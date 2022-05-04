IAMGOLD Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Toronto, May 3, 2022 - IAMGold Corp. (NYSE: IAG) (TSX: IMG) ("IAMGOLD" or the "Company") announces the voting results from the Company's Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held Tuesday, May 3, 2022. A summary of the results are as follows:

Election of Directors

Each of the directors listed as nominees in IAMGOLD's Management Information Circular ("MIC") dated April 6, 2022, was elected as a director, in accordance with the table below.

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Ian Ashby 288,492,555 99.40% 1,754,081 0.60% Maryse Bélanger 277,014,951 95.44% 13,231,685 4.56% Ann K. Masse 288,347,716 99.35% 1,898,920 0.65% Peter O'Hagan 288,358,347 99.35% 1,888,289 0.65% Kevin O'Kane 286,481,744 98.70% 3,764,892 1.30% David Smith 287,234,459 98.96% 3,012,177 1.04% Deborah J. Starkman 285,328,718 98.31% 4,917,918 1.69% Anne Marie Toutant 288,287,413 99.32% 1,959,223 0.68%

Appointment of Auditors

KPMG LLP was re-appointed as the Company's auditor and the directors were authorized to fix the auditor's remuneration for the ensuing year.



Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld KPMG LLP 307,402,189 91.90% 27,080,671 8.10%

Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation

The non-binding advisory resolution approving the Company's approach to Executive Compensation as outlined in the MIC dated April 6, 2022, was passed.



Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Executive Compensation 267,637,287 92.21% 22,609,049 7.79%

ABOUT IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD is a mid-tier gold mining company operating in North America, South America and West Africa. The Company has three operating mines: Essakane (Burkina Faso), Rosebel (Suriname) and Westwood (Canada), and is building the large-scale, long life Côté Gold project (Canada) which is expected to start production towards the end of 2023. In addition, the Company has a robust development and exploration portfolio within high potential mining districts in the Americas and West Africa.

IAMGOLD employs approximately 5,000 people and is committed to maintaining its culture of accountable mining through high standards of Environmental, Social and Governance practices, including its commitment to Zero Harm®, in every aspect of its business. IAMGOLD is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: IAG) and the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: IMG) and is one of the companies on the Jantzi Social Index ("JSI"), a socially screened market capitalization-weighted consisting of companies which pass a set of broadly based environmental, social and governance rating criteria.

