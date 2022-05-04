InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses Talisker Resources Update on Progress of its Maiden Resource at its 100%-Owned Flagship Bralorne Gold Project in British Columbia

VANCOUVER, May 04, 2022 - Talisker Resources (TSX:TSK) (OTCQX:TSKFF), a junior resource company involved in the exploration of gold projects in British Columbia, has provided an update on progress on the development of its maiden resource at its 100%-owned flagship Bralorne Gold Project. The Bralorne Gold Project, acquired from Avino Silver and Gold Mines in December 2019, is renowned as one of the highest-grade, longest producing mines in British Colombia.



The Bralorne Mine Complex consists of three historic mines, the Bralorne, the Pioneer and the King, which produced a total of 4.2 million ounces of gold at an average recovered grade of 17.7 grams per tonne. Production closed in 1971 due to low gold prices of US$35 per ounce, or US$220 per ounce in current dollar value. On average, production at the Pioneer and Bralorne produced 2,300 ounces per vertical metre mined.

Eleven veins are expected to form the basis of the upcoming resource, six from the Bralorne area, two from King and three from the Pioneer area, where the weighted average grades for the veins ranged from 6.2 g/t to 16.6 g/t with an overall average of 9.6 g/t gold. Average vein widths range from 1.1 metres to 2.1 metres with an average of 1.6 metres, with all defined veins located from the surface to a depth of 700 metres. The defined veins are extensions of known veins and are mostly located within the gaps between the historic mines. All reported drill assay results are available on the company's website.

Multiple other veins have been intersected during the drill program however the company has not yet confirmed if these veins will have a sufficient number of pierce points or sufficient pierce point spacing to be included in the upcoming maiden resource statement.

Terry Harbort, President & CEO, stated: "We are very pleased with the progress of the resource highlighted by the 55HW and 77 veins which returned weighted average grades of 15.2 g/t and 16.6 g/t gold, respectively. We are particularly encouraged by the increased average width of our drilled veins when compared to the historically known averages. The strike and plunge dimensions of the veins defined by our drilling strongly confirm the historically demonstrated structural continuity of the host structures. As a fully permitted high grade project in a Tier 1 jurisdiction, we look forward to the completion of our drill program and finalizing our maiden resource."

In addition to the Bralorne Gold Complex and the Ladner Gold Project, both advanced stage projects with significant exploration potential from historical high-grade producing gold mines, the company holds approximately 85% of the emerging Spences Bridge Gold Belt and several other early-stage Greenfields projects. With its properties comprising 299,789 hectares over 484 claims, three leases and 197 crown grant claims, Talisker is a dominant exploration player in the south-central British Columbia.

The company is well funded to advance aggressive systematic exploration programs at its projects.

