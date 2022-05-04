Fabled Copper Reports on the Davis Keays Eagle Vein Area with 6 Additional Parallel Veins Discovered and Values as High as 6.73% Copper

VANCOUVER, May 4, 2022 - Fabled Copper Corp. ("Fabled Copper" or the "Company") (CSE:FABL)(FSE:XZ7) announces the results of the 2021 surface field work on it's Muskwa Copper Project. See Figure 1 below.

Figure 1 - General Property Location

The Project is comprised of the Neil Property and the Toro Property in British Columbia. The Company also holds rights to the Bronson Property. See Figure 2 below.

Figure 2 - Location Map

Peter Hawley, President, CEO reports: "A total of 19 specific areas were mapped and prospected during the 2021 field season and we started the New Year by reporting our findings on the Lady Luck occurrence in the south end of the Neil Property, followed by the Mac; the 8A, Harris, the 2a and 2b, the Creek, Keays south, Belcher Creek, the Magnum Mine UAV Done Mission, the Magnum, the Neil UAV Drone Mission, the Neil, EM-1, Ram Creek, Davis Keays Eagle UAV Drone Mission and now the Davis Keays Eagle Vein area sampling." See Figure 3 below.

Figure 3 - Neil Property, Davis Keays Eagle Location

Preamble

Minor follow-up exploration activity took place during the 1950s and early 1960s, with activity increasing significantly during the late 1960s and early 1970s. The work resulted in recognition of numerous copper occurrences within the Neil Property. The most significant of which are the Magnum Vein (Churchill Copper) and the Eagle Vein (Davis Keays). The Lady vein system at the Lady Luck Occurrence also received minor underground development work from 1969 - 1970.

Eagle Vein - Historic Work 1967-1971

The Eagle and Harris veins at the Davis Keays copper prospect underwent surface and underground development at the same time as the Magnum Deposit from 1969-1971.

The Davis Keays Eagle vein is hosted in a northeast-trending vertically-dipping quartz-carbonate shear zone that has been explored by underground development over a strike length of approximately 1,220 meters and to a depth of 460 meters. Over 22,905 feet (6,982 meters) of underground work was completed that included drifting, cross-cutting, and raising (Harrington, 2021). Drifting on the Eagle vein was carried out at four elevations:

The 6400 Level extends for approximately 5,700 feet (1,737 meters);

The 6950 Level extends for approximately 3,100 feet (945 meters);

The 7140 Level extends for approximately 280 feet (85 meters) and is only accessible from inside the workings; and

The 7300 Level extends for approximately 1,850 feet (564 meters).

Levels 6400, 6950, and 7300 extend completely through the mountain, from Caribou Creek on the west side to Eagle Creek on the east. Approximately 40 000 tons of mined material was removed and subsequently hand sorted in ore and waste piles located at the drift entrance locations (Harrington, 2021). See Figure 4 below.

Figure 4 - Old Davis Keays Eagle Vein Deposit circa 1970

Following a change of ownership in the mid 1970s, Kam Kotia Mines developed approximately 700 meters along the Eagle vein on the 5950-level. The vein was reportedly approximately 3 meters wide and consisted of massive chalcopyrite (Harrington, 2021). Mineralized material from the underground work in the area was collected and ~ 58,000 tons of hand sorted mineralized material was shipped to the Bethlehem Copper smelter southwest of Kamloops, BC (Harrington, 2021).

The past work on the eagle vein is very well documented with sections and longitude sections thru the mountain and maps include tonnage and grade estimates, level sampling plans, underground drill sections.

In addition to this work the surface sampling of the exposed eagle vein was mapped and documented in detail. An example of this work is found in Figure 5 below where they sampled 2.19% copper over an average width of 2.09 meters (6.84 feet) along a strike length of 45.73 meters (150 feet).

Figure 5 - Surface Sampling of West Side Surface Exposure of Eagle Vein

The below drone photo clearly shows the west side exposure of the Eagle vein which was sampled. Note drone operator and helicopter for scale.

Photo 1 - 2021 Photo of West Side Eagle Vein

Another example of the detailed past sampling of the surface exposure of the eagle vein is on the east side ,which has a very steep vertical component. The past alpine geological team repelled from the top of the mountain downwards sampling, measuring and mapping as they descended. The old climbing ropes on the side of the mountain can be seen today. Press link here to view Davis Keays Eagle Vein drone flight mission.

Figure 6 - Surface Sampling of East Side Surface Exposure of Eagle Vein

As seen above in Figure 6 the past sampling reported a total sampled length of the mountain side eagle vein of 487.80 meters (1,600 feet) over an average width of 2.16 meters (7.10 feet) which averaged 6.38% copper.

As seen below, a 2021 photo I personally took from a helicopter clearly shows the dimensions of the Eagle Vein and its steepness. The 6,950-foot adit is approximately 3 meters by 3 meters in dimension for scale.

Photo 2 - 2021 Photo of East Side Eagle Vein, Adit is 3 meters x 3 meters in Dimensions

The 2021 exploration mandate was to prospect the area surrounding the Davis-Keays adits and the Eagle Vein. The entrances to adits 6,950, 6,400 and 5,940 of the Davis-Keays past developed mine were located on the west side of the slope at elevations of 2,115 to 1,795 meters.

While overflying the eastern slope, the exit of the 6950 adit was seen on a near vertical cliff, as seen in Photo 2 above. Another old excavation, (possible adit?) was found at a low elevation of 1,470 meters east of the west branch of Yedhe Creek. These excavations into the mountain span a vertical distance of 645 meters. The locations and elevations of the adits are:

Adit 6950 - 357355E, 6492776N, elevation 2115 meters

Adit 6400 - 357176E, 6492571N, elevation 1949 meters

Adit 5950 - 356849E, 6492555N, elevation 1802 meters

Excavation - 355653E, 6493516N, elevation 1470 meters

Given the Eagle Vein and mine workings are very well documented, the purpose of the field exploration was to determine if other veins exist similar to the Eagle Vein.

While prospecting a southwest trending tributary-ravine, south of the adits, 12 samples,

D-723428 - 432, 434 - 439 & 441 were collected. Sample D-723428, of rubble mineralized with 12%chalcopyrite and trace bornite, taken downslope, elevation 2084 meters from the 6,400 adit, assayed 6.73% Cu.

At least 6, various striking, quartz-carbonate vein systems outcrop in the ravine east of the adits. Seven chip and 4 grab samples were collected at these veins. The best copper results were obtained in the 020-degree striking vein, in 2 sampled sections 10 meters apart at an elevation of 1,986 meters.

The northern most sampled section, D-723434 & 435 averaged 0.70% Cu across 1.6 meters and the southern sampled section, D-723436-428 averaged 0.84% copper across 2.70 meters. The remaining chip and grab samples exhibited low Cu content, < 0.06. See Figure 7 and Table 1 below.

Figure 7 - Eagle Area Plan View Surface Sample Map with Assays

Table 1 - Davis Keays Eagle Vein Area Surface Samples

Sample Number Elevation (meters) Sample Type Width (meters) Copper % Composite (copper % avg x meters) D - 723428 2,084 Rubble 6.73 D - 723429 2,073 Grab 0.04 D - 723430 2,008 Grab 0.01 D - 723431 2,008 Chip 0.50 0.01 D - 723432 2,008 Chip 0.40 0.08 D - 723434 1,986 Chip 0.60 0.27 0.70 / 1.60 D - 723435 1,986 Chip 1.00 0.96 0.70 / 1.60 D - 723436 1,986 Chip 1.50 1.11 0.84 / 2.70 D - 723437 1,986 Chip 0.80 0.61 0.84 / 2.70 D - 723438 1,986 Chip 0.40 0.34 0.84 / 2.70 D - 723439 1,985 Grab 0.01 D - 723441 1,950 Grab 0.06

Closer detailed evaluation of the drone mission hill shade model clearly shows striations or linear features which are interpreted to represent vein structures. See Figure 8 below.

Figure 8 - Hill Shade Digital Model

Going Forward

Additional releases on the 2021 exploration program of the Eagle Vein area containing recon ground geophysics surveys results, underground inspection and finally structural interpretation on the Davis Keays Eagle vein deposit will be forth coming in the following weeks.

QA QC Procedure

Analytical results of sampling reported by Fabled Copper Corp. represent rock samples submitted by Fabled Copper Corp. staff directly to ALS Chemex, Vancouver, British Columbia Canada. Samples were crushed, split, and pulverized as per ALS Chemex method PREP-31, then analyzed for ME-ICP61 33 element package by four acid digestion with ICP-AES Finish. ME-GRA21 method for Au and Ag by fire assay and gravimetric finish, 30g nominal sample weight.

Over Limit Methods

For samples triggering precious metal over-limit thresholds of 10 g/t Au or 100 g/t Ag, the following is being used:

Au-GRA21 Au by fire assay and gravimetric finish with 30 g sample.

Ag-GRA21 Ag by fire assay and gravimetric finish.

Fabled Copper Corp. monitors QA/QC using commercially sourced standards and locally sourced blank materials inserted within the sample sequence at regular intervals.

About Fabled Copper Corp.

Fabled Copper is a junior mining exploration company. Its current focus is to creating value for stakeholders through the exploration and development of its existing copper properties located in northern British Columbia. The Muskwa Project comprises a total of 76 claims in two non-contiguous blocks and totals approximately 8,064.9 hectares, located in the Liard Mining Division in northern British Columbia.

Mr. Peter J. Hawley, President and C.E.O.

Fabled Copper Corp.

Phone: (819) 316-0919

peter@fabledcopper.org

For further information please contact: info@fabledcopper.org

The technical information contained in this news release has been approved by Peter J. Hawley, P.Geo. President and C.E.O. of Fabled, who is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" as such term is used in applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information is based on plans, expectations and estimates of management at the date the information is provided and is subject to certain factors and assumptions, including, that the Company's financial condition and development plans do not change as a result of unforeseen events and that the Company obtains any required regulatory approvals.

Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause plans, estimates and actual results to vary materially from those projected in such forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: impacts from the coronavirus or other epidemics, general economic conditions in Canada, the United States and globally; industry conditions, including fluctuations in commodity prices; governmental regulation of the mining industry, including environmental regulation; geological, technical and drilling problems; unanticipated operating events; competition for and/or inability to retain drilling rigs and other services; the availability of capital on acceptable terms; the need to obtain required approvals from regulatory authorities; stock market volatility; volatility in market prices for commodities; liabilities inherent in mining operations; changes in tax laws and incentive programs relating to the mining industry; as well as the other risks and uncertainties applicable to the Company as set forth in the Company's continuous disclosure filings filed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable law.

SOURCE: Fabled Copper Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/700002/Fabled-Copper-Reports-on-the-Davis-Keays-Eagle-Vein-Area-with-6-Additional-Parallel-Veins-Discovered-and-Values-as-High-as-673-Copper