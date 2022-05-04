IAMGOLD Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders
Toronto, May 3, 2022 - IAMGold Corp. (NYSE: IAG) (TSX: IMG) ("IAMGOLD" or the "Company") announces the voting results from the Company's Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held Tuesday, May 3, 2022. A summary of the results are as follows:
- Election of Directors
Each of the directors listed as nominees in IAMGOLD's Management Information Circular ("MIC") dated April 6, 2022, was elected as a director, in accordance with the table below.
|Nominee
|Votes For
|% For
|Votes Withheld
|% Withheld
|Ian Ashby
|288,492,555
|99.40%
|1,754,081
|0.60%
|Maryse Bélanger
|277,014,951
|95.44%
|13,231,685
|4.56%
|Ann K. Masse
|288,347,716
|99.35%
|1,898,920
|0.65%
|Peter O'Hagan
|288,358,347
|99.35%
|1,888,289
|0.65%
|Kevin O'Kane
|286,481,744
|98.70%
|3,764,892
|1.30%
|David Smith
|287,234,459
|98.96%
|3,012,177
|1.04%
|Deborah J. Starkman
|285,328,718
|98.31%
|4,917,918
|1.69%
|Anne Marie Toutant
|288,287,413
|99.32%
|1,959,223
|0.68%
- Appointment of Auditors
KPMG LLP was re-appointed as the Company's auditor and the directors were authorized to fix the auditor's remuneration for the ensuing year.
|Votes For
|% For
|Votes Withheld
|% Withheld
|KPMG LLP
|307,402,189
|91.90%
|27,080,671
|8.10%
- Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation
The non-binding advisory resolution approving the Company's approach to Executive Compensation as outlined in the MIC dated April 6, 2022, was passed.
|Votes For
|% For
|Votes Withheld
|% Withheld
|Executive Compensation
|267,637,287
|92.21%
|22,609,049
|7.79%
ABOUT IAMGOLD
IAMGOLD is a mid-tier gold mining company operating in North America, South America and West Africa. The Company has three operating mines: Essakane (Burkina Faso), Rosebel (Suriname) and Westwood (Canada), and is building the large-scale, long life Côté Gold project (Canada) which is expected to start production towards the end of 2023. In addition, the Company has a robust development and exploration portfolio within high potential mining districts in the Americas and West Africa.
IAMGOLD employs approximately 5,000 people and is committed to maintaining its culture of accountable mining through high standards of Environmental, Social and Governance practices, including its commitment to Zero Harm®, in every aspect of its business. IAMGOLD is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: IAG) and the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: IMG) and is one of the companies on the Jantzi Social Index ("JSI"), a socially screened market capitalization-weighted consisting of companies which pass a set of broadly based environmental, social and governance rating criteria.
