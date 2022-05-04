Troilus Gold Drills 13.64 g/t AuEq Over 3m, Incl. 29.81 g/t Over 1m, 2.42 g/t AuEq Over 6m, 2.11 g/t AuEq Over 10m in the Southwest Zone

MONTREAL, May 04, 2022 - Troilus Gold Corp. ("Troilus" or the "Company", TSX: TLG; OTCQX: CHXMF) reports additional assay results from the Southwest Zone at its Troilus Project, located in northcentral Quebec, Canada. The Southwest Zone is located ~2.5 kilometres from the formerly mined open pits. It was initially discovered and drilled in late 2019 and has quickly evolved into the most significant growth target on its property. The intercepts reported today are largely located outside of the pit shell modelled in the Preliminary Economic Assessment (see press release dated August 31, 2020). The results are a combination of infill drill holes, focused on increasing drill density and upgrading the resource category from Inferred to Indicated, as well as exploration drill holes, which have confirmed mineral continuity to the southwest, identifying a down-dip extension of mineralization to the west, 300 metres below PEA pit shell. The location of the drill hole collars and traces are presented in figures 1 and 2, while results can be found in Table 1.

All the results reported today will be included in the mineral resource update and Pre-Feasibility Study, expected in mid-2022. As announced on April 21, 2022, Troilus reached the cut-off for drilling to be included in these studies in March in light of its targeted timeline.

Southwest Zone Intercept Highlights:

Hole SW-616

2.11 g/t AuEq over 10m, including 3.60 g/t AuEq over 2m

4.24 g/t AuEq over 3m

Infill drill hole located within the pit, focused on upgrading Inferred blocks to Indicated blocks for the upcoming PFS



Hole SW-527

2.42 g/t AuEq over 6m, including 12.56 g/t AuEq over 1m

1.72 g/t AuEq over 4m, including 30.66 g/t AuEq over 1m

All intercepts located outside of the PEA pit shell



Hole SW-558

13.64 g/t AuEq over 3m, including 29.81 g/t AuEq over 1m

All intercepts located outside of the PEA pit shell; high-grade gold intersected 300m below the PEA pit shell to the southwest

Hole SW-531

1.28 g/t AuEq over 14m, including 2.75 g/t AuEq over 2m

Hole located entirely outside of the PEA pit shell; confirms mineral continuity to the southwest

Hole SW-555

1.65 g/t AuEq over 5m, including 6.12 g/t AuEq over 1m

Located outside of the PEA pit shell; confirming mineral continuity to the southwest

Justin Reid, CEO of Troilus Gold, commented, "We're continuing to see impressive results coming out of the Southwest Zone, which is encouraging given that this zone is expected to be the focus in the early years of production. Over the last 8 months, our primary focus has been to further define and upgrade the resource of the Southwest Zone for the ongoing Pre-Feasibility Study, set to be delivered mid-year. Already we've been able to more than double the footprint of the Southwest Zone, with high potential for further growth remaining. Since its discovery in late 2019, the Southwest Zone has become an extremely valuable component of the Troilus deposit - as we begin drilling our 11,000m Gap Zone program, we're eager to uncover the potential of yet another piece of the Troilus system."





Figure 1: Plan View Map of the Southwest Zone Showing Current and Previously Reported Drilling

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/515f45ed-1ac3-4b52-9362-7055df384105







Figure 2: Longitudinal Section Facing North-West Showing Intervals Above 0.3 g/t AuEq on Currently Reported Drill Holes

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cc685136-48bd-4e12-9ffc-60ceaa4bfe4f



Table 1: Southwest Zone Drill Results

Hole From

(m) To (m) Interval

(m) Inside/Outside

of PEA Pit Shell Au

Grade

(g/t) Cu

Grade

(%) Ag Grade

(g/t) AuEq

Grade

(g/t) SW-501

63 66 3 Inside 1.52 0.01 0.25 1.53 incl… 63 64 1 Inside 4.08 0.01 0.25 4.10 82 83 1 Inside 1.43 0.01 0.25 1.45 104 105 1 Inside 2.82 0.00 2.10 2.85 208 214 6 Outside 0.89 0.19 2.04 1.15 incl… 213 214 1 Outside 2.88 0.20 2.00 3.16 228 229 1 Outside 1.74 0.00 0.25 1.74 320 324 4 Outside 0.78 0.02 1.28 0.82 incl… 323 324 1 Outside 2.03 0.04 3.30 2.11 349 360 11 Outside 1.88 0.36 142.76 3.85 incl… 350.3 351.4 1.1 Outside 13.65 2.53 1170.00 29.28 387 389 2 Outside 1.12 0.04 3.00 1.20 SW-503

11 14 3 Inside 1.02 0.01 0.48 1.03 51 52 1 Inside 4.56 0.04 1.60 4.63 72 73 1 Outside 1.06 0.01 0.25 1.07 74 75 1 Outside 1.13 0.01 0.25 1.14 SW-504

20 22 2 Inside 0.89 0.02 0.25 0.91 27 28 1 Inside 0.85 0.12 3.20 1.04 45 52 7 Inside 1.08 0.02 0.52 1.12 86 90 4 Inside 1.08 0.12 0.85 1.24 incl… 87 88 1 Inside 1.62 0.17 1.60 1.85 incl… 89 90 1 Inside 2.25 0.02 0.25 2.28 135 136 1 Outside 0.80 0.35 4.30 1.30 192 193 1 Outside 1.11 0.16 3.00 1.34 SW-513

87 88 1 Inside 1.28 0.01 0.60 1.30 125 126 1 Outside 1.05 0.02 0.25 1.08 130 131 1 Outside 2.21 0.01 0.25 2.22 185 186 1 Outside 2.37 0.49 8.80 3.08 193 194 1 Outside 1.53 0.01 0.25 1.54 SW-516

22 23 1 Inside 1.22 0.02 0.50 1.25 78 79 1 Inside 1.04 0.96 15.60 2.43 95 97 2 Inside 1.25 0.11 2.30 1.41 incl... 95 96 1 Inside 2.24 0.03 1.00 2.29 159 160 1 Outside 0.91 0.51 14.90 1.72 SW-518

64 67 3 Inside 2.48 0.23 3.15 2.80 Incl... 64 65 1 Inside 7.08 0.55 8.10 7.86 92 95 3 Inside 1.23 0.01 0.25 1.24 Incl... 94 95 1 Inside 3.33 0.00 0.25 3.34 153 156 3 Outside 0.70 0.15 4.40 0.94 Incl... 153 154 1 Outside 1.55 0.23 6.50 1.91 SW-519

6 15 9 Inside 0.84 0.03 0.30 0.88 Incl... 6 9 3 Inside 1.67 0.05 0.25 1.74 75 87 12 Inside 0.60 0.05 0.49 0.66 Incl... 75 78 3 Inside 1.54 0.03 0.25 1.58 247 248 1 Outside 2.24 0.01 0.25 2.25 SW-524

112 136 24 Outside 0.81 0.01 1.01 0.84 Incl... 122 123 1 Outside 2.24 0.00 3.70 2.28 Incl... 129 130 1 Outside 2.25 0.00 1.30 2.27 Incl... 133 134 1 Outside 8.02 0.00 1.30 8.04 191 192 1 Outside 1.04 0.00 0.25 1.04 307 308 1 Outside 0.99 0.02 1.30 1.03 394 395 1 Outside 1.83 0.02 1.10 1.86 450 456 6 Outside 0.80 0.08 1.00 0.92 Incl... 455 456 1 Outside 2.97 0.10 1.10 3.11 520 533 13 Outside 0.46 0.12 0.67 0.62 Incl... 529 530 1 Outside 1.83 0.03 0.25 1.86 555 556 1 Outside 3.46 0.07 0.70 3.56 586 593 7 Outside 0.54 0.18 2.29 0.78 Incl... 587 588 1 Outside 1.35 0.35 4.90 1.85 Incl... 592 593 1 Outside 0.94 0.43 4.70 1.53 SW-527

90 91 1 Outside 1.04 0.01 0.60 1.06 180 181 1 Outside 0.99 0.09 4.50 1.16 197 201 4 Outside 0.01 1.28 7.80 1.72 incl… 197 198 1 Outside 30.60 0.01 3.50 30.66 282 288 6 Outside 2.41 0.01 0.25 2.42 incl… 283 284 1 Outside 12.55 0.01 0.25 12.56 379 380 1 Outside 1.20 0.03 0.90 1.24 407 427 20 Outside 0.79 0.05 0.91 0.87 incl… 410 411 1 Outside 1.97 0.09 1.80 2.10 incl… 418 419 1 Outside 8.42 0.03 0.90 8.47 476 477 1 Outside 2.13 0.03 1.10 2.18 488 489 1 Outside 0.99 0.06 1.50 1.08 497 512 15 Outside 0.61 0.11 1.84 0.78 incl… 503 504 1 Outside 0.60 0.32 5.20 1.06 incl… 505 506 1 Outside 5.85 0.10 5.00 6.03 534 535 1 Outside 1.00 0.16 2.50 1.23 SW-531

174 175 1 Outside 0.71 0.14 11.90 1.01 189 190 1 Outside 1.49 0.01 0.70 1.51 198 212 14 Outside 0.94 0.24 3.17 1.28 incl… 209 211 2 Outside 2.68 0.05 0.65 2.75 347 354 7 Outside 0.52 0.16 3.04 0.76 incl… 353 354 1 Outside 2.69 0.23 7.70 3.06 477 478 1 Outside 1.74 0.01 0.50 1.76 513 514 1 Outside 1.51 0.09 6.10 1.69 563 564 1 Outside 1.23 0.01 0.25 1.24 SW-539

78 83 5 Outside 0.76 0.04 3.00 0.85 incl… 78 80 2 Outside 1.24 0.00 0.25 1.24 233 234 1 Outside 1.20 0.07 0.25 1.28 251 254 3 Outside 1.19 0.06 0.72 1.27 267 268 1 Outside 2.30 0.00 0.25 2.31 332 333 1 Outside 1.41 0.01 0.25 1.42 358 386 28 Outside 0.73 0.03 0.95 0.77 incl… 367 378 11 Outside 1.25 0.04 1.12 1.32 399 400 1 Outside 1.64 0.04 1.30 1.70 413 414 1 Outside 1.05 0.02 0.25 1.07 443 444 1 Outside 0.70 0.28 3.50 1.09 SW-540

130 131 1 Outside 1.00 0.23 3.70 1.33 350 351 1 Outside 3.15 0.48 7.40 3.85 448 450 2 Outside 1.42 0.04 1.60 1.49 618 619 1 Outside 7.12 0.00 0.60 7.13 SW-543

201 203 2 Outside 2.29 0.10 3.30 2.46 234 242 8 Outside 0.63 0.11 0.71 0.78 incl… 234 236 2 Outside 1.48 0.13 0.93 1.66 256 257 1 Outside 2.96 0.03 0.70 3.00 275 277 2 Outside 1.15 0.04 1.95 1.21 284 285 1 Outside 0.94 0.36 2.50 1.43 310 311 1 Outside 0.81 0.05 0.25 0.88 317 324 7 Outside 0.68 0.08 0.92 0.79 incl… 323 324 1 Outside 2.87 0.23 2.30 3.19 390 391 1 Outside 0.94 0.11 0.70 1.09 413 414 1 Outside 1.70 0.19 7.40 2.02 423 424 1 Outside 3.43 0.08 6.60 3.61 428 429 1 Outside 1.03 0.06 1.70 1.13 SW-544 256 257 1 Outside 1.21 0.01 0.25 1.22 264 265 1 Outside 0.82 0.18 1.70 1.06 280 281 1 Outside 2.31 0.14 2.20 2.51 435 438 3 Outside 1.16 0.02 1.23 1.19 incl… 435 436 1 Outside 2.80 0.01 2.10 2.84 SW-555

388 393 5 Outside 1.53 0.07 3.02 1.65 Incl... 388 389 1 Outside 5.93 0.09 7.70 6.12 SW-558

411 412 1 Outside 1.22 0.01 0.25 1.23 457 458 1 Outside 1.05 0.01 0.25 1.06 468 471 3 Outside 0.99 0.06 2.13 1.08 494 497 3 Outside 13.42 0.04 15.63 13.64 incl… 496 497 1 Outside 29.50 0.03 25.90 29.81 SW-564 48 49 1 Outside 1.85 0.04 1.40 1.91 78 79 1 Outside 1.86 0.08 0.60 1.96 197 202 5 Outside 1.57 0.21 6.09 1.91 incl 200 201 1 Outside 6.33 0.45 14.60 7.05 419 434 15 Outside 0.71 0.02 0.38 0.74 incl… 425 427 2 Outside 2.25 0.05 0.60 2.31 incl… 432 433 1 Outside 3.11 0.01 0.25 3.12 493 494 1 Outside 2.60 0.10 0.90 2.73 497 498 1 Outside 1.83 0.06 1.10 1.92 SW-583

285 286 1 Outside 0.99 0.39 7.40 1.56 304 308 4 Outside 1.22 0.23 3.75 1.54 incl… 305 306 1 Outside 3.79 0.36 6.70 4.33 529 530 1 Outside 0.92 0.21 2.00 1.20 549 581 32 Outside 0.58 0.03 0.30 0.62 incl… 554 555 1 Outside 1.21 0.12 0.60 1.36 incl… 556 557 1 Outside 1.12 0.03 0.25 1.16 incl… 559 562 3 Outside 1.21 0.02 0.25 1.23 incl… 568 569 1 Outside 1.17 0.02 0.25 1.19 incl… 571 572 1 Outside 1.28 0.01 0.25 1.30 688 689 1 Outside 0.77 0.18 7.30 1.08 870 874 4 Outside 0.68 0.02 35.20 1.07 937 938 1 Outside 1.66 0.02 0.60 1.69 SW-579

24 31 7 Outside 1.40 0.01 0.41 1.42 incl… 24 26 2 Outside 2.09 0.01 0.38 2.11 incl… 28 30 2 Outside 2.02 0.00 0.25 2.03 SW-616

2.73 9 6.27 Inside 1.26 0.01 0.30 1.28 incl… 5 6 1 Inside 2.88 0.01 0.25 2.89 60 61 1 Inside 1.07 0.02 0.25 1.10 78 94 16 Inside 0.69 0.05 0.94 0.76 incl… 78 79 1 Inside 2.93 0.06 1.20 3.01 incl… 87 88 1 Inside 3.71 0.06 3.20 3.82 427 437 10 Inside 1.35 0.03 68.68 2.11 incl… 427 428.8 1.8 Inside 2.95 0.02 58.64 3.60 434 437 3 Inside 2.36 0.02 176.00 4.24 SW-621

16 17 1 Inside 0.30 0.43 5.20 0.90 26 53 27 Inside 0.58 0.03 0.51 0.62 incl… 33 34 1 Inside 1.07 0.04 0.60 1.13 incl… 42 44 2 Inside 0.95 0.01 0.25 0.97 incl… 50 53 3 Inside 2.36 0.03 0.97 2.41

*Note drill intervals reported in this news release are down-hole core lengths as true thicknesses cannot be determined with available information.

Quality Assurance and Control

During the Southwest Zone drill program, one metre assay samples were taken from NQ core and sawed in half. One-half was sent for assaying at ALS Laboratory, a certified commercial laboratory, and the other half was retained for results, cross checks, and future reference. A strict QA/QC program was applied to all samples; which included insertion of one certified mineralized standard and one blank sample in each batch of 25 samples. Every sample was processed with standard crushing to 85% passing 75 microns on 500 g splits. Samples were assayed by one-AT (30 g) fire assay with an AA finish and if results were higher than 3.5 g/t Au, assays were redone with a gravimetric finish. For QA/QC samples, a 50 g fire assay was done. In addition to gold, ALS laboratory carried out multi-element analysis for ME-ICP61 analysis of 33 elements four acid ICP-AES.

Qualified Person

The technical and scientific information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Kyle Frank, P.Geo., Manager of Exploration, who is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. Mr. Frank is an employee of Troilus and is not independent of the Company under NI 43-101.

About TroilUS Gold Corp.

Troilus Gold Corp. is a Canadian-based junior mining company focused on the systematic advancement and de-risking of the former gold and copper Troilus Mine towards production. From 1996 to 2010, the Troilus Mine produced +2 million ounces of gold and nearly 70,000 tonnes of copper. Troilus is located in the top-rated mining jurisdiction of Quebec, Canada, where is holds a strategic land position of 1,420 km? in the Fr?tet-Evans Greenstone Belt. Since acquiring the project in 2017, ongoing exploration success has demonstrated the tremendous scale potential of the gold system on the property with significant mineral resource growth. The Company is advancing engineering studies following the completion of a robust PEA in 2020, which demonstrated the potential for the Troilus project to become a top-ranked gold and copper producing asset in Canada. Led by an experienced team with a track-record of successful mine development, Troilus is positioned to become a cornerstone project in North America.

