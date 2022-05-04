Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Westwater Resources, Inc. Announces First Quarter Conference Call and Business Update

12:30 Uhr  |  Business Wire

Westwater Resources Inc. (NYSE American: WWR), an energy technology and battery-grade natural graphite development company ("Westwater" or "the company"), today announced it will hold a conference call to discuss its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022, and discuss ongoing activities at its Kellyton graphite processing plant and its Coosa graphite deposit on Wednesday May 11, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. ET (10:00 a.m. CT and 9:00 a.m. MT)

DIAL- IN- NUMBER

  • 1-800-319-4610 (USA and Canada)
  • 1-604-638-5340 (International)
  • Conference ID: Westwater Resources Conference call

Hosting the call will be Chad M. Potter, President and CEO of Westwater, who will be joined by Terence J. Cryan, Executive Chairman of the Board, and Jeffrey L. Vigil, Vice President-Finance and Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Potter will present an update on the Company, and recent events at the Kellyton graphite processing plant, and Mr. Vigil will review the financial results and the Company's financial condition.

A live webcast of the conference call presentation will also be available through the Company's website: www.westwaterresources.net

A replay of the call will be available on the Company's website for a limited time and by phone:

  • 1-855-669-9658 (USA and Canada)
  • 1-412-317-0088 (Internationally)
  • Replay access code: 8767

About Westwater Resources Inc.

Westwater Resources Inc. (NYSE American: WWR), an energy technology company, is focused on developing battery-grade natural graphite. The Company's primary project is the Kellyton graphite processing plant that is under construction in east-central Alabama. In addition, the Company's Coosa graphite deposit is the most advanced natural flake graphite deposit in the contiguous United States - and located across 41,900 acres (~17,000 hectares) in Coosa County, Alabama. For more information, visit www.westwaterresources.net.



Contact

Westwater Resources Inc.
Terence Cryan, Executive Chairman of the Board
Phone : 303.531.0516

Chad Potter, President & CEO
Phone : 303.531.0516

Jeff Vigil, VP Finance & CFO
Phone: 303.531.0481

Email: Info@WestwaterResources.net

Product Sales Contact
Jay Wago, Vice President - Sales and Marketing
Phone: 303.531.0472

Email: Sales@westwaterresources.net

Investor Relations
Porter, LeVay & Rose
Michael Porter, President
Phone: 212.564.4700
Email: Westwater@plrinvest.com


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Westwater Resources Inc.

Westwater Resources Inc.
Bergbau
USA
A2PG8A
US9616842061
www.westwaterresources.net
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2022.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap