O2Gold Announces Change of Chief Financial Officer

TORONTO, May 03, 2022 - O2Gold Inc. (TSX-V: OTGO) ("O2Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Peter Michel has been appointed as the chief financial officer of O2Gold, effective immediately.



Peter Michel is a CPA, CA and obtained a Bachelor of Accounting and Financial Management from the University of Waterloo. Mr. Michel formerly served in leadership roles in both public and private companies with most recent focus in healthcare. Additionally, he worked as a Senior Manager at BDO Canada LLP where he worked in its audit and assurance practice. He has expertise in strategic planning, financial reporting, budgeting, acquisitions, cash management and audit.

The appointment of Mr. Michel follows Ryan Ptolemy's resignation. The board and management of the Company express their gratitude to Mr. Ptolemy for his efforts and wish him well in his future endeavours.

About O2Gold

O2Gold is a mineral exploration company with activities in Colombia. The Company's contiguous 30,000-ha land package includes several brownfields and largely under-explored greenfields.

For additional information, please contact:

Jaime Lalinde, President and CEO

Phone: (57) 312 350 5864

Email: jlalinde@fmresources.ca

