Trailbreaker Resources Acquires the Connector Gold Property, Adjacent to the Past-Producing Brenda Mine

VANCOUVER, May 04, 2022 - Trailbreaker Resources Ltd. (TBK.V) ("Trailbreaker" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the acquisition of the Connector Gold property in the Merritt area of British Columbia (BC). The newly-staked claims are located just 500 metres north of the past-producing Brenda Cu-Mo (copper-molybdenum) mine.



Highlights of the new Connector Gold property

Located 40 km north of Kelowna and 55 km southeast of Merritt, BC, and straddles Highway 97C (the Okanagan Connector)

Excellent road accessibility via numerous well maintained forest service roads that extend from the highway

100%-owned by Trailbreaker Resources with no underlying payments or royalties

Covers 1,894 hectares of ground just 500 m north of the past-producing Brenda Cu-Mo mine

15 km northeast of the producing Elk Gold mine, held by Gold Mountain Mining, which has a Measured and Indicated (M+I) resource of 806,000 oz AuEq (gold equivalent), at a grade of 5.8 g/t Au (gold)

Historic exploration shows a similar style of gold mineralization and geologic setting as the Elk deposit, with grab samples at the Connector Gold property grading up to 187.5 g/t Au and 71.8 g/t Ag (silver)

Very limited gold-targeted historic drilling has been conducted on the property



About the Connector Gold property

The 1,894 ha, 100%-owned Connector Gold property straddles Highway 97C and is located 40 km west of Kelowna and 55 km southeast of Merritt in south-central BC. The property is contiguous with Glencore Corp's Brenda property which hosts the past-producing Cu-Mo porphyry Brenda Mine. The mine is located just 500 meters to the south of Trailbreaker's claims (see Map 1 - Location).

The Connector Gold property was aggressively explored for Cu-Mo deposits in the early 1960s through to the 1990s, when the Brenda deposit was discovered and developed into a producing mine. At the Connector, many Cu-Mo soil geochemical anomalies were identified, and several drill holes intersected significant Cu-Mo porphyry mineralization. Exploration for precious metals, however, was largely ignored until 2008 with the rise in precious metal prices.

In 2009, Bitterroot Resources discovered a high-grade gold-bearing vein system located only 300 metres from the highway, during a trenching program targeting gold-in-soil anomalies. Numerous narrow gold-bearing shear zones and quartz veins were intersected over a 900-metre span with bedrock grab samples assaying up 187.5 g/t Au and 71.8 g/t Ag (see Map 2 - Geology and Highlights). Several significant channel sample intercepts were encountered, including 39 g/t Au and 6.3 g/t Ag over 0.25 meters. In 2018, an inaugural 6-hole drill campaign tested a portion of the gold-bearing quartz vein system exposed by trenching. While no significant high-grade gold intercepts were encountered, anomalous gold values were detected in all holes. No exploration has been conducted on the property since 2018, rendering several other gold-in-soil anomalies un-tested by drilling.

The geological setting and style of gold mineralization are very similar to the currently producing Elk Gold mine located 15 km to the southwest (806,000 oz AuEq, M+I resource). As with the Connector Gold property, high-grade gold and silver within the Elk deposit is hosted in narrow quartz veins cutting Jurassic intrusive rocks adjacent to Triassic Nicola volcanic rocks. Trailbreaker's team believes this recent, high-grade gold discovery at the Connector Gold property has been overlooked and has strong potential to host high-grade gold mineralization similar to the nearby Elk Gold deposit. At the Elk Gold mine, Gold Mountain Mining continues to grow their resource, with a 32% increase in its total resource base reported in late 2021.

For more details on Connector Gold, see the dedicated section on Trailbreaker's website. Additional property-scale maps will be added in the coming weeks.

Message from the President

"I am pleased to add another exciting asset to our portfolio. As with our recent Eakin Creek acquisition, the Trailbreaker team has generated a target in a highly prospective geological setting with excellent access and infrastructure.

The Connector Gold and Eakin Creek projects' locations also allow for an expanded exploration season. I anticipate a steady news flow as the Trailbreaker team investigates the historic showings and intensively explores the property.

As always, stay tuned for further updates!"

Carl Schulze, P. Geo., Consulting Geologist with Aurora Geosciences Ltd, is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 for Trailbreaker's BC and Yukon exploration projects, and has reviewed and approved the technical information in this release.

