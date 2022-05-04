Menü Artikel
Bluestone Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be Held Via Teleconference

10:30 Uhr  |  CNW

VANCOUVER, May 4, 2022 - Bluestone Resources Inc. (TSXV: BSR) (OTCQB: BBSRF) ("Bluestone" or the "Company") announces the details of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting"), whereby shareholders and interested stakeholders can join the conference call (details below), scheduled on May 18, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Standard Time. In order to mitigate risks to the health and safety of the community, shareholders, employees, and other stakeholders, Bluestone will not hold the Meeting in person.

Bluestone encourages shareholders to vote their proxies in advance of the Meeting since voting will not take place as part of the conference call.

The deadline to vote your proxy in advance of the Meeting will be Monday, May 16, 2022, at 9:00 a.m.

Shareholders (registered and non-registered) are reminded that there are a number of voting methods available to them in advance of the meeting which are outlined in the "Voting Instructions" section of Bluestone's management proxy circular which was mailed to shareholders on April 21, 2022. All Meeting materials and voting instructions may also be found on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com, and on the Company's website: https://bluestoneresources.ca/investors/agm/.

Conference Call Details

Shareholders may use the following information to listen to the Meeting via conference call. Callers will be asked for their name upon dialing into the conference call and to identify whether they are a shareholder.

Dial-In Numbers:

Toll-Free: 1-844-398-2986
Access Code: 909 679 349#

About Bluestone Resources

Bluestone Resources is a Canadian-based precious metals exploration and development company focused on opportunities in Guatemala. The Company's flagship asset is the Cerro Blanco Gold Project, a near surface mine development project located in Southern Guatemala in the department of Jutiapa. The Company released the results of a Feasibility Study for the Project, outlining an asset capable of producing over 300 koz/yr at head grades of +2.0 g/t gold. The Project will produce 2.6 million ounces of gold over the life of mine at an all-in sustaining cost of $629/oz (as defined per World Gold Council guidelines, less corporate general and administration costs) over an initial 14-year mine life. The Company trades under the symbol "BSR" on the TSX Venture Exchange and "BBSRF" on the OTCQB.

On Behalf of Bluestone Resources Inc.

"Jack Lundin"

Jack Lundin | President, CEO & Director

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Bluestone Resources Inc.



Contact
Please contact: Bluestone Resources Inc., Stephen Williams | VP Corporate Development & Investor Relations, Phone: +1 604-757-5559, info@bluestoneresources.ca, www.bluestoneresources.ca
Bluestone Resources Inc.

Bergbau
Kanada
A2DSHJ
CA09626M3049
www.bluestoneresources.ca
