Rathdowney Resources Ltd. (TSXV: RTH) ("Rathdowney" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, Mark Rebagliati, Hunter Dickinson Inc.'s ("HDI") Executive Vice President Exploration, has been selected as the 2022 recipient of the J.C. Sproule Northern Exploration Award from the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum ("CIM"). The award ceremony was held on May 2, 2022. HDI provides various services to the Company through its subsidiary Hunter Dickinson Services Inc.

"On behalf of the entire HDI team, I would like to congratulate Mark Rebagliati on being awarded the J.C. Sproule Northern Exploration Award by the CIM," said Robert Dickinson, Chairman, HDI. "Having known Mark since the 1970's and having had the pleasure of working directly with him since he joined HDI in 1988, I know first-hand that few modern-era geoscientists can match his prolific track record of discovery in Canada and abroad. Mining is a tough business but having Mark on the team makes it that little bit easier."

Rathdowney Chairman David Copeland said "I would like to add my congratulations to Mark on receiving this recognition from the CIM, and for his significant contributions to Rathdowney. Mark was instrumental in planning exploration strategies for our initial projects in Ireland and flagship Olza project in Poland. For Olza, he recognized the potential of the Mississippi Valley style systems, utilizing the broad government datasets to develop effective plans to assess them and advance the project."

Mr. Rebagliati's remarkable ability to identify significant mineral deposits includes an unusually large number of major discovery and project advancements. He led exploration efforts or was part of a team that discovered and advanced the Red Chris, Mount Milligan, Southern Star, Kemess South and IKE deposits in British Columbia, the Pebble East zone in Alaska, the Xietongmen and Newtongmen deposits in China and several deposits at Campo Morado in Mexico. He was also involved in substantially expanding the resources at the Casino deposit in Yukon, and the Pebble West zone in Alaska.

Over a long and distinguished career, Mr. Rebagliati has been recognized on numerous occasions for his successful achievements in mineral exploration and development. He received the 1992 Spud Huestis Award from the Association of Mineral Exploration ("AME") In British Columbia for excellence in exploration and the 1997 Bill Dennis Prospector of the Year Award from the Prospectors and Developers Association ("PDAC"). In 2007, he was co-recipient with the HDI team for the Thayer Lindsley International Discovery Award from the PDAC. He also received the 2008 Robert M. Dreyer Award from the Society of Mining Metallurgy and Exploration for Outstanding achievements in Applied Economic Geology and the 2009 Colin Spence Award from AME for excellence in global exploration. In 2014, Mark was inducted into the Canadian Mining Hall of Fame for his outstanding achievements in mineral exploration.

About Rathdowney Resources Ltd.

Rathdowney Resources Ltd. is focused on advancing Project Olza through the permitting process toward a mining license and into production.

The Olza Zinc-Lead-Silver Project is located in the Upper Silesian Mining District of southwestern Poland, a "world-class" region of Mississippi Valley-type deposits with well-developed mining infrastructure (existing power, adjacent railway, major mining suppliers and a trained mining work force). Easily accessible by major roads, the Olza project site is a one-hour drive from Krakow, a major city with full services, including a major regional hospital, and an international airport. The deposit at Olza is 25 km from the ZGHB zinc smelter at Boleslaw. A railway line runs through the Olza project-area, linking it to the local ZGHB smelter, and to other smelters in greater Europe through ports on the Baltic Sea.

